Charlbi Dean Has Died- The Daily LITG, September 2nd, 2022

LITG: Charlbi Dean Has Died

The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Walter Simonson , Thor artist, Ragnarok creator.

, Thor artist, Ragnarok creator. Brian Buccellato , Flash writer.

, Flash writer. Dan Hart, comics journalist.

comics journalist. Drew Ford , comics publisher of It's Alive.

, comics publisher of It's Alive. Clam Crowder of Hashtag Comics.

of Hashtag Comics. Gabriel Bautista , artist on Albert The Alien, All-Star Western and The Life After.

, artist on Albert The Alien, All-Star Western and The Life After. Jason P. Martin, Vampblade writer.

