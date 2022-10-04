Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW in The Daily LITG, 4th October 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. But there is something else going on right now.

LITG: Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW wraps in Top Ten stories yesterday

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago: Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai

LITG three years ago, NYCC was Beginning

And Bleeding Cool was at the retailer breakfast

LITG four years ago, it was still all about Dick.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Marc Lombardi, comic book PR.

comic book PR. Ali Smith, co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo

co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo Tod Smith, artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet

artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet Chris Warner, co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost.

co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost. DK Upshaw , cartoonist

, cartoonist Marc McLaurin, writer on Vage, Punisher, editor of Epic Line at Marvel.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address

