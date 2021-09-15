Philadelphia's Karen in The Daily LITG, 15th of September, 2021
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: The Gang Gets a "Karen"?
- The Lake Trio Will Be Shiny in Pokémon GO Starting Tomorrow
- Harley Quinn Comic Revisits Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
- Tonight Is Baltoy Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Details
- Marvel Zombies Getting Live-Action Treatment According To Mark Millar
- Universal Monsters Return To Theaters This October From Fathom Events
- The Sinner Season 4 Key Art: Her Sins Could Drown Them All- Even Harry
- Superman And The Authority On Cultural Appropriation (Spoilers)
- Meet The Justice League Of The Galaxy, The United Order (Spoilers)
- Supernatural vs Arrow? Jared Padalecki, Stephen Amell Need Fans' Help
- Marvel Reveals Devil's Triangle of Devil's Reign Comics for December
- Marvel Cancels Hellions in December, Will Bring Back Goblin Queen
- Old Man Logan Returns To His Future Past in Wastelanders
- TOLDJA: DC's Maggie Howell Joins IDW – Senior Editor Original Content
- Everyone Is Buying Grendel On eBay After Netflix Announcement
- Separated At Birth: Fortnite Vs Warcorns: Combat Unicorns For Hire
- Rorschach Did It 35 Minutes Ago (Rorschach #12 Spoilers)
- Joe Benitez's Lady Mechanika: The Monster Of The Ministry of Hell
- Julia Pennyworth Returns To The Batbooks With The Joker #7 (Spoilers)
- Batman Not Going Down in The Daily LITG, 14th of September 2021
- The Quick Catch Method In Pokémon GO Explained
- The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
- The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
- Top 5 Most Useful Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
- For All Mankind: The Real Sci-Fi Battlestar Galactica Should've Been
- Top Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO: Generation One
- Gossip: Big Writer Changes at DC Comics For 2021
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: DC Toys Reveal New Look For The Joker
- Transformers Dinobots Return to Form Volcanicus with Hasbro
- DC Comics Recycles Gary Frank 5G Generations Covers For Death Metal
- Ice Cream Man Gets A $100 Thank You Foil Variant As a Cherry On Top
- Image Comics to Publish Jared Muralt's The Fall In English
- Dave McKean and Jorge González Announce Collaboration Tomorrow
- Stephen W. Martin and Lin Pham Create Nancy Spector Graphic Novels
- Marvel Comics Cancels Their Future…. Foundation
- "The Orville": What the Series Can Teach "Star Trek: Discovery" [OPINION]
- Doomsday Clock #12 – In Or Out Of Continuity?
- "Rick and Morty," "Archer" & More: Animated & Overrated [OPINION]
- This is How Tom King's Batman Ends… Not With a Bang, But With a POW!
- Meet Anthony Marques, the New Owner of The Kubert School
- "Lucifer": Kelly Clarkson Wants Netflix to Give the Devil His Due [VIDEO]
- Bleeding Cool Has Bought The Snyder Cut
- Rob Liefeld Says the Watchmen Movie is Better Than the Comic
- Nightwing and the Teen Titans Are Coming Soon to Kotobukiya
- Marvel Preview Reveals Rogue is Secret Daughter of Professor X and Lilandra
- When Richard Meyer Tried To Gaimansplain Neil Gaiman Over His Own Career
- 19 Revealed DC Comics Covers for October and November From Jenny Frison, Jim Lee, Bill Sienkiewicz, Frank Cho and More
- Marvel Asked Chelsea Cain to Keep Vision Cancellation "Clean and Quiet"
- 3 New Images From Titans Featuring a New Look at Jason Todd
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Ed Solomon, writer of Bill And Ted Are Doomed
-
Chris Wildgoose, artist of Porcelain, Batgirl, Batman: Nightwalker & Alienated.
- IDW Senior Editor Scott Dunbier
- Tony Wolf, writer on Blood And Honor, Greenpoint Of View, Millenials.
- The Coldest City/Atomic Blonde co-creator, Sam Hart.
- Jesse Leon McCann, writer for Looney Tunes and Simpsons comics.
- Co-creator of Sea Of Red and RevolveЯ, Salgood Sam.
- Alan Light, founder of The Buyers Guide to Comic Fandom which became CBG.
- And CBG staff editor Kim Metzger
- Carol Lay, alternative cartoonist, comic creator on Mythos, The Simpsons, and prose writer for Ahoy Comics.
- Colourist on The Spirit, Peter Poplaski
- Chris Crosby, founder of Keenspot and writer of Superosity.
- Italian artist for StarComics and Sergio Bonelli Editore, Giancarlo Caracuzzo
- Max Douglas aka Salgood Sam, cartoonist, author, illustrator, and teacher.
- Comic book colourist Laura Martin
- Mark Stokes, comic book creator of Zombie Boy.
- Creative Director/Consultant at Alpha Channel Books, Ashley Fox.
