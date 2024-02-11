Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

The Three Jokers in the Daily LITG, 11th of February 2024

A new Three Jokers twist on Batman tops yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch and stuff.

A new Three Jokers twist on Batman tops yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Three Jokers,  
One of The Three Jokers,

The Three Jokers tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Final Mystery Of The Three Jokers, Revealed (Batman #143 Spoilers)
  2. SCOOP: DC Comics Kills Off Major Superman Figure Ahead Of 2025 Event
  3. Comic Creators React To… The Vladimir Putin/Tucker Carlson Interview
  4. Superman Leak Tops The Daily LITG, 10th February 2024
  5. Doctor Who: The 14th Doctor Was The Saddest Doctor to Ever End an Era 
  6. American Gods Return Chances "Very Much Not Dead": Ricky Whittle 
  7. Wonder Woman Vs… The Sovereign Seven? Tom King, Seriously…
  8. Jonathan Hickman & Sanford Greene's Doom Launching In May From Marvel
  9. Jae Lee Does Jim Lee's X-Men For ThunderCats, Out Today
  10. A New Authority 21st Century Baby Named (Outsiders Spoilers)

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, The Orville Wished It Could Fly, Right Up To The Sky

The Orville
THE ORVILLE (Image: The Walt Disney Company)
  1. The Orville: Is Seth MacFarlane Series Victim of Disney /Hulu Woes?
  2. Marvel Comics Realises H.R. Giger's Vision For Their New Alien Queen
  3. McFarlane Toys Announces Spawn Page Punchers Sets Coming Soon
  4. Criminal Minds Star Paget Brewster Shares Excellent Season 17 News
  5. South Park: Kyle & Tolkien's TikTok Posts "Pretty Boys Walk Like This"
  6. Carnage Reigns Crossover With Miles Morales Spider-Man & Red Goblin
  7. DC Reveals First Look at March's Waller vs. Wildstorm #1
  8. Amazing Spider-Man #19 Disney Cover Confuses More Folk
  9. Harry Potter; The Irreconcilable Divide: We "Review" Hogwarts Legacy
  10. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In February 2023
  11. Marvel Reveals First Look Inside Jed MacKay & CF Villa's Avengers #1
  12. Whistleblowers, Next Comic from Dark Horse and Yoe Books in September
  13. Ablaze Manga Has Ryo Sumiyoshi's Centaurs in Ablaze May 2023 Solicits
  14. Boy vs. Shark, Graphic Novel by Paul Gilligan About Toxic Masculinity
  15. DC Comics Upgrades Poison Ivy to Ongoing Series
  16. Amaveni by Nadine Takvorian, a Graphic Novel About Armenian Genocide
  17. Failure To Launch, The Comic That Celebrates The Mis-Fired Invention
  18. Layers: A Memoir by Pénélope Bagieu, a YA Graphic Memoir
  19. Ten Years After, Paulina Ganucheau Creates Flora YA Graphic Novel
  20. Mel Gillman's Reclusivia, a Horror MG NB OGN From Random House
  21. Skybound's Richard Mercado Is Coming Out Perfect From Scholastic
  22. New Marvel Queen Alien in The Daily LITG, 10th of February, 2023

LITG two years ago, Beavis and Butt-Head

Beavis and Butt-Head In The Daily LITG 11th February 2022
LITG: Beavis and Butt-Head Production Cels and Animation Drawing Group of 3. Credit: Heritage Auctions
  1. Beavis and Butt-Head Rage Out Before Their Upcoming Return
  2. Greg Smallwood On Marvel's Changes To Elektra Black White & Blood #2
  3. Legends of Tomorrow: Donald Faison Confirms "Golden" Role Is [BEEP]
  4. Rick And Morty Remind James Gunn The Galaxy Already Has Guardians
  5. Marvel Collects Jim Lee's X-Men Trading Cards For 30th Anniversary
  6. The Kindle App Replacing ComiXology on Desktop Displays Comics Poorly
  7. DC Comics To Finally Launch Blood Syndicate From Milestone Media
  8. Here's Where Each Flabébé Color Can Be Found In Pokémon GO
  9. Boba Fett's Throne Room Coming to Star Wars: The Vintage Collection
  10. Firestarter Trailer Is Here, Hits Theaters & Peacock May 13
  11. Brad Meltzer & Chris Eliopoulos To Tell Stories Of Batman & Superman
  12. Dark Horse Publish New Geof Darrow Shaolin Cowboy, It's A Good 2022
  13. Josh Williamson Talks Through The First Page Of Dark Crisis #1 & More
  14. The Marriage Proposal On Skottie Young YouTube Livecast Last Night
  15. MCM, LFCC, Bristol, The Lakes & Thought Bubble Comic Cons In 2022
  16. Suicide Squad: Get Joker Now 6 1/2 Months Late – More DC Delays
  17. Shuffle: The Soundtrack Behind the New Music-Powered Superhero
  18. Two Weeks Worth Of DC Comics FOC On Sunday Thanks To Presidents Day
  19. Spike Trotman Drops Kickstarter For Iron Circus Comics
  20. A Dark Crisis Comes To The Daily LITG 10th February 2022

LITG three years ago, Peacemaker and The Flash

peacemaker
Images: Screencap/Funimation

  1. Peacemaker: John Cena Posts MHA Love for Deku's "You Can't See Me!"
  2. The Flash Season 7 Poster: The Future Favors The Fast (Uh-Oh, Barry)
  3. Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & Ice-T Continue the "SVU" Reunion
  4. Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Honors Charlie Day with BDay Outtake
  5. McDonalds Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Exclusive Cards
  6. Gunnsplaining Marvel Movie Direction To James Gunn
  7. Red X Revealed In Future State: Teen Titans, But No One Any The Wiser
  8. McDonald's Pokémon TCG Cards Selling For High Prices Online
  9. Tonight Is Latias & Latios Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
  10. Opinion: Does Gina Carano Realize That Not All Nazis Wore Uniforms?
  11. Californian Comic Shop Posts It Pays $16.30 Minimum Wage, Goes Viral
  12. Legendary Comics Announces Upcoming Godzilla vs Kong Comics and NovelsPatrick Gleason Brings His Webhead To His Man-Thing
  13. Image Comics Ends Line-Wide Returnability Programme
  14. What If DC Publish A Poison Ivy Graphic Novel Without Telling Anyone?
  15. Henry Peter Gyrich Returns To Type – Krakoan X-Men Comics Spoilers
  16. Last Two Hours Of Banksy Prints, Lithos and Items At Auction
  17. Rorschach Presidential Candidate Turley First Appeared In Watchmen #2
  18. Bowen McCurdy's Cover Your Tracks – A Queer OGN For Post-Apocalypse
  19. Australia Avoided Being Knullified? Today's King In Black Spoilers
  20. DaNi Draws Black Beth For Rebellion/2000AD Specials In 2021
  21. Kyle Higgins' Black Market Narrative, With New Comic With Mat Groom
  22. Today, The Eternals Do Monty Python For Marvel Comics (Spoilers)
  23. TOLDJA: Chip Zdarsky's Justice League: The Last Ride
  24. Rorschach #5's "Some People Need Masks, Some Don't" Attracts Criticism

LITG four years ago – We Scooped Death Metal

And Death Note was back – so much Death!

  1. Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Metal Sequel, 'Death Metal' To Be Announced by DC on Wednesday?
  2. "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
  3. Only One Barnes & Noble DC Exclusive Coming So Far, Batman Last Knight on Earth HC
  4. Boom Studios' CEO Agrees With Image Publisher About Publishing Fewer Comics
  5. Funko Emerald City Comic Con Reveals – Dungeons & Dragons
  6. Funko Emerald City Comic Con Reveals – DC Comics
  7. Has Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Retired?
  8. Marvel Confirms The Marvels by Kurt Busiek, Alex Ross and Yildiray Cinar (Again)
  9. "Power Book II: Ghost" Teaser: Familiar Faces, Summer Debut [VIDEO]
  10. A Fan-Favorite 90s Story Returns in Venom #23 [Preview]

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Chris Burnham, artist of Die!Die!Die!, Nameless, Nixon's Pals, Officer Downe, and Batman Inc
  • Mike Meyer, founder of Twist And Shout Comics

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

