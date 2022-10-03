Justified: City Primeval Wraps in The Daily LITG, 3rd October 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. But there is something else going on right now.
LITG: Justified: City Primeval wraps in Top Ten stories yesterday
- Justified: Olyphant Wraps Revival Filming; Talks Working with Daughter
- Drew Ford, Founder of It's Alive Press, Has Died From Coronavirus
- Pokemon TCG Reveals GameStop's Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection
- The Rookie: 28 Reasons to Preview S05E03 Dye Hard; "Chenford" Impact
- Marvel Legends Team Reveals A Ton At Hasbro Pulse Con
- Here Are All of the Loungefly Reveals for New York Comic Con 2022
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Live-Action Series Full Cast
- Adult Happy Meals Arriving at McDonald's Starting October 3
- Entire Universe Cursed By Mr Sinister? Marvel's Next Big X-Men Event
- Batman – One Bad Day #1: The Riddler Review: Grave Concerns
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- Clayface's Silver Age Upgrade in Detective Comics #298, at Auction
- When G.I. Joe Met Transformers For The Very First Time
- X-Men Beats Fortnite To Top This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- First Full Appearance of War Machine in Iron Man #282 Gains Attention
- Kevin Smith Thanks FOC It's Sunday, the 2nd of October
- Before Dark Web, The First Appearance Of Spider-Clone Ben Reilly
- Remembering Drew Ford of It's Alive Press, Who Died Yesterday, Aged 48
- The Girl Who Sang: A Holocaust Graphic Memoir of Hope & Survival
- Daredevil, Bullseye and Elektra in The Daily LITG, 2nd October 2022
LITG one year ago, Man And Superman
- Superman's Potential Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 29th September 2021
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Becomes Teenage Mutant Punk Frogs In 2022
- Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
- Brian Bendis Has Been Made A Substack PRO Offer
- Daredevil: Cox's Matt Murdock & D'Onofrio's Kingpin Return Rumors Grow
- Batman Does His Own Kamen Rider Decade Story From DC Comics
- What If…? Episode 8 in the Multiverse of Boredom: Review
- Mark Millar Is Not Getting A Substack PRO Account
- Captain America is Worth with Queen Studios Avengers: Endgame Statue
- GotG Holiday Special Intros "One of the Greatest MCU Characters" Ever
- Is Pam Lifford Vs Ike Perlmutter Why There Is No Marvel/DC Crossover?
- Batman Does His Own Kamen Rider Decade Story From DC Comics
- Everyone Is White On The Internet by Nadia Shammas & Molly Murakami
- Mark Millar Is Not Getting A Substack PRO Account
- Brian Bendis Has Been Made A Substack PRO Offer
- Hitting The Beach With Gun Honey As We Review Issue #1
- Nachie Marsham Wants IDW to be Home to Creator Owned Comics in 2022
- A History of American Comics? Thank FOC It's Saturday, 2nd of October
- IDW To Bring Back Rocketeer Comics In April 2022
LITG two years ago, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure
- Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
- Fashion Week Event Begins in Pokémon GO for Longchamp Collaboration
- Stranger Things Offers Season 4 Prod Greetings from the Upside Down
- Team GO Rocket's Giovanni Is Set To Return To Pokémon GO This Month
- Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Exclusive to Walmart Goes Live
- DC Comics Launches New Variant Covers Including Batman/Catwoman #1
- Funko Announces Pops for God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and More
- Pokémon GO Releases Details For Charmander Community Day 2020
- A Quick And Easy Guide To Consent? Thank FOC It's Friday
- Clownhunter Named After Iowan Painter in Batman? (Spoilers)
- Sword Bearers Of Arakko And Their Powers, in X Of Swords: Stasis
- Top 500 Comic Books, Graphic Novels From Diamond, August 2020
- Black #1 Jumps To $50 On eBay After Warner Bros Movie News
LITG three years ago, it was Batman Moustache Time
And the reboot of X-Men was getting confusing.
- Batman Finally Returns to Gotham… And He's Brought His Mustache. Batman #80 [Preview]
- Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
- Kitty Pryde Is Not The Red Queen Of The Hellfire Club As Reported (Spoilers)
- Is Krakoa Just Going to be One Big Orgy For The X-Men? (House Of X #6 Spoilers)
- It's Immortal Hulk Vs The History Of The Marvel Universe For The Ninth Reality (#24 Spoilers)
- Rose/Thorn is Now to Totally to Blame for Booster Gold in Legion Of Super-Heroes: MIllennium #2 (SPOILERS)
- Superman and Wonder Woman Creating New Sanctuaries So Soon? DCeased #5 [Preview]
- "Marvel Future Fight" Receives A Bunch Of X-Men Updates
- Wonder Woman Goes Classical Greek in a New Cryptozoic Statue
- How The Eternity Mask Sees The Connective Tissue Of Stories, In Marvel Comics #1000, #1001 and Incoming #1
- "Joker" Review – A Fleck, Caught In a Cinema's Beam Of Light
- "Space Force": Netflix Offers First-Look at Steve Carell Series [Preview]
- "Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled" Gets Three More Free Seasons
- A Fist-Fight Between Plato and Aristotle in Batman #80 (Spoilers)
- "Throne of Eldraine" Quality Control Problems – "Magic: The Gathering"
LITG four years ago, Ric Grayson was happening
And the X-Men were getting their first of two reboots.
- First Look at Grimmer, Grittier, Dickless Post-Shooting Nightwing #50
- The Age Of X-Man Comes to Uncanny X-Men in January 2019
- Mike W Barr Replies to Young Justice: Outsiders Comments
- Prescient Joe Quesada Draws Uncanny X-Men #1 Variant 2 Decades Before Needing It
- A Better Shot Of That Age Of X-Man Cover for Uncanny X-Men
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Deadpool, Cable and Youngblood's Rob Liefeld
- Ivan Brunetti, cartoonist of Schizo and Cartooning: Philosophy and Practice
- A Waste Of Time cartoonist Rick Worley
- Zombies Vs Cheerleaders artist Jim Kyle
- Co-publisher of Monkeybrain Book and director of production at IDW, Allison Baker
- Azure and Thanos artist Daniel Govar
- Com x publisher Benjamin Shahrabani
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.