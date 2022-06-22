Blue Hawk Apologists & Becca Deniers in The Daily LITG 22nd June 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Boys Reddit Mods Face Blue Hawk Apologists, Becca Deniers & More
THE BOYS (Image: Amazon/Screencap)

LITG: Blue Hawk Apologists & Becca Deniers in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. The Boys Reddit Mods Face Blue Hawk Apologists & Becca Deniers Now
  2. A New Black Adam From DC Comics, Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  3. Warren Ellis Will Return To Writing Comics Next Year
  4. The Boys S03E06 Herogasm Promo: Don't Say You Weren't Warned, Folks
  5. Tonight Is Spinarak Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022
  6. Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
  7. Miles Morales As A Brooklyn Thor Causing Ructions On Social Media
  8. Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: We're Doubling-Down on Our Lalo Theory
  9. Hasbro Reveals Mystique as Next Marvel Legends X-Men Animated Figure
  10. Titan Comics To Publish New (And Old) Conan Comic Books

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Oral History

DC Comics September 2021 Solicits and Solicitations
Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Oral History in Daily LITG, 22nd June 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
  2. Pokémon GO Changes Coming: Niantic To Add Sky Environment
  3. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  4. The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More
  5. Spider-Spoilers: Another Spider-Villain Joins Sinister War This Week
  6. McFarlane Toys Gives Closer Look At 1966 Batman and Robin Figures
  7. Is Gwen Stacy Coming Off The Marvel Missing In Action MIA List?
  8. McFarlane Toys Enters the Batcave With Their Batman 1966 Playset
  9. The 1966 Batmobile Hits Gotham Streets Again With McFarlane Toys
  10. Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke on MCU Long-Term; Wants "Solo" Spinoff
  11. Coca-Cola To Sponsor Free Comic Book Day For 2021
  12. IDW Ends My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Replaced By Generations
  13. Jeff Lemire's Post-Sweet Tooth Mazebook From Dark Horse Comics
  14. Spider-Spoilers: Another Spider-Villain Joins Sinister War This Week
  15. Z2 Comics Hires Devin Funches, Sells Direct To Comic & Record Stores
  16. Charlie Adlard Awards Scholarship To Joe Whale, Doodle Boy
  17. Is Gwen Stacy Coming Off The Marvel Missing In Action MIA List?
  18. Auction: Neil Gaiman/Dave McKean Black Orchid/Signal To Noise Artwork
  19. JMS, Olivier Coipel and Steve Englehart Added to Loki TV Credits
  20. Boom Studios' Save Yourself! Wants Laila Starr's Review Crown
  21. Simon Bisley Original Covers For Brooklyn Gladiator & Rai at Auction
  22. First Look At Fables Spinoff, Batman Vs Bigby From DC Comics
  23. Giovanni Battle Guide – The Daily LITG, 21st June 2021

LITG two years ago, David Tennant, Lucifer, Supernatural

Looks like it was a bit of a telly-watching weekend with David Tennant, Lucifer, Supernatural dominating the charts.

  1. Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Confirms a Steven Moffat Theory
  2. Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
  3. Animal Kingdom: Some Thoughts on TNT Drama's Season 5 Delay
  4. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Promotes Milk? Klaus, Allison Dancing
  5. Kelly Sue DeConnick on Fixing What's Wrong With Comics (Video)
  6. Funko Announces Marvel Black Light Series Exclusive to Target
  7. Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Promises to Be Better "Shepherd"
  8. Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
  9. Mortal Kombat 11 Kitaan and Baraka McFarlane Toys Revealed
  10. Marcella Season 3 Review: Netflix Series Finally Delivers Killer Noir

LITG three years ago, Ch-Ch-Changes

A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time? And the Abrams Spider-Man still ain't out.

  1. Comic Creators Not Amused by Marvel Hiring J.J. Abrams' Son
  2. Amazon Offers to Ax "Stranger Things" to Appease Evangelicals
  3. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Win Your Chance to Join The Gang!
  4. DC Officially Rebrands, Closes Vertigo, Renames Zoom and Ink
  5. "American Horror Story": "AHS: 1984" Filming? Billy Eicher Not Returning
  6. Rick And Morty's Flesh Curtains Get Their Own Origin Comic in September

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Sana Amanat, VP, Content and Character Development at Marvel Comics
  • Phil Elliott, co-creator of Illegal Alien
  • Mike Schneider, inker on Eb'nn.
  • Eric Reynolds, editor, marketer for Fantagraphics Books
  • Mark Sable, writer of Grounded, Fearless, Hazed, Unthinkable
  • Alan Gordon, inker and writer on Legion of Super Heroes, Justice League of America, Fantastic Four, and WildStar.
  • Kevin Fagan, cartoonist on Drabble.
  • Paul Simione, writer of Crackbusters comic.
  • Armando Gil, artist on Conan, Kazar, Micronauts.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.