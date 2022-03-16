Teen Justice And The Daily LITG, 16th March 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Teen Justice and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. DC Announces New Teen Justice Comic Book Series – Did You Buy In?
  2. Frank Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman
  3. X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 to Radically Transform Marvel Universe
  4. Legends of Tomorrow: Faison on Booster Gold/S08; Braff as Blue Beetle
  5. Therian Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022
  6. Tonight Is Growlithe Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2022
  7. Hard Mountain Dew is Truly the Next Level of Hard Soda – Taste Test
  8. DC Comics Grifter Arrives on the Scene with McFarlane Toys
  9. A New Psycho-Pirate For DC Comics? (Detective Comics #1057 Spoilers)
  10. Wally West Flash Enters the Speed Force With McFarlane Toys

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, Captain America and JK Rowling

A New Captain America Of The Railways in The Daily LITG, 16th March 2021
A New Captain America Of The Railways in The Daily LITG, 16th March 2021

And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.

  1. Pokémon GO Teases Sylveon, Xerneas, & More New Species
  2. Marvel Comics Introduces A Gay Captain America For June 2021
  3. Today Is Incarnate Forme Thundurus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
  4. What's The Difference Between Therian & Incarnate In Pokémon GO?
  5. Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
  6. Clarice: "Lambs" Spinoff Series Misfires Part of Larger Pattern
  7. DC Comics' Teen Titans Call Harry Potter "Problematic"?
  8. Pepe Le Pew Sees Emma Lupacchino's Starfire #6 Sell For $55
  9. Crystal Frasier, Al Ewing, Lan Medina Launch Gamma Flight From Marvel
  10. Amanda Waller And Her Problem With Superman And Superboy, All Of Them
  11. Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
  12. Black Adam, Adam, Shazadam? Justice League #59 Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  13. New Archie One-Shot Shows Us Where Archie's Stimulus Check is Going
  14. Chip Zdarsky, Phil Hester Replace Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw – Crossover
  15. Black Hammer: Reborn Coming From Dark Horse Comics This June
  16. Blondie Celebrates 2020 with The Year to Stay in Bed Collection
  17. Dav Pilkey, World's Best-Selling Comic Creator, Teaches Kids Comics
  18. Dark Horse To Publish Sequel To Image Comics' Prism Stalker
  19. 40 Years of Superhero Trading Cards Spotlighted at Heritage
  20. She-Ra Meets Dog Man in Barb, The Last Berzerker Graphic Novel
  21. Dark Horse To Publish Feminist Mafia Graphic Novel, Mafiosa
  22. The Late Gary McClendon's Chessmasters Gets TV Deal For Tygen Network
  23. Dennis the Menace Original Strip Looking for a Mr. Wilson to Bother
  24. How To Read Comics The Marvel Way, Off The Missing In Action MIA List
  25. Steven Barnes, Charles Johnson and Bryan Moss' Eight-Fold Path OGN
  26. Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, Ram V's Something Is Killing The Children
  27. Stargate, Law & Order, Captain Marvel – the Daily LITG 15th March 2021

LITG two years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia

And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.

  1. "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
  2. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.": Gregg, Bennet Support Early S07 Drop
  3. Funko Knocks Their ECCC D&D Gelatinous Cube Out of the Park
  4. "Farscape": James Gunn Talks Sci-Fi Series' Major "Guardians" Influence
  5. "Star Trek" United Space Ships Come to Life with Eaglemoss
  6. "Killing Eve" Season 3: Viewers' (and Eve & Villanelle's) Wild Ride [Teaser]
  7. Funko Emerald City Comic Con: Our Top 5 Pop Picks
  8. "Supernatural" Season 15 "Galaxy Brain": Sam Has Concerns [PREVIEW]
  9. Lovecraft For Everybody With Cthulhu Is Hard to Spell: The Terrible Twos
  10. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List

LITG three years ago – the Walking Dead hospital was in the news

Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.

  1. The Comic Creators Prevented From Attending ECCC, C2E2, and WonderCon
  2. DC Comics Cancels Additional Printings for Batman: White Knight and Doom Patrol Omnibus For Now
  3. James Gunn Reinstated as Director of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 by Disney
  4. DC Comics' Aquaman to Get Momoa-Style Tattoos
  5. Peter David and Dale Keown Return to Incredible Hulk

Birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn.
  • Steve Lafler, creator of Bughouse comics.
  • Sam Humphries, creator of Our Love Is Real, co-creator of Blackbird, writer on Dial H For Hero, Harley Quinn and host of DC Daily.
  • Ruth Fletcher Gage, co-writer of The Lion Of Ora
  • Comic shop owner Sal Fichera
  • Gary L. Shipman, creator of Pakkins' Land

