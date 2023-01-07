Kim Rhodes "Too Fat" For Star Trek- The Daily LITG, January 7th, 2023 An LITG look at all the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday, and this day for the last four years.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And you can read the Top 100 Bleeding Cool Stories from 2022 right here!

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Still Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, America and The King In Black

LITG two years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3

And big DC Gossip was dropping.

LITG three years ago, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch

And Cobra Kai was casting.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Dan Evans, former VP, Creative Affairs at DC

former VP, Creative Affairs at DC Zak Kinsella , creator of Outré Veil

, creator of Outré Veil Jay Eales of Factor Fiction Press.

of Factor Fiction Press. Christine Norrie of Cheat, Queen & Country, Hopeless Savages

of Cheat, Queen & Country, Hopeless Savages Miguel Jorge of The Zombies That Ate The World, Balkans Arena, Orion's Outcasts

of The Zombies That Ate The World, Balkans Arena, Orion's Outcasts Gustavo Brocanello of Artifacts

of Artifacts Jim McCann of Daily Bugle, Mind The Gap, Babylon 5 and Hawkeye & Mockingbird.

of Daily Bugle, Mind The Gap, Babylon 5 and Hawkeye & Mockingbird. Walter Mcdaniel of Deadpool, Wolverine, Deathlok, Spider-Man, and Batman, founder and CEO of Red Dragon Media.

of Deadpool, Wolverine, Deathlok, Spider-Man, and Batman, founder and CEO of Red Dragon Media. Joe Martino of The Mighty Titan, Shadowflame, Cyberines.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.