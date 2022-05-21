What Did Nick Fury Doing The Blip? The Daily LITG, 21st May 2022

LITG: What Happened To Nick Fury During The Blip, in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

LITG one year ago – Kith, Kin and Kindred

LITG two years ago – IDW Redundancies

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool deemed worth covering, it seems.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Stephen Christy of Boom Studios/Archaia.

of Boom Studios/Archaia. Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon.

creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon. Jeffrey Vaughn, VP Publishing at Gemstone.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

