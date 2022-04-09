Jerry Michaels In The Daily LITG, 9th April 2022
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Legends of Tomorrow Writers Set #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Campaign
- Everyone's Gossiping About DC Comics – Without Reason, Yet
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Confirms Spock's Canon Full Name & More
- Superman Gets A Silver-Age Satire From DC, Mark Russell & Mike Allred
- Steven Moffat Delights/Disappoints Doctor Who Fans; "Sea Devils" Art
- Flashpoint Beyond Gossip For DC Comics' Divine Continuum: Part One
- Warner Bros. Reportedly Pauses All Projects Involving Ezra Miller
- Nick Pitarra Returns To Comics With Ax-Wielder Jon, From Karoshi
- Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 From Opus Gets Over 30,000 Orders
- Avengers One Million BC Will Reveal The Secret Origin Of Thor
- Origin and First Appearance of Daredevil #1 CGC 9.4, Up for Auction
- Jack Kirby Original Captain America Art Page Sells For $630,000
- Frank Miller Dark Knight Cover Sells For Over a Quarter of a Million
- Superman #14, An Iconic Golden Age Comic, At Heritage Auctions
- PrintWatch: Hulk, White Knight, West Of Sundown, Excalibur Printings
- White Fox Gets Her Own Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic
- Vixen, Red Hood & The Outlaws, Zatanna & The Ripper Join DC Webtoon
- Everyone's Talking DC Comics In The Daily LITG, 8th April 2022
- Titans Season 3 DoP Boris Mojsovski Posts Superhero Second Team Look
- 1962: DC Comics Explains Its First-Ever Price Increase — From 10 Cents To 12 Cents
- Creator Details For DC Round Robin Announced Along With 8 Contenders
- Could 'The Trial' Be Scarlet Witch? Could Hickman's X-Book Be Moira?
- A New X-Men #1 and a New Jonathan Hickman Comic for Reign Of X
- Nash Bridges: Don Johnson Confirms He's Prepping for Series Revival
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer Comic Crosses Over With S03E06 Band Candy
- Regé-Jean Page Posts Amid Ray Fisher/Geoff Johns/Krypton Controversy
- Magic: The Gathering "Quantum Quandrix" Deck Is Remarkably Neat
- New Phoenix Of The Marvel Universe, Revealed (Avengers #44 Spoilers)
- Creator Details For DC Round Robin Announced Along With 8 Contenders
- Kodansha Launches Humble Manga Bundle: Spring 2021 Anime Season
- The Walmart Report: Part 2, DC's Back With Future State & Leftovers
- AWA Creators And Execs Support Mike Deodato On Comic Art NFT Rights
- PrintWatch: Silver Coin #1 and Curse Of Dracula #1 Get Second Prints
- Jupiter's Legacy #1 Jumps to $50 Raw, $224 CGC 9.8 on eBay
- Something Is Allocating The Wynd
- Lumberjanes Co-Creator Grace Ellis' New OGN About Patricia Highsmith
- BRZRKR And Silk Top This Week's Advance Reorders
- New Comic Book Store Opens Today in Crossville, Tennessee
- Phoenix, King In Black & Moon Knight – The Daily LITG 8th April 2021
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- A Comic Shop Cancels Mid Life Crisis For Comics Industry
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- DC and Marvel Comics Using Current Situation to Get Ahead Of Schedule
- DC Comics Puts Black Label and Generation Five Titles on Pause
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
- Diamond Comic Distributors Will Ship to Retailer Home Addresses
- Terminator: Michael Biehn Reprises Kyle Reese for COVID-19 PSA
- First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed
- X-Men Editor Says the Wedding of Scott Summers and Jean Grey Never Happened
- A Look Ahead at House Of X and Power Of X For the Future of the Mutant Race
- Is Harley Quinn the Mother of Lobo's Daughter, Crush?
- Warren Ellis Has a Plastic Man Pitch – If You Dare
- Punisher Kill Krew Launching From Marvel Comics in July
- Peter Palmiotti, comic book inker
- Erik Amaya, comics journalist
- Bojan M. Đukić of Tom & Jerry and Dark Brain Comics
- Eric Adams, writer/artist of Lackluster World
