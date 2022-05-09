Flash Funeral In The Daily LITG, 9th May 2022
LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Flash Funeral in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Flash S0814 Funeral for a Friend Images: Team Flash Says Goodbye
- Night Court Filming Reaches Midway Mark; Humble Social Media Request
- 'Justice League Are Dead, They Ain't Ever Coming Back'- FCBD Spoilers
- X-Men Red #2, X-Force #28, Wolverine #21, New Mutants #25 Preview
- Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk
- Joe Rogan vs Batman: Cartoon Character Loses to Comic Book Character
- Legends of Tomorrow EP Defends Greg Berlanti, DC, WB & The CW
- Mighty Morphin #19 Preview: Ego Burst for (Some Guy)
- Justified: FX Welcomes 8 Leads to Timothy Olyphant Revival Series Cast
- Amazing Spider-Man #1 Review: Back To Basics Still Works
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- DC Pride and The Closet… Thank FOC It's The 8th Of May 2022
- The Ambition of Rural Home's Cannonball Comics #1, Up for Auction
- Classic Schomburg Robot Cover on Brick Bradford #6, Up for Auction
- Kevin Eastman & Peter Laird's Gobbledygook At Auction For $66 So Far
- Kismet, the First Muslim Superhero Becomes a Cover Star, at Auction
- Liked Doctor Strange 2? Here Are 5 Comics That Helped Inspire It
- The First Asian-American Superhero? The Green Turtle at Auction
- San Diego Free Comic Book Day Event; Report & Pictures
- Superboy, Green Arrow, Aquaman in Adventure Comics #103, at Auction
- Twice The Star Wars: Halcyon #3 Preview Than Elsewhere – And More!
- Godzilla Stomps Into Comics With CGC Copy At Heritage Auctions
- First Furry Beast in Amazing Adventures #11 Has Bids Of $324
- Funeral For A Flash In The Daily LITG, 8th May 2022
LITG one year ago,
Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Changes Digital-First Policy For Their Upcoming Comics
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Marvel Comics To Publish The Trial Of Magneto In August
- Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer #25, Bigger Than Seasons 5-7 [Preview]
- Adam Hughes' Pop Kill #4 Cover Sells For Over $1000 On eBay
- Klaus Janson On The X-Men Books And More Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes
- Now That's How You Kill Galactus – Heroes Reborn #2 [Preview]
- Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show
- Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- No More Mutant Laser Crap – Heroes Reborn: Hyperion #1 [Preview]
- VERSE: Sam Beck's YA Fantasy Graphic Novel Coming from Wonderbound
- Celebrating The Legacy Of Action Force On Kickstarter
- The Witcher: Witch's Lament Gets Limited Edition Print and Comic
- Eve #1 Review: Brilliant Foreshadowing
- The First Mile High Comics Catolog Is Now Itself Being Auctioned
- Grab a Page Of George Perez Teen Titans #19 Original Art From 1982
- Where The Weird Things Are – 15 Years Of Process by Lewis Campbell
- Would You Buy a Doctor Doom Love Doll? Fantastic Four #32 [Preview]
- The Final Fate of Elon Musk in Seven Secrets #8? [Preview]
- Jim Gordon Gets Naked in This Preview of Joker #3
- Cassandra Cain, Silent But Deadly – DC Festival of Heroes [Preview]
- Here You Go, Powerbronies: A Preview of Mighty Morphin #7
- SuBlime Releases Manga Titles in Time for Pride Month
- From EIC To Interns – Bleeding Cool Comics and Graphic Novel JobWatch
- Planeswalkers vs. Anti-Vaxxers in Magic the Gathering #2 [Preview]
- Sophie Burrows Sells Crushing Graphic Novel To David Fickling Press
- Here You Go, Firebronies: A Preview of Firefly Brand New Verse #3
- FCBD Preview: Assassin's Creed Valhalla & Destiny Free Comic Book Day
- Magic: The Walmart Gathering – The Daily LITG 8th May 2021
LITG two years ago – Bechdel, BBC, Baron Corbin
LITG continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with Alison Bechdel combined with Rick And Morty to take the top spot. Who knew?.
- Mansplaining The Bechdel Test To Rick And Morty Fans
- Psych Cast Reunites for Some Serious Social Distancing Reminiscing
- Stephen King "Apologizes" to Stephen Colbert for The Stand, Dead Zone
- BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for Zoom Backgrounds
- Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
- Funko Announces New Pops for Monster Hunter, Boruto, and DBZ
- You Could Win A Game Of Dungeons & Dragons With Joe Manganiello
- Baron Corbin Spills the Coffee Beans as Renee Young Makes Corn Soup
- Youngblood #2 Hits $100 on eBay After Prophet/Marc Guggenheim News
- Spawn Kickstarter Campaign Has Less than 24 Hours Left
LITG three years ago – Marvel #1000
Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame one year ago.
- Welcome to Marvel Comics #1000 – Is This How Marvel Intends to Sell a Million Copies in August?
- The Saltiest of Digs at DC Comics From Marvel For Free Comic Book Day 2019
- The Latest Transphobic Attacks From Comicsgate Falsely Label Others As Transphobic
- 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Stars are at Disneyland RIGHT NOW
- The Batman Who Laughs #5 is Hiding a Secret Narrative (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Marc Laming, artist on Six Degrees, Planet Hulk
- Dennis Crisostomo, comic book inker.
- Ty Templeton, creator of Stig's Inferno.
- Barbara Slate, creator of Yuppies From Hell
- David Campiti, CEO of Glass House Graphics
- Pinguino Kolb, comics photojournalist, creator of Penguin Palace.
- Tony Barletta, director of Comics Programming at Dragon Con
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.