Getting The Attention Of James Gunn- Daily LITG, New Year's Eve 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. By the way, James Gunn, I have a very interesting story I'd love to get a response to… feel free to give me a shout.

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Book Of Boba Fett

LITG two years ago, Cthulhu came to Marvel

LITG three years ago, Wally West was obviously not full-time dead.

And Justice League looked ahead..

LITG four years ago, Lois Lane was spoiling Heroes In Crisis

And Superboy was listening.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Fabian Nicieza , co-creator of Deadpool.

, co-creator of Deadpool. Terry Fitzgerald, former President of Todd McFarlane Entertainment.

former President of Todd McFarlane Entertainment. Julie Doucet , creator of Dirty Plotte.

, creator of Dirty Plotte. Steve Rude, creator of Nexus.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.