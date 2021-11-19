Liv Morgan Vs Becky Lynch in the Daily LITG, 19th November 2021
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- WWE Raw: A Single Word Took Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch Nuclear
- Doctor Who: BBC Confirming Whittaker/Chibnall Plans Raises Questions
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Drops First 3 Podcast Eps
- Marvel Spills Identity Of Spider-Man's Queen Goblin On Variant Cover
- Funko Debuts Their First Day of Festival of Fun 2021 Exclusives
- Full Marvel Comics February 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
- DC Comics February 2022 Solicits & Solicitations – Frankensteined
- Pokémon TCG Will Never Release Katy Perry, Post Malone Cards
- Marvel Comics February 2022 Solicits – Frankensteined
- South Park: Post COVID Teaser: 40 Years Later & Things Are Really Bad
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Priest & Michael Sta. Maria Launch Draculina Comic From Dynamite
- 1980s GI Joe Cartoon Universe Finally Returns… as a Comic Book
- Archie Comics Love & Heartbreak Solicitations For February 2022
- Free Comic Book Day Will Be On May 7th 2022 As Normality Resumes
- DC Graphic Novel Hero Collector February 2022 Solicits – And Muffit
- Strange Mysteries #3 Is Super Rare & Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- LATE: DC Misses Local Comic Book Day and New Mutants #25 Gets Later
- Eerie #1 CGC Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Top Cow Launches CyberForce 30th-Anniversary Hardcover Kickstarter
- Patsy Walker Learns How To Shoot A Bow, On Auction Today
- Dark Horse Seizes All-Ages Star Wars Comics Line From IDW
- DC's Bobbie Chase, Now Executive Editor of Webtoon Unscrolled
- Carnage #1 Ongoing Series Launches In March 2022
- Matt Fraction At The Hawkeye Premiere, Daily LITG, 18th November 2021
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, X-Men and Transformers
- Uncanny X-Men and Transformers Crossover to Create Ultimate X-Spanse
- Unseen Jim Lee X-Men Art Created Over Ten Years, Goes To Auction
- Swords Of Justice Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO
- Nick Spencer Writes One More Day (Again) In Amazing Spider-Man #53
- The Death Of Batman In Death Metal #5? Or #1? (Spoilers)
- Franklin Richards – Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)
- Rah Muzic Sues Marvel and Sony Over Venom Movie
- Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion Return to Raids in Pokémon GO
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Burnham and Georgiou Go Rogue
- Dave Stevens Documentary Seeks Stories About Rocketeer Creator
- The Insult That Made A Man Out Of Rorschach (Spoilers)
- Man-Bat #1- The Last We'll See Of This Sort Of Thing For Some Time?
- Duncan Jones Is Working On Something Very Big He Can't Talk About
- What Industry Secrets Does Female-Centric Revenge Saga Hide?
- Joëlle Jones' Wonder Girl Continue In DC Omniverse Stories in 2021
- Paul Allor, Paul Tucker Create New Queer Horror Comic, Hollow Heart
- Harley Quinn Still In Love With Poison Ivy – Batman #103 Spoilers
- Endless Winter Preview and Checklist in This Week's DC Comics
LITG two years ago, it was Alan Moore's birthday
And no more Batman from Bale.
- Alan Moore On His "Grouchiness" and "Cantankerousness"
- Yikes! Many Bans in Standard, Others – "Magic: The Gathering"
- "Batman": Christian Bale Turned Down Fourth Film Because of Nolan
- Marvel Comics February 2020 Solicitations – Force Works to Dark Agnes, Darth Vader to Wolverine, Frankensteined
- Meet the New Fantastic Four, Same as the Old Fantastic Four? Fantastic Four 2099 #1 [Preview]
- DC Comics Introduces the Anti-Eternia He-Man – Direct From German Audiocassettes of 1985 – 9-Page Preview
- Disney History "Hidden Gems" You Might've Missed on Disney+
- Foggy Nelson, Certified Bad-@#$ in Punisher Kill Krew #5 [Preview]
- "Doctor Who": Jodie Whittaker Anoints New Doctor, Brings the Feels [Video]
- HBO's "Watchmen": Notes From Upcoming Episodes [SPOILERS]
LITG three years ago, Dune wasn't afraid of anything
And solicitations were coming.
- 'Dune': Timothée Chalamet Doesn't Know What Fear Is
- Mini-Frankensteining DC Comics Solicitations for February 2019
- Frankensteining Marvel Comics Solicitations for February 2019
- 5 Amazing Movies That You Probably Missed in 2018
- Viz Announce My Hero Academia: Smash, Komi Can't Communicate, Beastars and Automatic Eve for 2019
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Concrete Park and Giles writer, and actor, Erika Alexander
- Frankie D'Armata, comic book colourist
- Penciller on Wheel Of Time, MacGuyver, First Law and Tekken, Andie Tong.
- Jonnie Allan, comic book creator of Stykman.
- EIC of Golden Liberty Comics, Michael Sacal
- Rick McCollum, writer and artist for FantaCo's Gore Shriek
- Artist on Legion of Super-Heroes and Doom Patrol Steve Lightle
