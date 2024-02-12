Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, three jokers

The Three-In-One Jokers in the Daily LITG, 12th of February 2024

This week's Three Jokers twist on Batman tops yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.

This week's Three Jokers twist on Batman tops yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Three Jokers tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Criminal Minds2

LITG two years ago, The Swipe Files

LITG three years ago, Darth Vader and Doctor Doom

LITG four years ago – We Scooped Death Metal

And Green Lantern 2 was suffering.

LITG five years ago, Deadpool Was Weapon 9

And Star Wars made a little return to Dark Horse.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Hunter Gorinson , formerly PR of Valiant, now of Hivemind and Bad Idea Comics

, formerly PR of Valiant, now of Hivemind and Bad Idea Comics Dan Greenfield , of 13th Dimension

, of 13th Dimension David Campbell, organiser of 2D Comics Festival

organiser of 2D Comics Festival Jesus Antonio Hernandez Rodriguez of Rocket Girl

of Rocket Girl Terry Sala of Do You Pooh

of Do You Pooh Former Marvel sales director and VP of Dark Horse, Lou Bank

