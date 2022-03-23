Pay To Netflix Password Share in The Daily LITG, 23rd March 2022

LITG: Netflix and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Netflix Breaks Up with Password Sharing After 5-Year "Love" Affair
  2. Todd McFarlane Puts Foot In Mouth About Female Action Figures
  3. Todd McFarlane's Gender Bomb in The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2022
  4. Dark Crisis Coming, Future State Going In Today's DC Comics (Spoilers)
  5. First Looks At DC Comics' New Teen Justice & Young Justice
  6. Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar on "Bittersweet" Finale & Final Seasons
  7. Marvel Teases All Its 2022 Digital Plans
  8. Hasbro Reveals Animated X-Men Jean Grey Marvel Legends VHS Art
  9. The Forgotten Blade: A High Fantasy Saga as Theological Allegory
  10. Batman Gets A New Batcave Tomorrow From DC Comics (Spoilers)

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, WWE's Fiend and Pansexual Lando

WWE's Fiend and Pansexual Lando - The Daily LITG, 23rd March 2021
WWE's Fiend and Pansexual Lando – The Daily LITG, 23rd March 2021

  1. The Fiend Returns at WWE Fastlane
  2. Lando Calrissian Is Now Officially Pansexual According To LucasFilm
  3. DC and Warner Bros. Have No Intentions to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse
  4. Che Grayson Has Riri Williams, Ironheart, Join The Avengers in June
  5. Rocket League & Fortnite Announce New Llama-Rama Event
  6. Drama Alert: WWE Removes Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania Graphics
  7. DC Increases Price Of Monthly Batman Comic, And Others, To $6 Each
  8. The Avengers Suit Up As Funko Unveils New Mech Strike Pop Vinyls
  9. CORSAIR Reveals Multiple Products Including Vengeance i7200 PC
  10. Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph Returns & She Don't Give a Funt
  11. Bid to Win A Butch Guice Original From Brubaker's Captain America Run
  12. Dark Horse Hires Sanjay Dharawat and Rose Weitz, Promotes Four More
  13. Hip Hop Superstar MURS Joins Image/Skybound's Excellence Kickstarter
  14. Out Of Body, Bunny Mask, 7 Swords in AfterShock Comics June Solicits
  15. The Joker Throws Money, Protests Lockdown In Miami, Florida
  16. Taskmaster Variant Raises Money For Atlanta Shooting Victims Families
  17. Harley Quinn Would Really Like To Get Paid By Batman (Spoilers)
  18. Funeral For London Cartoon Museum's Alison Brown Held This Thursday
  19. Superheroes Meet The X-Factor in The S Factor, From Action Lab Comics
  20. How Much For Batman? The Daily LITG, the 22nd of March, 2021

LITG two years ago – Street Fighter got statuesque Cammy.

And everyone else was getting coronavirus.

  1. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  2. Funko WonderCon Exclusives and Where to Find Them
  3. "Rick and Morty": Wash Your Hands… And Get Your S**t Together [VIDEO]
  4. Teefury Under Fire For Coronavirus Pokemon Shirt Design
  5. "Killing Eve" Season 3: So "Plans Change" For Trailer Drop? [PREVIEW]
  6. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  7. "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Star Calls Out Trump's Racist Coronavirus Talk
  8. Superman Gets What He Deserves in Action Comics #1021 [Preview]
  9. The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – "Things Start To Really Slow Down"
  10. Open Letter From Comic Shops to Readers – "Please Be Patient With Us"

LITG three years ago – House Of X was starting to happen

And Mark Waid was rewriting the history of Marvel

  1. Jonathan Hickman's Two 6-Issue Series For Marvel – The Next Major Milestone in X-Men History
  2. Mark Waid to Write the History of the Marvel Universe – Revealed at C2E2
  3. Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross to Create New X-Men Marvels Comic for 25th Anniversary
  4. Marvel's Motto is 'Be More Marvelous' – Creators and Characters Returning For C2E2 Announcements
  5. Secret Warps Announced by Marvel at C2E2 – Bringing Back the Infinity Warps With Al Ewing
  6. Mindless C2E2 Speculation – Dan Slott, Spider-Man and Iron Man 2020…
  7. Spider-Man at C2E2 Retailer Breakfast – and the Power of J Scott Campbell and Artgerm
  8. Dave Sim Exhibits 'Quivery Lines Of Homophobia' For LGBTQ-People Vs Cerebus
  9. Todd McFarlane Self-Swipes Amazing Spider-Man For Spawn #298 and the War To 300
  10. Donny Cates Talks Absolute Carnage in C2E2 Video

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Shelton Drum of Heroes Aren't Hard To Find.
  • Todd Jones of Wicked Awesome Comics.
  • Jim Friel of Comic Relief
  • Chuck Bordell, of SadoMannequin and Witness To War.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

