Nightmare Before Christmas Eve in the Daily LITG 2nd November 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel in the Daily LITG 1st November 2022
Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel in the Daily LITG 1st November 2022

LITG: Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel

  1. Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023
  2. Magic: The Gathering: The Brothers' War Exclusive Preview Card
  3. Wild C.A.T.S. Is Now The Wild Crisis Aversion Tactical Squad
  4. A Very New Deathblow Is Coming To DC Comics (Spoilers)
  5. Before You Read X-Men Red #8, Read X-Men #10 From Two Years Ago
  6. Return to Hogwarts with RSVLTS New Harry Potter Collection
  7. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on Why We're Lacking in Morpheus Merch
  8. Batman Picks Up The Gun One More Time In Batman #129 (Spoilers)
  9. Indiana Jones: Ke Huy Quan Wasn't Sure If Harrison Ford Remembered Him
  10. She-Hulk #7 Preview: You Won't Believe Who Jen's New Client Is

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Doctor Who- And How Many?

 

Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Flux
BBC Doctor Who screencap – LITG
  1. Expect Really Low Doctor Who Viewing Figures Tonight
  2. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Ellis & Day Costumes Own Halloween
  3. AEW Rampage: In Kingston vs. Danielson, Tony Khan Has Gone Too Far
  4. Wil Wheaton: Fans Okay to Separate Buffy from "Garbage" Joss Whedon
  5. Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
  6. Seth MacFarlane Calls Out FOX News New Low: Tuck's White "Whine" List
  7. Eternals Confirms Batman As Well As Superman Is Now Part Of The MCU
  8. Comics Industry Reacts To Unionisation – Including Jim Valentino
  9. The Flash Season 8 E01 Overview Confirms Arrowverse Star Appearance
  10. Image Comics Staffers Form A Union, Comic Book Workers United
  11. A-List Comic Creators Launch New Publisher, Artists Elite Comics
  12. Fiction House's Rangers Comics & the Origin of Firehair, at Auction
  13. Gotham City's Hero and A Power Ring Wielder in Wow Comics, at Auction
  14. So Why Are There No Unions For Comic Book Creators Then?
  15. Machine Man CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  16. Speculator Corner: How Much Can You Flip Strange Tales #179 For?
  17. Blue Beetle and the Legacy of the Mystery Men, Up for Auction
  18. Masters Of The Universe Star Comics #1 At Heritage Auctions
  19. Original Founder Of MCM Launches Rival UK Comic Con Called MegaCon
  20. Adventures of Maker Girl & Professor Smarts OGN by Jasmine Florentine
  21. Taika Waititi's Story For The Most Important Comic Book on Earth
  22. Miss Meow #2 Comic Gets Squid Game Cover Variant
  23. Sami Brice's Sells YA Graphic Novel Ripple To Random House Graphic
  24. AEW Rampage in The Daily LITG 1st November 2021

LITG two years ago, Blink

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat's Last Word On
Doctor Who: "Blink", BBC Studios

  1. Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Offers His Last Word On Blink
  2. Heels: Stephen Amell Says COVID Nearly Resulted in Arrow Return, More
  3. Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Duskull
  4. American Horror Story Seasons Ranked: From Murder House to 1984
  5. Batwoman, Walker, Flash & More: CW Offers Handy Premiere Cheat Sheet
  6. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Celebrates Sabrina's Halloween Birthday
  7. The Generation Six Legendary Pokémon Headed For Pokémon GO
  8. Supernatural: Padalecki, Ackles, Collins Know Who They Would Vote For
  9. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes Strong for Halloween
  10. TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
  11. Comics Sales Rising as Movie Sales Fall? Comic Store In Your Future
  12. 5 Times Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Bailed Out President Donald Trump
  13. Batman Vs Spawn Vs X-Men Vs Turtles – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  14. Chris Claremont On Nightcrawler Being Alive In Days Of Future Past
  15. England, Go To Your Comic Shops This Week (Before Thursday Lockdown)
  16. Could Spawn #312 Listing All Creators Find Room For One More?
  17. Twelve Issues Of Once & Future Just Leading Up To The Biggest Pun?
  18. The Strange Talent Of Luthor Strode #1 Sells Copies for $150 on eBay

LITG three years ago, Keanu Reeves returned as John Constantine, in the comics.

And Adam Kubert made a stand.

  1. Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
  2. Why Adam Kubert Refused to Sign the Industry-Only Stan Lee Tribute Comic
  3. Does the Possible New Wolverine Logo Confirm a Long-Running X-Men Fan Theory?
  4. The Todd McFarlane-Signed, Slabbed and Certified Spawn… That Wasn't
  5. The PlayStation 4 is Now The Second Best-Selling Console Ever
  6. Who Had the Better Marvel Death This Week: Wolverine or Conan? [Spoilers]
  7. "Crisis" Management: Casting News Will Make "Arrow" Fans VERY Happy
  8. "Rick and Morty": Dan Harmon Signals Season 4 Writing Wrap: "60 To Go"
  9. The Moment Nightwing Lost His Dick in Nightwing Annual #2 (Spoilers)
  10. Ch-Ch-Changes to Solicits For X-Men #5 & #6 and New Mutants #5 & #6
  11. Does Superman Believe in God? Who Wins When Superman Fights Batman? Superman Giant #16 Mild Spoilers…
  12. The Return of Kite-Man in Tom King's Batman
  13. "Doctor Who" Series 12: BBC Wants Us to "Watch This Space" – But Why?
  14. It Looks Like TMNT #100 Will Feature the Return of a Major Villain [TMNT #99 Spoilers]
  15. Big Solicitation Change For Thor By Jason Aaron Vol 4 Hardcover Solicit
  16. Artists Named for Marvel Comics' Incoming #1 Anthology
  17. The Old Blood Update For "Warframe" Is Now Available
  18. Perry Mason": HBO, EP Robert Downey, Jr. Offer First Look at Series
  19. "Lucifer" Halloween Table Read Looks Exactly How You'd Expect [Preview]
  20. The Tenth, Eleventh and Thirteenth Doctors in New Doctor Who: Christmas Special for ComicBooks For Kids

LITG four years ago, there were a lot more Batman Damneds out there

And Heroes In Crisis was changing…

  1. The Store That Has 1000 Batman Damneds in a Warehouse
  2. Heroes In Crisis #3 Changes to Reveal Origin of the Sanctuary
  3. Nightwing Changes Volume Numbers After Benjamin Percy Leaves
  4. 10 DC Comics Covers Revealed From Jenny Frison, Mark Brooks, Josh Middleton and More
  5. Roy Thomas' Cameo in Daredevil Season 3

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comic store owner, Steve Unverferth.
  • Tom Lyle, artist on Starman and Robin and comic book teacher.
  • Sketch card artist John Jax Jackman.
  • Sharon Wright, comic book writer on The Warlord, Black Canary, and Green Arrow.
  • Former director of Caliber Comics, Wayne Markley.
  • Comic book writer for Panini, Pepe Caldelas.
  • Comic book reviewer William Gatevackes.

