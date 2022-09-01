Cyclops Was Right In The Daily LITG, September 1st, 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Cyclops Was Right

  1. Cyclops Gets Judged In A.X.E. Judgment Day (Spoilers)
  2. The Boys Season 4: Guess Who's No Longer in The Seven's Mural?
  3. The Rookie: Nathan Fillion & J. August Richards' Buffy/Angel Reunion
  4. Yellowstone S05 Teaser: Time for The World to Get to Know The Duttons
  5. Neil Gaiman's Life Furnished in Early Spider-Man, With Jonathan Ross
  6. Black Lightning: Arrowverse Star Charlbi Dean Passes Away, Age 32
  7. Is This Hank McCoy, The Beast? Or Is This Donald Trump? (X-Spoilers)
  8. Many MCU Reasons Behind The New Thunderbolts From Marvel (Spoilers)
  9. Superman Sweeps Lois Lane off Her Feet with New Iron Studios Statue
  10. Star Trek Day Trailer: Picard, Strange New Worlds, Discovery & More

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Marvel's Announcements Are Timeless

After Two Decades, Marvel Finally Announces The Reckoning War

  1. More Thoughts About Today's Big Marvel Announcements
  2. Marvel Announced Many Timeless Projects For 2021 and 2022
  3. Did Charlotte Flair& Nia Jax Shoot On Each Other Last Night?
  4. After Almost Two Decades, Marvel Finally Announces The Reckoning War
  5. Superman/Lobo Gets Patton Oswalt Effect Over "Anti-Savers" Hashtag
  6. Marvel Announces Avengers Forever From Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder
  7. Big Marvel Comics Plans To Be Announced Tomorrow?
  8. Marvel Comics Launches Daredevil 2021 Event, Devil's Reign
  9. Last Day to Back the Marvel Legends Galactus HasLab Campaign
  10. Letitia Wright Signed Marvel Contract For Many Movies (Spoilers)
  11. Rebellion Pledges to Never Put Plastic Toys or Gifts With Their Books
  12. Jeff Lemire Launches Substack for Fishflies and Black Hammer Comics
  13. Marvel's New Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Comic- By Lawrence Fishburne?
  14. Rainbow Rowell & Roge Antonio Launch New She-Hulk Comic in 2022
  15. Marvel To Publish X Lives And Deaths Of Wolverine In 2022
  16. Marvel Comics To Publish Timeless Series With Kang The Conqueror
  17. A Tale Of Two Poison Ivys In Batman: Fear State Alpha (Spoilers)
  18. Teen Titans First Appearance In Brave & Bold #54 On Auction
  19. Everywhere In The Omniverse In Chains (Infinite Frontier #5 Spoilers)
  20. "Batman Is Dead"- Fear State Alpha Puts The Willies Up The Gothamites
  21. Batman #181 CGC 9.6 First Poison Ivy On Auction Today
  22. Once & Future Does Coronavirus and Boris Johnson At The Same Time
  23. Chris Claremont Definitely Writing New Gambit Comic Series
  24. Katie Kubert, Promoted To Senior Editor of Horror at DC Comics
  25. President Superman Still Protects DC Comics' Chain-Breaking Trademark
  26. Amazing Spider-Man #299 Signed By Stan Lee On Auction Today
  27. Black Label Editor Maggie Howell Leaves DC Comics For Something New
  28. Letitia Wright is Black Panther in The Daily LITG, 31st August 2021

LITG two years ago, Pokemon, Tim Drake and Mad Men

  1. Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
  2. Tim Drake is Robin Again, Damian Wayne is Not
  3. The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  4. Mad Men: Welcome to the Longest Twilight Zone Episode Ever Made
  5. Drag Race Season 7: Too Much "Meh" But RuPaul Series Still Entertaining
  6. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
  7. Marvel Boy and Hercules Are An Item Now – Guardians Of The Galaxy #6
  8. WWE Payback Results: Has the Rollins/Mysterio Feud Finally Ended?!
  9. NECA's New King Kong Figure Is Plastic Monster Goodness
  10. The Joker Gets a Chase Variant Figure from McFarlane Toys
  11. Steve Ditko Designed Spider-Man to be Orange and Purple
  12. Transamerica Tyres Beats DC Comics Over Swamp Thing Trademark
  13. Marvel Cancels Hellstrom: Prince Of Lies Collection
  14. Scott Snyder Teases New Comics With Francis Manapul and Jock
  15. DC Comics, Please Don't Forget The Comic Shop On Batman Day

LITG three years ago, Conan, Brian Wood and Dragon*Con

The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.

  1. Diamond Cancels Conan Comics – Cimmerian: Queen Of The Black Coast – Over Legal Threats
  2. Dark Horse Cancels Brian Wood's Aliens: Colonial Marines: Rising Threat Over New Allegations
  3. TSA Held Comic Creator For Hours at Airport Ahead Of Dragon*Con
  4. Many New Games Workshop Releases Unveiled at NOVA Open
  5. Laura Hudson Talks About Brian Wood, Sexual Harassment and Tess Fowler
  6. "Better Call Saul" Season 5: Bob Odenkirk – "It's Going to Blow Your Mind"
  7. "The Diary of River Song: Series Six": Fan Service at Its Purest [REVIEW]
  8. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: Choking Frank [PREVIEW]
  9. When Black Panther's Costume Was Redesigned at Marvel to Placate Racists
  10. "This Is Us" Season 4 Teases Big Changes; Images Released [PREVIEW]

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Patty Jeres, former Director – Marketing Communications of DC Comics, Talent and Industry Relations Chair at Prism
  • Mark Stafford, artist on The Man Who Laughs, Cherubs, Liphook, The Bad Bad Place.
  • Joe Jusko, of the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards.
  • Roy Thomas, writer of Avengers, Captain Marvel.
  • Jimmy Leszczynski, comic book journalist.
  • Holly K Golightly, artist on Nightmare Theatre, Sabrina, creator of Vampfire and School Bites, publisher of Broadsword Comics.
  • Shane Berryhill, writer of Sherwood Texas.
  • Seymour Miles, writer X-O Man-O-War.
  • Troy Brownfield, comics journalist.

