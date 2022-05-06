Grant Morrison In The Daily LITG 6th May 2022

LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Grant Morrison in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG two years ago – Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

LITG three years ago – Patrick Gleason and the FCBD

Patrick Gleason was probably Marvel's biggest scalps from DC Comics two years ago, usually the kind of thing DC Comics had been doing.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Peter Hogan, co-creator of Resident Alien.

co-creator of Resident Alien. David Lloyd , publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta.

, publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta. Mike Collins, artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who.

artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who. Toby Cypress, artist on Land Of The Dead.

artist on Land Of The Dead. Lauren Perry, editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties.

editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties. Matthew Kayal of Double Barrelled Theatre Presents.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address

