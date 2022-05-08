Funeral For A Flash In The Daily LITG, 8th May 2022
LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Flash Funeral in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Flash S0814 Funeral for a Friend Images: Team Flash Says Goodbye
- Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk
- Justified: FX Welcomes 8 Leads to Timothy Olyphant Revival Series Cast
- Legends of Tomorrow EP Defends Greg Berlanti, DC, WB & The CW
- FCBD Doctor Who Finally Explains Why The Doctor Always Visits Earth
- Jane Foster Picks Up the Hammer Again in Mighty Thor #1 First Look
- Legends of Tomorrow EP: DC/WB Wanted Season 8; Booster Gold Added
- 'Justice League Are Dead, They Ain't Ever Coming Back'- FCBD Spoilers
- "American Horror Story" Season 10: Robert Englund's Next Project?
- Comics Legend George Pérez Died Yesterday, Aged 67
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- America's Sweetheart Sunny by Al Feldstein, Up for Auction
- The Debut of Valkyrie in Air Fighters Comics, Up for Auction
- Superman's Radiation-Powered Menace in Action Comics #39, at Auction
- First Appearance Of Spider-Man's Black Costume Has Bids Of $1200
- Mad Cave Studios Let Go Editor-In-Chief Chris Sanchez
- The Deviants Are The Important Ones- Immortal X-Men #2 & Eternals #12
- Masking and Vaccination Should Be Requirements At C2E2
- Venus Comes To Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles For Free Comic Book Day
- My Free Comic Book Day Haul In London: Part One
- X-Men, Eternals, Spider-Man, Avengers & Venom Marvel FCBD Spoilers
- Shops May Want To Double Check Vault's Barbaric Free Comic Book Day
- It's Free Comic Book Day In Your Daily LITG, 7th May 2022
LITG one year ago, Walmart Speaks
- Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
- Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show
- How I Met Your Father Star Hilary Duff Confirms HIMYM Connection
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Marvel Comics To Publish The Trial Of Magneto In August
- Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
- NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Season 7 Launches On May 7th
- Adam Hughes' Pop Kill #4 Cover Sells For Over $1000 On eBay
- Pokémon TCG Releases Wave Of May 2021 Products Today
- J.C. Leyendecker Saturday Evening Post Cover Hits Record $4.1 Million
- Star Wars Comics To Celebrate Pride Month With Special Variant Covers
- Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 Review: Challenges
- Philip Kennedy Johnson & Ron Lim Join Venom #200, But Not Rob Liefeld
- The Historic First Appearance of Captain Atom Up for Auction
- Another New Cap To Be Revealed In United States of Captain America #3
- Take Pride – And Thank FOC It's Friday, 7th of May 2021
- How Can I Sleep At Night? Comic Store In Your Future
- Alessandro Vitti No Longer New Artist On Thor? Michele Bandini On #15
- Cullen Bunn's Highest Sales Ever With Basilisk #1 From Boom
- DC Pride #1: Massive Preview of DC's Pride Month Comic
- PRH Extends Comic Shop Registration Deadline to 21st Of May
- DC Cancel Batwing Omnibus, Replaced With Batwing: Luke Fox TPB
- Mephisto Is The Big Bad Of Heroes Reborn – Unless He's The Big Good?
- PrintWatch: Heroes Reborn, Nocterra, Star Wars, Magic The Gathering
- Image/Skybound Release Pride Month Charity Variant Covers
- FCBD Preview: Valiant Uprising For Free Comic Book Day
- Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play in The Daily LITG, 7th of May 2021
- FCBD Preview: Darick Robertson To Gerhard – 10 Ton Of Fun
LITG two years ago – Gerard Jones and something about wrestling.
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown.
- Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and A&E Hunt for Lost WWE Treasures
- Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
- Transformers Diaclone Returns with Masterpiece Spinout Figure Release
- Ball & Chain $52 on eBay Over Scott Lobdell/Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt
- Psych Cast Reunites for Some Serious Social Distancing Reminiscing
- Decorum by Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston Now Only 8 Issues Long
- Now Marvel Comics Adds Digital-Only TPBs Too
- Stephen King "Apologizes" to Stephen Colbert for The Stand, Dead Zone
- Marvel Makes Ant-Man, Star, Iron Heart, Ravencroft, Etc Digital-Only
- Funko Announces New Pops for Monster Hunter, Boruto, and DBZ
- Now Michael Grey Takes On Poison Ivy in Batman: Gotham Nights
- Matthew Rosenberg on Hawkeye Freefall Switching From Print To Digital
LITG three years ago – Cartmanning With Comicsgate
Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.
- The Latest Transphobic Attacks From Comicsgate Falsely Label Others As Transphobic
- Five New 'Star Wars' Films Coming, Disney Pushes 'Avatar' Sequels Back
- Marvel Studios Phase 4 Kicks off The Multiverse?!
- Disney's Release Schedule: 'New Mutants' Move AGAIN, 8 Marvel Studios Dates
- George Pérez Comes Out of Retirement For Marvel Comics With Al Ewing in August?
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book grader Jim Noble.
- Kevin Colden, creator of Fishtown.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.