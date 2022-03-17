The Final Final Justice League in the Daily LITG, 17th March 2022

The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75

LITG: Teen Justice and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75 (Spoilers)
  2. Legends of Tomorrow: Faison on Booster Gold/S08; Braff as Blue Beetle
  3. X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 to Radically Transform Marvel Universe
  4. Marvel Omnibus Lining Up For 2022 & 2023
  5. McFarlane Reveals Batman Beyond: Future's End 5-Pack Exclusive
  6. A.X.E. Judgment Day Will Crossover With Everything In July
  7. Hank McCoy Was Right – Marvel Comics Vs Russia, Sixty Years Later
  8. Is The Watcher The Ultimate Bad Guy Of The Marvel Universe? (Spoilers)
  9. Reclaiming Unfortunate Banshee & X-Men History For St Patrick's Day
  10. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, S.H.I.E.L.D. & More Receive Disney+ Welcome

LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, Captain America and Hellfire Gala

Marvel Unveils 12 Russell Dauterman Hellfire Gala Fashion Variants
LITG: Rogue in Excalibur

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.

  1. Pokémon GO Teases Sylveon, Xerneas, & More New Species
  2. Marvel Comics Introduces A Gay Captain America For June 2021
  3. Comics Stores To Receive Free Copies Of X-Men Hellfire Gala Guide
  4. Glee Co-Creator Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera Accusations
  5. Marvel Comics June 2021 Solicitations Frankensteined
  6. Cullen Bunn Turned Down DC-Exclusive Deal to Avoid Screwing Artists
  7. WWE Network Reveals Peacock Transition Details, Streaming Schedule
  8. DC Shocker: Shazadam Officially Changes His Name to Black Adam
  9. What's The Difference Between Therian & Incarnate In Pokémon GO?
  10. Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
  11. Clarice: "Lambs" Spinoff Series Misfires Part of Larger Pattern

  1. Zom 100 is a Hilarious New Satirical Take on the Zombie Apocalypse
  2. Yen Press Unveils 6 Spring Manga Titles
  3. Did Missy Make The Master Go To Earth? Doctor Who: Missy #1 Preview
  4. Cinder's Ball: Studio Tapas Adapts C.J. Young's Hit Novel to Webcomic
  5. Dark Horse To Publish Mark Sable and Kristian Donaldson's The Dark
  6. The Department Of Truth Goes After Bigfoot Next
  7. Erica Slaughter Spins Off In Free Comic Book Day 2021 Gold Comics
  8. Separated At Birth: Taylor/Redondo Nightwing & Fraction/Aja Hawkeye
  9. Diane O'Bannon Wishes Heavy Metal Would Talk To Her Attorney
  10. What Happened To Chubb & Whitaker In Future State? Second Son Spoilers
  11. Tamara Fox's Fate Sets Up The Next Batman's Future State (Spoilers)
  12. John Ridley Brings Back a 1970 Superman Comic For Red White And Blue
  13. New Captain America Of The Railways in The Daily LITG, 16th March 2021

LITG one year ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia

And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.

  1. "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
  2. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.": Gregg, Bennet Support Early S07 Drop
  3. Funko Emerald City Comic Con: Our Top 5 Pop Picks
  4. "Batwoman": PA Amanda Smith Paralyzed On Set; Under Investigation
  5. Batman Has His Very Own Armory With New Hot Toys Collectible
  6. "Farscape": James Gunn Talks Sci-Fi Series' Major "Guardians" Influence
  7. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  8. Funko Knocks Their ECCC D&D Gelatinous Cube Out of the Park
  9. The Disney+ Version of "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" is Garbage
  10. So What Did Billy Tucci Say About The Coronavirus Anyway?

LITG two years ago – Umbrella Academy was sold out

Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.

  1. Why You Can't Buy Umbrella Academy Comics Right Now
  2. The Comic Creators Prevented From Attending ECCC, C2E2, and WonderCon
  3. DC Comics' Aquaman to Get Momoa-Style Tattoos
  4. Will Conrad Takes Over Hawkman From Bryan Hitch In June
  5. DC Comics Cancels Additional Printings for Batman: White Knight and Doom Patrol Omnibus For Now

Birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Matt Miner of GWAR: Orgasmageddon, Toe Tag Riot and Liberator
  • Mutts creator Patrick McDonnell
  • Comics journalist Richard Pachter
  • Comic book designer Veronica Carlin

