The Final Final Justice League in the Daily LITG, 17th March 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: Teen Justice and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75 (Spoilers)
- Legends of Tomorrow: Faison on Booster Gold/S08; Braff as Blue Beetle
- X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 to Radically Transform Marvel Universe
- Marvel Omnibus Lining Up For 2022 & 2023
- McFarlane Reveals Batman Beyond: Future's End 5-Pack Exclusive
- A.X.E. Judgment Day Will Crossover With Everything In July
- Hank McCoy Was Right – Marvel Comics Vs Russia, Sixty Years Later
- Is The Watcher The Ultimate Bad Guy Of The Marvel Universe? (Spoilers)
- Reclaiming Unfortunate Banshee & X-Men History For St Patrick's Day
- Daredevil, Jessica Jones, S.H.I.E.L.D. & More Receive Disney+ Welcome
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The Dan Brereton Batman Comic That DC Comics Never Printed
- Julie Doucet Awarded The Angoulême Grand Prix By Chris Ware
- Opus Comics Grab Another – Bill & Ted Joins Frank Frazetta
- Now Andrew Wheeler Finds Love And War On ComiXology
- Jae Lee's Seven Sons Comes To Image Comics in June 2022
- Where Scott Snyder Saw His Own Work In The Batman Movie
- You Can Own Early Amanda Conner Marvel Art With This Barbie Cover
- Detective Comics #27, Just The Back Cover, At $353 At ComicConnect
- ABLAZE Launches Mythspace: Ignition Kickstarter from ABLAZE
- Daredevil #1 CGC 9.0 Already At $20,000 At ComicConnect
- Newthink: AWA Launching Greg Hurwitz' New SciFi Anthology Series
- Fantastic Four #12, Signed By Stan Lee, At ComicConnect
- From Brett Parson To Brett Bean On Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland
- We Only Find Them When They're Dead, Back For Book 3 Soon…
- Teen Justice And The Daily LITG, 16th March 2022
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, Captain America and Hellfire Gala
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.
- Pokémon GO Teases Sylveon, Xerneas, & More New Species
- Marvel Comics Introduces A Gay Captain America For June 2021
- Comics Stores To Receive Free Copies Of X-Men Hellfire Gala Guide
- Glee Co-Creator Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera Accusations
- Marvel Comics June 2021 Solicitations Frankensteined
- Cullen Bunn Turned Down DC-Exclusive Deal to Avoid Screwing Artists
- WWE Network Reveals Peacock Transition Details, Streaming Schedule
- DC Shocker: Shazadam Officially Changes His Name to Black Adam
- What's The Difference Between Therian & Incarnate In Pokémon GO?
- Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
- Clarice: "Lambs" Spinoff Series Misfires Part of Larger Pattern
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Zom 100 is a Hilarious New Satirical Take on the Zombie Apocalypse
- Yen Press Unveils 6 Spring Manga Titles
- Did Missy Make The Master Go To Earth? Doctor Who: Missy #1 Preview
- Cinder's Ball: Studio Tapas Adapts C.J. Young's Hit Novel to Webcomic
- Dark Horse To Publish Mark Sable and Kristian Donaldson's The Dark
- The Department Of Truth Goes After Bigfoot Next
- Erica Slaughter Spins Off In Free Comic Book Day 2021 Gold Comics
- Separated At Birth: Taylor/Redondo Nightwing & Fraction/Aja Hawkeye
- Diane O'Bannon Wishes Heavy Metal Would Talk To Her Attorney
- What Happened To Chubb & Whitaker In Future State? Second Son Spoilers
- Tamara Fox's Fate Sets Up The Next Batman's Future State (Spoilers)
- John Ridley Brings Back a 1970 Superman Comic For Red White And Blue
- New Captain America Of The Railways in The Daily LITG, 16th March 2021
LITG one year ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia
And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.
- "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.": Gregg, Bennet Support Early S07 Drop
- Funko Emerald City Comic Con: Our Top 5 Pop Picks
- "Batwoman": PA Amanda Smith Paralyzed On Set; Under Investigation
- Batman Has His Very Own Armory With New Hot Toys Collectible
- "Farscape": James Gunn Talks Sci-Fi Series' Major "Guardians" Influence
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Funko Knocks Their ECCC D&D Gelatinous Cube Out of the Park
- The Disney+ Version of "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" is Garbage
- So What Did Billy Tucci Say About The Coronavirus Anyway?
LITG two years ago – Umbrella Academy was sold out
Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.
- Why You Can't Buy Umbrella Academy Comics Right Now
- The Comic Creators Prevented From Attending ECCC, C2E2, and WonderCon
- DC Comics' Aquaman to Get Momoa-Style Tattoos
- Will Conrad Takes Over Hawkman From Bryan Hitch In June
- DC Comics Cancels Additional Printings for Batman: White Knight and Doom Patrol Omnibus For Now
Birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Matt Miner of GWAR: Orgasmageddon, Toe Tag Riot and Liberator
- Mutts creator Patrick McDonnell
- Comics journalist Richard Pachter
- Comic book designer Veronica Carlin