Jerry Michaels In The Daily LITG, 9th April 2022

LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG.

rick and morty
Image: Screencap

LITG: Jerry Michaels in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
  2. Legends of Tomorrow Writers Set #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Campaign
  3. Everyone's Gossiping About DC Comics – Without Reason, Yet
  4. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Confirms Spock's Canon Full Name & More
  5. Superman Gets A Silver-Age Satire From DC, Mark Russell & Mike Allred
  6. Steven Moffat Delights/Disappoints Doctor Who Fans; "Sea Devils" Art
  7. Flashpoint Beyond Gossip For DC Comics' Divine Continuum: Part One
  8. Warner Bros. Reportedly Pauses All Projects Involving Ezra Miller
  9. Nick Pitarra Returns To Comics With Ax-Wielder Jon, From Karoshi
  10. Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 From Opus Gets Over 30,000 Orders

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, It Was 1962 All Over Again

1962 All Over Again - The Daily LITG 9th April 2021
1962 All Over Again – The Daily LITG 9th April 2021
  1. Titans Season 3 DoP Boris Mojsovski Posts Superhero Second Team Look
  2. 1962: DC Comics Explains Its First-Ever Price Increase — From 10 Cents To 12 Cents
  3. Creator Details For DC Round Robin Announced Along With 8 Contenders
  4. Could 'The Trial' Be Scarlet Witch? Could Hickman's X-Book Be Moira?
  5. A New X-Men #1 and a New Jonathan Hickman Comic for Reign Of X
  6. Nash Bridges: Don Johnson Confirms He's Prepping for Series Revival
  7. Buffy The Vampire Slayer Comic Crosses Over With S03E06 Band Candy
  8. Regé-Jean Page Posts Amid Ray Fisher/Geoff Johns/Krypton Controversy
  9. Magic: The Gathering "Quantum Quandrix" Deck Is Remarkably Neat
  10. New Phoenix Of The Marvel Universe, Revealed (Avengers #44 Spoilers)
  12. Kodansha Launches Humble Manga Bundle: Spring 2021 Anime Season
  13. The Walmart Report: Part 2, DC's Back With Future State & Leftovers
  14. AWA Creators And Execs Support Mike Deodato On Comic Art NFT Rights
  15. PrintWatch: Silver Coin #1 and Curse Of Dracula #1 Get Second Prints
  16. Jupiter's Legacy #1 Jumps to $50 Raw, $224 CGC 9.8 on eBay
  17. Something Is Allocating The Wynd
  18. Lumberjanes Co-Creator Grace Ellis' New OGN About Patricia Highsmith
  19. BRZRKR And Silk Top This Week's Advance Reorders
  20. New Comic Book Store Opens Today in Crossville, Tennessee
  21. Phoenix, King In Black & Moon Knight – The Daily LITG 8th April 2021

LITG two years ago, Marvel/DC Crisis over Zoom backgrounds

And A Comic Shop had a rallying cry.

  1. DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  2. A Comic Shop Cancels Mid Life Crisis For Comics Industry
  3. Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  4. DC and Marvel Comics Using Current Situation to Get Ahead Of Schedule
  5. DC Comics Puts Black Label and Generation Five Titles on Pause
  6. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  7. The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
  8. Diamond Comic Distributors Will Ship to Retailer Home Addresses
  9. Terminator: Michael Biehn Reprises Kyle Reese for COVID-19 PSA
  10. First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed

LITG three years ago – Warren Ellis pitched Plastic Man

And more marriages went away.

  1. X-Men Editor Says the Wedding of Scott Summers and Jean Grey Never Happened
  2. A Look Ahead at House Of X and Power Of X For the Future of the Mutant Race
  3. Is Harley Quinn the Mother of Lobo's Daughter, Crush?
  4. Warren Ellis Has a Plastic Man Pitch – If You Dare
  5. Punisher Kill Krew Launching From Marvel Comics in July

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Peter Palmiotti, comic book inker
  • Erik Amaya, comics journalist
  • Bojan M. Đukić of Tom & Jerry and Dark Brain Comics
  • Eric Adams, writer/artist of Lackluster World

