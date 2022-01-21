The Death Of The Justice League In The Daily LITG, 21st January 2022
The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- DC Comics Cancels And Kills Off The Justice League
- Jensen Ackles on Supernatural Prequel & Jared Padalecki: "I Messed Up"
- Marvel's Defenders Will Return In Summer 2022
- What is Going On With McFarlane Toys DC Comics Figure Line?
- Marvel Comics April 2022 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
- Is Marvel Breaking Up Spider-Man and Mary Jane… Again?!
- Marvel's Punisher Looks To Destroy His Own Legacy In April
- DC Comics' April 2022 Solicits For Batman's Shadow War Crossover
- The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Shows Anne Winters How to Fly the Ship
- Buffy, Angel Star Charisma Carpenter Responds to Joss Whedon Article
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Comics Outstanding Nominations Announced For GLAAD Awards 2022
- Marvel Comics' Full Star Wars Solicits & Solicitations For April 2022
- THR Confirms Bleeding Cool Scoop On Daniel Cherry III's DC Departure
- Paul Levitz Writes His First Prose For Generation Wonder YA Anthology
- Dr Robert Bruce Banner As Dr Robert Oppenheimer (Hulk #3 Spoilers)
- Which One's Wolverine? Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Penguin Random House Extends Marvel's FOC To Wednesday Midnight
LITG one year ago, Researching Pokémon GO
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Pokemon GO needs researching
- Tasks & Rewards For The Hoenn Celebration Research In Pokémon GO
- She-Hulk: Marvel Studios, Disney+Series Casts Ginger Gonzaga
- Godzilla Vs Kong Pop Vinyls Revealed By Funko During FUN TV
- Lucifer Season 5 Return Not on Netflix's February Calendar (For Now?)
- Superman & Lois Gets 2-Hour Premiere Event; The Flash Delayed
- The Change Tom King Had To Ask Warners About? Batman/Catwoman #2
- Dave Bautista Responds to Mike Pence: You Started a Civil War
- Kyogre & Groudon Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Yen Press Announces 8 New Upcoming Manga and Light Novel Titles
- Speculator Corner: New Iron Fist To Replace Danny Rand?
- IDW Solicitations For April 2021 In Full, From Canto To High Republic
- Wattpad, World's Biggest Prose Site, Bought by Webtoon Parent Naver
- Zenescope Creators On New Comedy Comic Man Goat & the Bunny Man
- Comic Folk React To The Inauguration Of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
- Four More Second Printings For DC Future State Comics
- Clones, Cable And Krakoan Strife – Cable #7 and X-Force #16 Spoilers
- The Old Guard Gets An Anthology Series Too With Brian Bendis And More
- Missy Gets Own Doctor Who Comic For 50th Anniversary Of The Master
- USA Imposes Tariffs On Socialist Terrorist Wakanda in Avengers #41
- Who Is The King In Black's God Of Light? (Spoilers)
- My Little Pony/Transformers Crossover Gets A Sequel From IDW
- Howard The Phoenix In Today's Avengers #41 – And for President?
- Donny Cates And Ryan Stegman's Final Issue – Venom #200 or Venom #36
- Chip Zdarsky/Pasqual Ferry's What If Peter Parker Was Venom Instead?
LITG – two years ago, The US loved Black Panther more than any
And Hulu had something new.
- America's Favourite Superhero Movie Is Black Panther, Britain's Is Captain Marvel
- "Solar Opposites": Hulu, "Rick and Morty" Duo's New Series Lands in May
- "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" Gets A New Patch With Content
- Joe Biden Insults Game Developers, Calls Them "Little Creeps"
- This is the Way to Our Mandalorian Funko Pop Review [Part 1]
- James Tynion IV Reveals Brand New Character, Punchline, in Upcoming Batman
- Funko London Toy Fair 2020 Reveals: Wallace and Gromit, MOTU!
- London Toy Fair Funko Pop Reveals – Harry Potter
- REVIEW: Legion Of Super-Heroes #3 — "That's All Very Weird"
- Fanboy Rampage: Image Comics Vs Boom Studios – What's a Comic Creator To Do?
LITG three years ago, DC double-cancelled Titans and Damage
And DC was leaking.
- DC Comics Cancels Titans and Damage in April
- Almost All of DC Comics' April 2019 Solicitations, Leaked
- Who Will Be the New Thanos in Next Week's Guardians of the Galaxy #1?
- Overwatch Reveals a Couple 2019 Lunar Skins on Social Media
- Leslie Jones is Super Pissed About 'Ghostbusters 3'
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Shannon Eric Denton, comics creator and editor
- Dave Carr, Doctor Who comics artist
- Mark Martin of Gnatrat, 20 Nude Dancers 20 and editor of Understanding Comics.
- Rich Rankin, artist on Elementals, Mage, Robotech
- Carla Speed McNeil, creator of Finder, co-creator of No Mercy
