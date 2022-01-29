Doctor Who Getting Another Repeat? Daily LITG 29th January 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- How David Tennant Returning As Doctor Who Was Set Up By Steven Moffat
- CGC Asks Bad Idea To Stop Selling The Slabbed Invisible Comics
- Will Mary Jane Wearing The Black Cat's Costume Be A Regular Thing?
- Mjolnir Explains What It Means To Be Worthy – Thor #21 Spoilers
- Danhausen Joining AEW at Beach Break Is a Slap in the Face to WWE
- Anyone Notice Peacemaker's Opening Dance Number Is Space Invaders?
- Marvel Declares That Mutants Are Deviants According To Eternals
- Marvel's New Black Hulk Has A Name – Titan
- Art Spiegelman's Maus Back In Bestseller Charts After Classroom Ban
- Irene Adler Goes To War Against Tony Stark In Marvel's Judgment Day?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Inhumans Leader Responds to Claims Group Are "Second-Rate X-Men"
- TKO Studios Inks Distribution Deal with Simon & Schuster
- Yen Press Announces 8 New Manga and Light Novel Titles for July 2022
- Wordle Mafia Comes for Brian Keene
- Irene Adler Goes To War Against Tony Stark In Marvel's Judgment Day?
- Darth Vader #20 Already Selling For $50 Two Weeks Before On Sale
- Marvel Comics Will Be Making A God This Summer
- Batman's Mystery Casebook by Sholly Fisch & Christopher Uminga
- Tony Stark To Ask Patsy Walker To Marry Him This Summer
- DC Comics' Peacemaker Had To Clean Up Donald Trump's Mess
- Humanoids Publish New Incal Graphic Novels By All-Star Teams
- Marvel's Dating Advice From The Sixties Hasn't Aged Well
- Church In McMinn County To Host Readings Of The Graphic Novel, Maus
- Michael Davis On John Paul Leon In Batman/Catwoman Special From DC
- The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who in Daily LITG 28th January 2022
LITG one year ago, Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- American Gods: Neil Gaiman On Anansi/S03; Orlando Jones Responds
- The Rainbow Rare Cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 1
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Drops Some Serious Season 6 Looks
- Walker: Jared Padalecki Spoke with Chuck Norris, Got His Approval
- AEW Unrivaled Series Four Revealed, Matt Hardy, Sammy, Cody, More
- Brian K Vaughan Promised New Issues Of Saga Will Be Worth The Wait
- Fallout 76 Receives A Major Update Including Inventory Overhaul
- Sneasel Limited Research Day Comes To Pokémon GO
- Funko Announces Full Wave of Godzilla Vs Kong Pops
- Crossover #4 Has Censored Comics Character Guest-Star
- DC Comics & Yen Press Interns In Today's Comics Jobwatch
- Comics Folk React To… Wall Street, Reddit and GameStop
- GLAAD Outstanding Comic Nominees For Marvel, DC, Boom, Random House
- Image to Overship Spawn #315 B&W Greg Capullo/Todd McFarlane Variant
- Shadowman #1 Returns (Honestly) In Valiant April 2021 Solicitations
- Little, Brown Signs Up Einhorn's Epic Productions For Graphic Novels
- Mac's Book Club Show Gets Graphic Novel, First Cat In Space Ate Pizza
- King In Black, BRZRKR and HaHa Top Advance Reorders
- Rosemary Valero-O'Connell's The 12th House Is Her Raison D'être
- DC Comics Adds Doug Braithwaite To Represent! Digital Series
- A Wonder Woman 1984/Netflix Sandman Crossover With Asim Chaudhry?
LITG two years ago – James Tynion Joined Batman
And Sandman was separate from Lucifer.
- How DC Screwed Up James Tynion's Final Issue of Justice League Dark (and How Batman Made him Leave)
- "This Is Us" Season 4 "A Hell of a Week: Part Two" Preview: Kevin's Time
- "Lucifer": Neil Gaiman – "Sandman" Not Cause for Netflix Series Ending
- The Comic Shop of Oswego, New York, to Close
- Jo Martin – Not A Parallel Universe Doctor Who
- Doctor… Who? Five Possible Theories (Spoilers)
- The Avengers Settle a Profound Moral Quandary… with Punching in Avengers #30 [Preview]
- Marc Jackson Brings Back Tom Selleck's Magnum PI to Comic Books
- "Saved by the Bell": Peacock Reveals Sequel Series' Class Roster
- Lex Luthor's Apology in Justice League #39 [Preview]
LITG three years ago – Scott Bakula crossed over
And Bill Maher had new rules.
- Scott Bakula Suggests an Awesome 'Quantum Leap', 'NCIS' Crossover
- 'Real Time with Bill Maher': Comics "New Rules" is Old Hate [Opinion]
- Fox's 'X-Men' Films Were Never Given a Chance to be Great
- Hasbro's Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissue of Transformers Leader Optimus Prime is in Stores Now
- The Missing Books of DC Comics
- Late Night Rumours – More Layoffs at DC Comics Coming Soon
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Graphic novelist Joseph-Elliott Coleman.
- Jeph Loeb, former Executive Vice President of Marvel TV
- David W. Olbrich, former Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat
- Danica Davidson, author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes.
- Scott McDaniel, artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow,
- Michael McDermott, writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh.
- Ahmad Rashad Doucet, artist on Alabaster Shadows, Can I Pet Your Werewolf
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.