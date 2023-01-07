Kim Rhodes "Too Fat" For Star Trek- The Daily LITG, January 7th, 2023
- Star Trek: Rhodes Told She Was "Wrong Physical Type" for Enterprise
- "Forging The Future One Hero At A Time" Will Be Dawn Of DC's Strapline
- Frankie's Comics, Specialising In Variant Covers, Declares Bankruptcy
- Dwayne Johnson Appears To Address Failed DC Powerplay: "Guts To Fail"
- Guardians Of The Galaxy's Grootfall Gets Western & Barbarian Looks
- Peacemaker Joins The Cast Of Green Arrow
- Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Kev Walker Do Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Now Rob Liefeld Draws A Cover For Bad Idea Comics
- The Fantastic Four Gets A Very Different Look For The Thing As Well
- The Daily Show Needs Answers from Elon Musk About Deleted Tweets
- Graphic Novel Tells Netflix's Lady Dynamite! Through The Eyes Of Dogs
- Marvel Comics Digital Readers Get Dark Web X-Men #3 Instead Of #2
- Two More Comic Stores Closed, Two More Opened Last Month
- Gender Queer Maia Kobabe's New Kids Graphic Novel, Saachi's Stories
- Hulk Smashed In The Daily LITG, January 6th, 2023
LITG one year ago, Still Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan
- Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Ming-Na Wen on #SaveAgentsofSHIELD Campaign
- The Book of Boba Fett: There's A Reason Why That Wookie Looks Familiar
- The Krakoan X-Men Books Jonathan Hickman Never Got To Launch
- Dexter: New Blood Episode 10 Preview & We Offer Our Finale Prediction
- When Jonathan Hickman Wrote Everything That Was Wrong With X-Men
- Marvel's Plans For Storm To Have Black Panther's Baby In X-Men
- When Bryan Hitch Was Going To Do JSA With Geoff Johns
- Staged Returns as David Tennant & Michael Sheen "Panic In" 2022
- The CW for Sale: What That Could Mean for The Flash, Batwoman & More
- Jeff Lemire Signs Exclusively With Image Comics, Today
- Al Ewing & Stefano Caselli Launch X-Men Red For Destiny Of X
- Adult Graphic Novels Sales More Than Doubled In Bookstores In 2021
- Bad Idea Fires All Retailers, Announces Bad Idea Destination Store
- James Tynion IV's Batman Character, Scorn, That Was Never Used
- Darkhold Omega Brings Back Omega The… Unkown?
- Al Ewing Was Originally Going To Write Moira Mactaggert X-Men Comic
- Major Plothole Between Darkhold And Trial Of Magneto? (Spoilers)
- Ghost-Maker As A Hedonist, Bisexual Psychopath, by James Tynion IV
- Zack Kaplan & John Pearson Have New Vault Comic For 2022
- Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan In The Daily LITG, 6th January 2022
- Captain America Returns in Avengers #4, Up for Auction
- The Man that Daredevil Feared in Daredevil #6, Up for Auction
- DC Comics Reveals Details, Name Change for Valentine's Anthology
- Doctor Strange Gets One-Shot from Ralph Macchio, Ibrahim Moustafa
- Wolverine Ongoing Returns with Deadpool on 4/20, No New Number One
LITG one year ago, America and The King In Black
- Comic Folk React To What The Hell Is Going On In America Right Now
- The King In Black Possesses The Rest Of Marvel, Today (Spoilers)
- The Mandalorian, TMNT, and G.I. Joe Have the Hottest Toys Right Now
- Who Needs Community Day? Shiny Snivy Is Live In Pokémon GO
- Pokémon GO Guide To Genesect's Different Drives
- Funko Announces Toy Fair Replacement With Funko Fair 2021
- WWE Botches Ending of Raw as Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre
- Marvel Has Officially Rebooted The Eternals (Spoilers)
- Burn Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Dave Bautista Reacts to Pro-Trump Terrorists Invading U.S. Capitol
- Peach Momoko's Demon Days X-Men Begins in The King In Black #4
- Tessa Thompson-Based Valkyrie Takes Her First Marvel Kiss
- More Printings For King In Black, Spider-Man, Star Wars High Republic
- Why Miles Morales Reveals His Secret Identity As Spider-Man, Again
- Is Professor X A War Criminal? (Hellions, Juggernaut, X-Factor)
- Marvel Comics Pays Tribute To Former Publisher, Mike Hobson
- Miles Morales' Father Changes His Name From Jefferson Davis
- British Comic Shops – Delays, Diamond, Lockdown Until March?
LITG two years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3
And big DC Gossip was dropping.
- "Castlevania": Powerhouse Animation Teasing Season 3 Dropping Soon?
- DC Comics Big Post-Christmas Gossip – DC Timeline, 5G, Death Metal, Three Jokers, Robins and More…
- "Dracula" Reveals Episode 3 Superpower: Jumping the Shark [REVIEW]
- Americans, You Can Just Watch The First Two Episodes of Dracula on Netflix And Then Stop If You Want
- "Golden Globes": Watch Ricky Gervais' "Last", Nuclear Monologue [Video]
- Superboy-Prime Returns In Shazam #13 – Time to Start Reality-Punching Doomsday Clock and DC Rebirth?
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Spyfall Part Two – Time To Rewrite The Time Lords? (Spoilers)
- Mary Jane Dons the Spider-Man Costume in Amazing Mary Jane #4 [Preview]
- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3 Official Trailer This Week? [Teaser]
- "The Walking Dead": There's "Badass" – Then There's "Maggie Badass"
LITG three years ago, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch
And Cobra Kai was casting.
- Will Marvel Make Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch Mutants Again in 2019?
- Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka on Season 2, Karate Kid Cast
- So Go On Then, Are These The Seven Crises That The DC Comics Universe Has Undergone? And Which Saved Conner Kent?
- Why is the Wii U Selling for Over $500 on Amazon and eBay?
- Black Mirror Bandersnatch Comics On 'Sale'- But No One Can Open the Doors to the Shops…
- Dan Evans, former VP, Creative Affairs at DC
- Zak Kinsella, creator of Outré Veil
- Jay Eales of Factor Fiction Press.
- Christine Norrie of Cheat, Queen & Country, Hopeless Savages
- Miguel Jorge of The Zombies That Ate The World, Balkans Arena, Orion's Outcasts
- Gustavo Brocanello of Artifacts
- Jim McCann of Daily Bugle, Mind The Gap, Babylon 5 and Hawkeye & Mockingbird.
- Walter Mcdaniel of Deadpool, Wolverine, Deathlok, Spider-Man, and Batman, founder and CEO of Red Dragon Media.
- Joe Martino of The Mighty Titan, Shadowflame, Cyberines.
