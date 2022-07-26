Rare Spawns come to Pokémon GO in Daily LITG 26th July 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Rare Spawns come to Pokémon GO

Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
  1. New Daily Adventure Incense Brings Rare Spawns To Pokémon GO
  2. Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
  3. Magic: The Gathering – Dominaria United Might Be A Fake Expansion
  4. Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well
  5. Cosplay From SDCC 2022: Spidey-Ross, ThunderCats, Lucy Liu & More
  6. DC Comics Confirm That Lex Luthor Is A Republican (Spoilers)
  7. Frank Cho Outrage Commissions & Sketch Covers For San Diego Comic-Con
  8. Paramount+? We Need to Talk Because to Be Honest? It's You, Not Us
  9. Wakanda Forever Namor Marvel Legends Pre-Orders Make a Splash
  10. The Biggest Big Bad in The Boys Is A Regular Human Being Named Todd

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more SDCC LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago – Chasing Chevy

Chevy Chase screencap – LITG
  1. Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
  2. Ratched: Sarah Paulson Helps Win Tequila, Shuts Down Season 2 Rumor
  3. Community Star Joel McHale Says Reunion Possible Now More Than Ever
  4. Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki
  5. Golurk Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
  6. Rick Remender and Lewis LaRosa, At Odds Over The Scumbag?
  7. Moon Knight #1 Top Of Every Store In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  8. Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy In Their Wedding Dresses, From DC Comics
  9. More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)
  10. Diamond To Freeze Comic Store Discounts Until The End Of The Year
  11. Sorry Folks, That Wasn't Fiona Staples Confirming The Return Of Saga
  12. Flash Comics and the Elusive Black Canary, Up for Auction
  13. The Biggest Green Lantern Plot Twist of the Golden Age, Up for Auction
  14. Women Go to War in Fiction House's Fight Comics, Up for Auction
  15. Fox's The Flame and the Dawn of the Atomic-Powered Menace, at Auction
  16. The Notorious Eddie Bentz in Gangsters Can't Win, Up for Auction
  17. Chris Ware's Acme Novelty Library Set At Auction Today
  18. Will Giant-Size X-Men #1 CGC 9.8 Set A New Sales Record Today?
  19. Chevy Chase Community Challenges- The Daily LITG, 25th July 2021

LITG two years ago – The Eisner Awards

Bleeding Cool was the first news source to publish the Eisner Awards, which is why it rocketed to the top of the traffic yesterday. But there was a lot more to talk about.

  1. Full 2020 Eisner Award Winner List From SDCC Revealed
  2. Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Full Day One Details Revealed
  3. Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
  4. McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Flashpoint, Red Hood, Teen Titans
  5. Doctor Who: Impenetrable "Ghost Light" Gets Incomplete Supercut
  6. Marvel Comics Confirms The Return Of The Externals
  7. A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
  8. DC Comics Event 'Endless Winter' In December 2020
  9. Stranger Things Prequel, Halloween in Hawkins, Coming This October
  10. Funko at SDCC and DC Exits in The Daily LITG, 24th July 2020
  11. Barbara Gordon as Oracle in Four Pages From Batman #100 (Preview)
  12. What Robin King Does to Barry Allen & Alan Scott in Death Metal #SDCC
  13. Sneak Peek at Dune Graphic Novel and House Of Atreides Comic #SDCC
  14. Sharkboy and Lavagirl to Return in We Can Be Heroes #SDCC
  15. IDW to Publish Star Trek Voyager Comics About Seven Of Nine #SDCC

LITG three years ago, Stargirl was up in the air…

  1. DC Comics Cancels Orders on Stargirl By Geoff Johns
  2. By The Maker, What If the X-Men in House Of X… Aren't?
  3. David Bowie Approves of New Guardians of the Galaxy Ship Name From Beyond Grave
  4. October's Black Panther #17 is the End of an Era… But What Does That Mean?
  5. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" – "Paddy's 2: Electric Boogaloo"?!?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Larry Docherty of Larry's Comics
  • Christopher Hunt of CARVER: A Paris Story
  • Joe Sanchez, inker on Suicide Squad

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

