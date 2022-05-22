What Actually Ran In Sandman #14 in The Daily LITG, 22nd May 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: A Sandman Shandy, in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Remembers When DCU Didn't "Self-Love"
- DC Comics Full August 2022 Solicits – Mostly, But Not All, Batman
- Action Comics #1043 Preview: Superman vs… a Baby?
- Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question
- Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
- WWE Suspends Tag Team Champs Sasha Banks & Naomi "Indefinitely"
- BEHOLD! Thirteen Covers for Amazing Spider-Man #900 in July
- Sniper Elite Will Become A Tabletop Game Next Month
- Marvel Comics Relaunch Alien #1 in August 2022
- Exclusive Look At Tom King & Mitch Gerads' Batman One Bad Day Riddler
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The Superheroic Horror of Shield-Wizard Comics #11, Up for Auction
- Archie Takes Over with Pep Comics #41, Up for Auction
- Action Journalism Launches in Oni Press August 2022 Solicits
- Pulitzer-Prize Winning Cartoonists Object To New Category Wins
- Jarred Lujan & Kyler Clodfelter's Crash & Troy At A Wave Blue World
- Monster Fun Back To School In Rebellion 2000AD August 2022 Solicits
- Lou Fine at His Best on Black Condor in Crack Comics #5, at Auction
- All Alice Oseman's Heartstopper Graphic Novels In Amazon UK's Top Ten
- What Did Nick Fury Do During The Blip? The Daily LITG, 21st May 2022
LITG one year ago – Nightwing On The Couch
- Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
- Ian Hislop Talks Princess Diana In Tonight's Have I Got News For You
- Magic: The Gathering Reveals A Ton Of Cards From Modern Horizons 2
- Saturday Night Live: Taylor-Joy & Lil Nas X Not Looking to Hug It Out
- Image Comics Full Solicits and Solicitations August 2021
- In-Hand Look At New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Target Exclusive Figures
- Tasks & Rewards for Luminous Legends Y In Pokémon GO
- Venom #200 Delayed Again Because… The Printer Ran Out Of Paper
- Bull Showrunner, Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Amid CBS Investigations
- Halloween Man Creator Raising for Aerobicide's Terry Parr COVID Relief
- The Flash #770 Review: Wally West's Quantum Leap
- Heroes Reborn #3 Review: Strangled By Its Limitations
- Star Trek: Year Five #20 Review: Worth Buying
- Nightwing #80 Review: A Winner
- Yen Press Announces Ten New Upcoming Series for November 2021
- Shang-Chi #1 Review: Family Business
- Titan Comics To Publish Adaptation Of All Michael Moorcock's Elric
- Sandcastle: Euro Graphic Novel Adapted into M. Night Shyamalan Movie
- Magnetic Press Announces Double Sci Fi Graphic Novel Kickstarter
- Image Comics Full Solicits and Solicitations August 2021
- Save Yourself From Jupiter's Legacy – Thanks FOC It's Friday
- The Woman Who Saved Lincoln – Boom Studios' August 2021 Solicits
- Dynamite Entertainment Full Solicits & Solicitations August 2021
- Diamond Comic Distributors Launches Consumer Pullbox Service in June
- Unbelievable Unteens in Dark Horse Comics' Full Solicits August 2021
- Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
- Sarah Gailey and Pius Bak launch Eat The Rich from Boom Studios
- Dave Sim Has A Cerebus "Crisis On Infinite Quarantine"
- JH Williams III's Echolands Finally Comes To Comic Shops In August
- Archie Comics Solicits and Solicitations, August 2021
- King Spawn Joins Porcelain On Diamond Previews Cover Next Week
- Kith, Kin and Kindred – The Daily LITG, 21st of May 2021
LITG two years ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Rick and Morty: Billions Star Paul Giamatti Finally Meets His Character
- Funko Funkoween Announces New Nightmare Before Christmas Pops
- Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
- Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
- Marvel Zombies Rise from the Grave for Funko Funkoween
- What's The Big Secret in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50?
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Key Art Teases Our Team's New Hunt
- Marvel Comics MIA in August 2020 Solicits, New Warriors to Dr Strange
- Marvel Comics August 2020 Full Solicitations Look Familiar
- IDW Publishing Former Employees Speak About Redundancies
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Eric Kirsammer, owner at Quimby's Bookstore
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.