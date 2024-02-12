Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, three jokers
The Three-In-One Jokers in the Daily LITG, 12th of February 2024
This week's Three Jokers twist on Batman tops yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.
Article Summary
- Explore Batman's 'Three Jokers' twist that led Bleeding Cool's latest traffic.
- Sign up for the Daily LITG and never miss the comics gossip and updates.
- From comic industry reactions to hot TV reunions, see the most popular stories.
- Relive the past with LITG's throwbacks to 'Criminal Minds' and comic swipes.
This week's Three Jokers twist on Batman tops yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The Three Jokers tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Final Mystery Of The Three Jokers, Revealed (Batman #143 Spoilers)
- Justified: Goggins, Olyphant Reunite During Fallout Series Press Trip
- Former Batman Writer Chuck Dixon Creates Horseman With Joe Bennett
- Why Wil Wheaton's Views Matter When It Comes to Larry David/Elmo Mess
- The True Origins Of Zur-En-Arrh (Batman #143 Spoilers)
- Comic Creators React To… The Vladimir Putin/Tucker Carlson Interview
- Taylor Swift Endorsing Biden? After All Trump Says He Did For Her?
- What Does Bizarro Lois Lane Do Now? (Action Comics #1062 Spoilers)
- Wonder Woman & Insurrection At The United States Capitol (Spoilers)
- The Golden Bachelorette, New Bachelorette Season Confirmed By ABC
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Love Diary #35, A Rarity Of A 1953 Comic From John Buscema at Auction
- Batman X-Men Black Panther ThunderCats- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Crystal Frasier & Val Wise Auction Their Graphic Novel Whippoorwills
- The Three Jokers in the Daily LITG, 11th of February 2024
LITG one year ago, Criminal Minds2
- Criminal Minds Star Paget Brewster Shares Excellent Season 17 News
- DC Comics Mr. Freeze Goes Platinum with McFarlane Toys Chase Figure
- James Gunn Graciously Shuts Down Kilmer/Clooney/Bale DCU/Batman Rumor
- 1923 Season 1 Episode 6 "One Ocean Closer to Destiny" Images Released
- The Orville Delay In The Daily LITG, 11th of February, 2023
- The Orville: Is Seth MacFarlane Series Victim of Disney /Hulu Woes?
- Atari Opens Pre-Orders For 50th Anniversary 2600 Cartridge Series
- Coca-Cola Creations Announces New Move Flavor Featuring Rosalia
- South Park: Kyle & Tolkien's TikTok Posts "Pretty Boys Walk Like This"
- Sean Murphy Buys Rights To Zorro For His Own Comic, Man Of The Dead
- Mirka Andolfo Draws Generation Joker for Sean Murphy's DC Murphyverse
- PrintWatch: Nightwing, DC Power, Batman/Spawn & Briar Second Prints
- Noelle Giddings Returns To Colour The Milestone 30th Anniversary
- DC Comics Put James Gunn/DC Studios Titles Back Into Print
- Gerry Duggan Teases New Comic With David O'Sullivan
- Looking For The Fan Cup Bad Idea ComicsPRO 2020 Cameo Video?
LITG two years ago, The Swipe Files
- Brian Cunningham Defends Joelle Jones Over X-Men Swipes
- Daredevil, Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones & More Disney-Bound?
- Rick And Morty: James Gunn Isn't Getting The Message; Here's An Idea!
- A New Thunderbolts #1 From Marvel – But Who? And Why?
- Marvel Collects Jim Lee's X-Men Trading Cards For 30th Anniversary
- Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman Season Finale Overviews & More
- New Marvel Thunderbolts Comic Is "Ted Lasso By Way Of The Avengers"
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Addresses Diversity Complaints
- Beavis and Butt-Head Rage Out Before Their Upcoming Return
- The Kindle App Replacing ComiXology on Desktop Displays Comics Poorly
- James Tynion IV Shows You Teenage Mad Scientist Christopher Chaos
- We Live In Black And White- Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th February
- The Witches Of Adamas Has A Very High Concept Indeed, Even For Manga
- A New Comic Shop For New York, Everyone Comics in Long Island City
- Printwatch: Second Prints From Mary Jane/Black Cat To Sabretooth
- Stephanie Phillips & Flaviano Launch Grim #1 from Boom Studios
- Beavis and Butt-Head In The Daily LITG 11th February 2022
LITG three years ago, Darth Vader and Doctor Doom
- Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
- Law & Order: SVU – Ice-T Makes Bold Stabler/Benson Reunion Promise
- Doctor Doom Joins Marvels' Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Guaranteed Shiny Ditto Will Be Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto's Reward
- DC Comics Solicitations For May 2021, Frankensteined
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Reportedly Not Returning for Season 3
- Image Comics Ends Line-Wide Returnability Programme
- Buffy Stars Emma Caulfield, Anthony Head on Whedon Abuse Accusations
- Marvel Launches X-Corp By Tini Howard And Alberto Foche In May
- Red X Revealed In Future State: Teen Titans, But No One Any The Wiser
- Marvel Launches X-Corp By Tini Howard And Alberto Foche In May
- Classic What If Gets A Second Omnibus For December 2021
- Is This How Justice League Dark Will Tie Into Infinite Frontier?
- Ablaze To Publish JP Roth's Rothic Comics
- Cradle of Filth Gets A Heavy Metal Comic And An Action Figure Line
- King Kirby, The Jack Kirby Play – Now Released As Podcast
- DC Needs A Franchise Development Director In Today's Comics JobWatch
- Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
- Exclusive Three Page Trailer Comic For The 27 Run: Crush
- Star Wars High Republic and Peach Momoko Top Advance Reorders
- DC Comics Realise That Poison Ivy: Thorns Graphic Novel Exists
LITG four years ago – We Scooped Death Metal
And Green Lantern 2 was suffering.
- The Batman-With-A-Scythe-And-Bone-Motorbike Teaser for DC's Metal 2: Death Metal from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
- "Inuyasha" is Finally Coming Back after all this time with Good Smile
- Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern Season 2 Drops From 12 to 8 Issues – Is This 5G?
- Marvel Finally Puts a Label on Mystique and Destiny's Relationship in Tomorrow's X-Men #6 [SPOILERS]
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Watch A Grieving Mother Play With Her Deceased Daughter In VR
- How – and When – Joe Hill's Hill House Comics Will Be Collected by DC
- Will the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors Finally Meet Face-to-Face? Doctor Who: Thirteenth Doctor Year Two #2 [Preview]
- 007 Bond Binge: Dr. No
- Claire Bretécher, Creator of Agrippine, Has Died, Aged 79
LITG five years ago, Deadpool Was Weapon 9
And Star Wars made a little return to Dark Horse.
- Rob Liefeld Posts Original Designs For Deadpool – and That, He Was Weapon 9 All Along…
- Star Wars Returns to Dark Horse
- Kevin F**king Smith Making 'Howard the F**king Duck' Show for Hulu
- McFarlane Toys Announces New Line of Harry Potter and Wizarding World Figures
- The 'Game of Thrones' Death We're Not Okay With
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Hunter Gorinson, formerly PR of Valiant, now of Hivemind and Bad Idea Comics
- Dan Greenfield, of 13th Dimension
- David Campbell, organiser of 2D Comics Festival
- Jesus Antonio Hernandez Rodriguez of Rocket Girl
- Terry Sala of Do You Pooh
- Former Marvel sales director and VP of Dark Horse, Lou Bank
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Three Jokers, Three Jokers, Three Jokers, Three Jokers, Three Jokers, Three Jokers,