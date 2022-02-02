Armorer Vs Bo-Katan In The Daily LITG 2nd February 2022
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Book of Boba Fett: Armorer & Bo-Katan Have Twitter Mini Face-Off
- South Park S25E01: They Gotta Fight for Their Right to "Pajama" Party
- Hasbro Reveals Yet Another Star Wars Boba Fett Deluxe Figure
- Kieron Gillen & Valerio Schiti's X-Men/Eternals/Avengers Marvel Event
- So Many Of Us Issues An Update Regarding Warren Ellis
- Comic Book Writer & Editor Brian Augustyn Died This Weekend, Aged 67
- Lex Luthor Gets A Brand New Look In Batman #120 (Spoilers)
- Frank Cho Outrage Sketch Covers For Star Wars And Power Girl
- Cucked And Killed? It's A Bad Day To Be Thomas Wayne (Spoilers)
- Comic Book Workers United Union File Labor Dispute Against Image
- My Buddy, Killer Croc by Sara Farizan, Nicoletta Baldari & DC Comics
- Marvel's Free Comic Book Day Introduces X-Men's Hellfire Gala 2
- Canadian Trucker Protest Impacts Comics Delivery To American Stores
- Daniel Cherry III Moves From DC Comics To SVP Of Adidas
- Another Replacement For Arkham Asylum And What Keeps Arkham Tower Up?
- Lex Luthor Gets A Brand New Look In Batman #120 (Spoilers)
- Justice League Incarnate Quotes Arrowverse Crisis On Infinite Earths
- Jo Rogan Wants To Do Something In The Daily LITG 1st February 2022
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, Sandman, Lucifer – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Pokémon GO Announces Quality Of Life Updates For February 2021
- Royal Rumble 2021 – WWE Hates Us So Of Course Roman Wins Over KO
- Jonathan Hickman Brings Ultimate Reed Richards' The City To The X-Men
- Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Larvitar Outside Of Pokémon GO
- MAJOR SPOILERS For Avengers #42, Changing Thor's History Forever
- Thor Is Now An Atheist In Heroes Reborn #1-4 For May 2021
- Marvel Legends Maestro Now Available To Order From Hasbro
- Future State: Superman Of Metropolis #2 Goes Back To The New 52
- Funko Fair Weekend Recap – Let the Television Binge Begin
- Tom King's Suspicions About Donald Trump Gaining Traction?
- In Teddy We Trust #1 – Free Comic, Just Leave Me A Review
- Valiant to Make Collectibles Even More Useless with Blockchain
- Are Reddit Short-Squeezing Red X? Future State: Teen Titans Expolodes
- Is Mephisto The Big Bad Of Avengers, Heroes Reborn And WandaVision?
- Is $222 For Invincible #1 9.8 A Steal Right Now?
- The Bleeding Cool First Review of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Comic Book
- Something Is Killing The Children #15 Last One Until May 2020
- Mindless Speculation: Will Jane Foster Be The New Phoenix?
- Something Is Killing The Children TPB For $70, Order Form For $150
- Nikki Giovanni Creates Black Panther Story For Tales Of Wakanda
LITG two years ago – it was Frank Miller Vs DC Over Credits
And it was Phoenix Jones under the cosh.
- Frank Miller's CEO Silenn Thomas Vs DC Comics Over "Birds Of Prey" Movie?
- Real-Life Superhero of Seattle, Phoenix Jones, Arrested Again – This Time On Drugs Charges
- Exactly What Happened Between Bruce Wayne And Barbara Gordon That So Estranged Dick Grayson On Batman Beyond? (SPOILERS)
- "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" Release Date Announced
- "The Amazing Race": This "Race" As Thrilling, "Amazing" As Ever [Opinion]
- "The Gentlemen" Review: Quintessential Guy Ritchie Sprinkled With Casual Racism
- First Appearance of The Amazing Sphulker-Man in Immortal Hulk: Great Power #1 [Preview]
- Funko Avengers: Assemble Iron Man Pop Vinyl Has Finally Landed
- Eric M Esquivel and Eddie Berganza Launch New Comics Publisher. Yup.
- "Starship Troopers" Bugs Come to Life with Good Smile Company
LITG three years ago – Overwatch dropped prices
And Dr Samuel Beckett hoped his next leap would be the leap home.
- Blizzard Randomly Slashed Prices on Overwatch Permanently
- Scott Bakula Suggests an Awesome 'Quantum Leap', 'NCIS' Crossover
- Geraldine Viswanathan Responds to 'Ms. Marvel' Fan Casting
- 'Real Time with Bill Maher': Why the 'Iron Man 3' Actor's Comics "New Rules" is Old Hate
- Next Week's Punisher #7 Exposes the Size of Frank Castle's Penis (Spoilers)
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ilias Kyriazis, comic book creator on Collapser, Dirk Gently, Blood Opera and Manifesto.
- Micah Ian Wright, writer of Stormwatch. For a bit.
- Bob Schreck, editor, publisher, founder of Oni Comics.
- Ramon Gil, founder/organiser of FIT Diversity Comic Con
- Sally Jane Hurst, artist and colourist on Judge Dredd.
