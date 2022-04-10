Jerry Michaels Still In The Daily LITG, 10th April 2022
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Jon Bogdanove Sells Death Of Superman Artwork For Over Half A Million
- Team GO Rocket Giovanni Battle Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2022
- Legends of Tomorrow Writers Set #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Campaign
- Joe Casey, Not Paid For America Chavez In Doctor Strange, Or Anything
- Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 From Opus Gets Over 30,000 Orders
- Morbius Director Implies This Isn't Quite The Movie He Turned In
- Superman: Son of Kal-El #10 Preview: Jon Kent, Murderer?!
- Where Does Barry Allen Live in The Flashpoint Universe? (Spoilers)
- Team GO Rocket Cliff Battle Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2022
- Nick Pitarra Talks About What Happened With Leviathan
- World's Finest #3 Celebrates MLB Opening Week At Heritage Auctions
- G Willow Wilson's Poison Ivy Is "A Love Story About A Villain"
- Amazing Spider-Man #149 Debuts The Clone At Heritage Auctions
- Finder's Creatures, New Graphic Novels by Kevin & Rebecca Kelly
- Dynamite Crowdfunds The Death Of Elvira
LITG one year ago, it was all about Vengeance.
- Gotham Gossip: Lady Bane? A New Batman Villain From DC Comics
- Marvel Legends Reveals Drop Fast & Furious At Hasbro Fan Fest
- Breaking Bad Fans Get a Present from Dean Norris on His Birthday
- SCOOP: DC Comics Confirms Vengeance, Daughter Of Bane For Joker #2
- Titans Season 3 DoP Boris Mojsovski Posts Superhero Second Team Look
- The Handmaid's Tale S04: Moira's Journey Ends When Gilead Is Free
- Could 'The Trial' Be Scarlet Witch? Could Hickman's X-Book Be Moira?
- Creator Details For DC Round Robin Announced Along With 8 Contenders
- Jeff Parker Returns To Aquaman At DC Comics – For A Drop
- Kevin Nowlan Draws The Immortal Hulk in May
- Attack on Titan: Thoughts on the Final Manga Chapter Out Today
- An Unexpected Way To Pirate Comic Books On Amazon Kindle?
- Jabba The Hutt Joins Marvel's Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters
- Pirate Queen Anne Bonny Returns in A Man Among Ye #5, in July
- More Marvel Comics Creative Changes For May
- Now It's Steve Orlando and Gerardo Sandoval on Extreme Carnage Phage
- Hero Collector DC Graphic Novels/Marvel Figurine Solicits – July 2021
- Clay McLeod Chapman & Chris Mooneyham On Extreme Carnage Scream
- Flash Thompson – And Manual Garcia – Join Extreme Carnage
- Paco Medina Joins Children Of The Atom Early In May With #3
- Can't Spell Frank Cho Without FOC – Thank FOC It's Friday, April 9th
- Wynd HC Allocated, Will Something Is Killing the Children Follow Suit?
- Jason Aaron & Iban Coello Create Marvel FCBD Gold Avengers/Hulk #1
- Joye Hummel Murchison Kelly, Wonder Woman Ghost-Writer, Dies at 97
- Maggie Edkins Willis Sells Two Graphic Novels For Six Figures
- Don Simpson and Gary Groth On Alan Moore's No-Credit For In Pictopia
- Comics Folk React To… The Death Of Prince Philip
- PrintWatch: BRZRKR Gets 4th Printing, Also Webhead, Laila Starr, Silk
- 1962 All Over Again – The Daily LITG 9th April 2021
LITG two years ago, Milo Manara, Todd McFarlane
People were loving those DC and Marvel Zoom backgrounds. While Milo Manara and Todd McFarlane reacted to the current situation in different, but impactful ways.
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
- Milo Manara Draws Women Very Differently In Recent Weeks
- How Todd McFarlane Would Save Comics and Deal With Diamond
- A Comic Shop Cancels Mid Life Crisis For Comics Industry
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Disney Provides Background Flair For Your Next Zoom Video Call
- JH Williams III Was Only Alan Moore's Fourth Choice to Draw Promethea
- Marvel Comics Building an Empyre During Coronavirus Shutdown
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Janet Lee, co-creator of Return of The Dapper Men, creator of Sea Sirens.
- James Hudnall, creator of ESPers, Harsh Realm and The Solution.
- Deirdre Brooks of Wizard Entertainment.
- Mariano Abrach, comic book editor.
- Scott Hampton, artist on Batman, Sandman, Black Widow, Hellraiser, Star Trek and Spook House.
- David G. Wohl, former EIC of Top Cow, editor at DC.
