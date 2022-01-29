Doctor Who Getting Another Repeat? Daily LITG 29th January 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.

How David Tennant Returning As Doctor Who Is Set Up By Steven Moffat
The Day Of The Doctor, screencap

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. How David Tennant Returning As Doctor Who Was Set Up By Steven Moffat
  2. CGC Asks Bad Idea To Stop Selling The Slabbed Invisible Comics
  3. Will Mary Jane Wearing The Black Cat's Costume Be A Regular Thing?
  4. Mjolnir Explains What It Means To Be Worthy – Thor #21 Spoilers
  5. Danhausen Joining AEW at Beach Break Is a Slap in the Face to WWE
  6. Anyone Notice Peacemaker's Opening Dance Number Is Space Invaders?
  7. Marvel Declares That Mutants Are Deviants According To Eternals
  8. Marvel's New Black Hulk Has A Name – Titan
  9. Art Spiegelman's Maus Back In Bestseller Charts After Classroom Ban
  10. Irene Adler Goes To War Against Tony Stark In Marvel's Judgment Day?

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

  1. American Gods: Neil Gaiman On Anansi/S03; Orlando Jones Responds
  2. The Rainbow Rare Cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 1
  3. Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Drops Some Serious Season 6 Looks
  4. Walker: Jared Padalecki Spoke with Chuck Norris, Got His Approval
  5. AEW Unrivaled Series Four Revealed, Matt Hardy, Sammy, Cody, More
  6. Brian K Vaughan Promised New Issues Of Saga Will Be Worth The Wait
  7. Fallout 76 Receives A Major Update Including Inventory Overhaul
  8. Sneasel Limited Research Day Comes To Pokémon GO
  9. Funko Announces Full Wave of Godzilla Vs Kong Pops
  10. Crossover #4 Has Censored Comics Character Guest-Star
  11. DC Comics & Yen Press Interns In Today's Comics Jobwatch
  12. Comics Folk React To… Wall Street, Reddit and GameStop
  13. GLAAD Outstanding Comic Nominees For Marvel, DC, Boom, Random House
  14. Image to Overship Spawn #315 B&W Greg Capullo/Todd McFarlane Variant
  15. Shadowman #1 Returns (Honestly) In Valiant April 2021 Solicitations
  16. Little, Brown Signs Up Einhorn's Epic Productions For Graphic Novels
  17. Mac's Book Club Show Gets Graphic Novel, First Cat In Space Ate Pizza
  18. King In Black, BRZRKR and HaHa Top Advance Reorders
  19. Rosemary Valero-O'Connell's The 12th House Is Her Raison D'être
  20. DC Comics Adds Doug Braithwaite To Represent! Digital Series
  21. A Wonder Woman 1984/Netflix Sandman Crossover With Asim Chaudhry?

LITG two years ago – James Tynion Joined Batman

And Sandman was separate from Lucifer.

  1. How DC Screwed Up James Tynion's Final Issue of Justice League Dark (and How Batman Made him Leave)
  2. "This Is Us" Season 4 "A Hell of a Week: Part Two" Preview: Kevin's Time
  3. "Lucifer": Neil Gaiman – "Sandman" Not Cause for Netflix Series Ending
  4. The Comic Shop of Oswego, New York, to Close
  5. Jo Martin – Not A Parallel Universe Doctor Who
  6. Doctor… Who? Five Possible Theories (Spoilers)
  7. The Avengers Settle a Profound Moral Quandary… with Punching in Avengers #30 [Preview]
  8. Marc Jackson Brings Back Tom Selleck's Magnum PI to Comic Books
  9. "Saved by the Bell": Peacock Reveals Sequel Series' Class Roster
  10. Lex Luthor's Apology in Justice League #39 [Preview]

LITG three years ago – Scott Bakula crossed over

And Bill Maher had new rules.

  1. Scott Bakula Suggests an Awesome 'Quantum Leap', 'NCIS' Crossover
  2. 'Real Time with Bill Maher': Comics "New Rules" is Old Hate [Opinion]
  3. Fox's 'X-Men' Films Were Never Given a Chance to be Great
  4. Hasbro's Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissue of Transformers Leader Optimus Prime is in Stores Now
  5. The Missing Books of DC Comics
  6. Late Night Rumours – More Layoffs at DC Comics Coming Soon

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Graphic novelist Joseph-Elliott Coleman.
  • Jeph Loeb, former Executive Vice President of Marvel TV
  • David W. Olbrich, former Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat
  • Danica Davidson, author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes.
  • Scott McDaniel, artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow,
  • Michael McDermott, writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh.
  • Ahmad Rashad Doucet, artist on Alabaster Shadows, Can I Pet Your Werewolf

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.