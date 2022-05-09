Flash Funeral In The Daily LITG, 9th May 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Flash Funeral in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

the flash
Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
  1. The Flash S0814 Funeral for a Friend Images: Team Flash Says Goodbye
  2. Night Court Filming Reaches Midway Mark; Humble Social Media Request
  3. 'Justice League Are Dead, They Ain't Ever Coming Back'- FCBD Spoilers
  4. X-Men Red #2, X-Force #28, Wolverine #21, New Mutants #25 Preview
  5. Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk
  6. Joe Rogan vs Batman: Cartoon Character Loses to Comic Book Character
  7. Legends of Tomorrow EP Defends Greg Berlanti, DC, WB & The CW
  8. Mighty Morphin #19 Preview: Ego Burst for (Some Guy)
  9. Justified: FX Welcomes 8 Leads to Timothy Olyphant Revival Series Cast
  10. Amazing Spider-Man #1 Review: Back To Basics Still Works

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago,

Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

The Daily LITG 9th May 2021
The Daily LITG 9th May 2021

  1. DC Changes Digital-First Policy For Their Upcoming Comics
  2. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  3. Marvel Comics To Publish The Trial Of Magneto In August
  4. Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
  5. Buffy the Vampire Slayer #25, Bigger Than Seasons 5-7 [Preview]
  6. Adam Hughes' Pop Kill #4 Cover Sells For Over $1000 On eBay
  7. Klaus Janson On The X-Men Books And More Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes
  8. Now That's How You Kill Galactus – Heroes Reborn #2 [Preview]
  9. Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show
  10. Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG two years ago – Bechdel, BBC, Baron Corbin

LITG continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with Alison Bechdel combined with Rick And Morty to take the top spot. Who knew?.

The Daily LITG 9th May 2020.
Bechdel, BBC and Baron Corbin in The Daily LITG 9th May 2020

.

  1. Mansplaining The Bechdel Test To Rick And Morty Fans
  2. Psych Cast Reunites for Some Serious Social Distancing Reminiscing
  3. Stephen King "Apologizes" to Stephen Colbert for The Stand, Dead Zone
  4. BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for Zoom Backgrounds
  5. Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
  6. Funko Announces New Pops for Monster Hunter, Boruto, and DBZ
  7. You Could Win A Game Of Dungeons & Dragons With Joe Manganiello
  8. Baron Corbin Spills the Coffee Beans as Renee Young Makes Corn Soup
  9. Youngblood #2 Hits $100 on eBay After Prophet/Marc Guggenheim News
  10. Spawn Kickstarter Campaign Has Less than 24 Hours Left

LITG three years ago – Marvel #1000

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame one year ago.

  1. Welcome to Marvel Comics #1000 – Is This How Marvel Intends to Sell a Million Copies in August?
  2. The Saltiest of Digs at DC Comics From Marvel For Free Comic Book Day 2019
  3. The Latest Transphobic Attacks From Comicsgate Falsely Label Others As Transphobic
  4. 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Stars are at Disneyland RIGHT NOW
  5. The Batman Who Laughs #5 is Hiding a Secret Narrative (Spoilers)

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Marc Laming, artist on Six Degrees, Planet Hulk
  • Dennis Crisostomo, comic book inker.
  • Ty Templeton, creator of Stig's Inferno.
  • Barbara Slate, creator of Yuppies From Hell
  • David Campiti, CEO of Glass House Graphics
  • Pinguino Kolb, comics photojournalist, creator of Penguin Palace.
  • Tony Barletta, director of Comics Programming at Dragon Con

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.