Philadelphia's Karen in The Daily LITG, 15th of September, 2021

LITG one year ago, Pokemon, Witcher, Boys, Karate Kid

LITG two years ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.

LITG three years ago, we had Gaimainsplaining while Marvel was cancelling Vision for still-dubious reasons.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ed Solomon, writer of Bill And Ted Are Doomed

Chris Wildgoose, artist of Porcelain, Batgirl, Batman: Nightwalker & Alienated.

IDW Senior Editor Scott Dunbier

Tony Wolf, writer on Blood And Honor, Greenpoint Of View, Millenials.

The Coldest City/Atomic Blonde co-creator, Sam Hart.

Jesse Leon McCann, writer for Looney Tunes and Simpsons comics.

Co-creator of Sea Of Red and RevolveЯ, Salgood Sam.

Alan Light, founder of The Buyers Guide to Comic Fandom which became CBG.

And CBG staff editor Kim Metzger

Carol Lay, alternative cartoonist, comic creator on Mythos, The Simpsons, and prose writer for Ahoy Comics.

Colourist on The Spirit, Peter Poplaski

Chris Crosby, founder of Keenspot and writer of Superosity.

Italian artist for StarComics and Sergio Bonelli Editore, Giancarlo Caracuzzo

Max Douglas aka Salgood Sam, cartoonist, author, illustrator, and teacher.

Comic book colourist Laura Martin

Mark Stokes, comic book creator of Zombie Boy.

Creative Director/Consultant at Alpha Channel Books, Ashley Fox.

