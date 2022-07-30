The Death Of Superman & David Bowie in the Daily LITG, 30th July 2022
LITG: The Death Of Superman
- DC Comics Officially Announces The Death of Superman Tomorrow. Again.
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Breaks Some Bad News to A David Bowie Fan
- Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E01, S03E02 Images; SNW Crossover Video
- Marvel Cans Omnibus Orders for Spider-Man 2099, Rebellion & What If
- Titans S04: "Beloved Character" Learns Why He's Called Brother Blood?
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Cameron Monaghan Talks Fallen Order Sequel
- Mark Brooks On Gabe Eltaeb At San Diego Comic-Con
- DC Confirms Batman's Not Married To Catwoman In Batman #126 Preview
- Star Trek: Melissa Navia Sees Shatner Stans for Who They Really Are
- Hasbro Celebrating 50 Years of Ghost Rider with HasLab Teaser
- Dr. Morphine and the Zombie Club in Crime Reporter #1, Up for Auction
- Black Mask Starts Games Division, Matteo Pizzolo To Adapt Godkiller
- Captain Courageous in the Elusive Banner Comics #5, Up for Auction
- The Tapas Media Webtoon Gossip From Last Night
- August The 4th Is Now Bob Layton Day As Tampa Launch A Week Of Events
- In The Clear Moonlit Dusk & 10 Dance in Kodansha October 2022 Solicits
- Channeling Shazam and Dr. Fate, the Rare Flash Lightning, at Auction
- John Romita Spider-Man/X-Men Dark Web Original Art on Sale for $40,000
LITG one year ago, Charlie Day's Day
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
- Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Part of Not-So-Great Game Show First
- Ravensburger Reveals American Monsters & New Mystery Board Games
- Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over Black Widow's Hybrid Release
- Frank Miller No Longer Attending Thought Bubble After Creator Boycott
- Jock Makes Bold Choice of Batman as Subject for DC Black Label Book
- What Will Dean Cain Say When He Hears About New Superman? (Spoiler)
- The Walking Dead: Yup, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's A Pretty, Badass Unicorn
- Funko's New TMNT NTFs Introduce Gambling Into Pop Collecting
- Disney Responds to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Suit
- Biff! Bam! Pow! Comics Aren't Just for Adults Anymore!
- Titan To Publish Norm Konyu's The Junction In Hardcover in 2022
- The Presidents Of The Other History Of The DC Universe #5 (Spoilers)
- Zainab Akhtar's Final Shortbox Box Gets Record Orders
- Little, Brown To Publish Tim McCanna's Peach & Plum Graphic Novels
LITG two years ago – $4.99
Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. Is that a price point too far?
- Marvel Comics And The $4.99 Twenty-Page Comic Book
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom
- American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series
- How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
- Buizel Spotlight Hour Tonight in Pokemon GO, But Will It Be Shiny?
- Cable, Like Polyamorous Father, Like Polyamorous Son?
- Tom King Issues Full Apology to Jae Lee, Removes Tweets
- Dynamite Entertainment Posts Comicsgate Statement – Is It Enough?
- Supernatural, Good Omens: Misha Collins, Michael Sheen's Divine Cause
- Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- The Heroes Of The Empyre Go To War (Spoilers)
- Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS
- The Pandemic Comes to Todd McFarlane's Spawn, But Is It Our Pandemic?
- Why Do Cotati Prefer Wakanda To Krakoa and Mexico? (Empyre Spoilers)
- DC Comics Makes Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #1 Returnable
- "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia": A Reigniting of "The Office" War?
- Bethesda Softworks Releases A Summer Roadmap For "Fallout 76"
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Spawned a 2014 Russian Edition?!?
- "Critical Role": Changing Viewing Habits and TV's Future [OPINION]
- Jonah Weiland, Founder of CBR, Now Vice President of DC Comics
- House of X, the Second Coming of Morrison's New X-Men? [X-ual Healing 7-24-19]
- "The Walking Dead" Offers First-Look at Spring 2020 Spinoff [PREVIEW]
- Judge Makes Recommendations in Case Between Richard Meyer and Mark Waid Over Claims of Tortious Interference and Defamation
- Locke & Key Changes Name, New Series by Joe Hill and Martin Simmonds to be Previewed
- "Swamp Thing" Fails Alan Moore's "Anatomy Lesson" [OPINION]
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.
- Chris Sprouse of Tom Strong, Supreme
- Chris Kotsakis of Artistacomics
- Nate Bellegarde of Brit and Nowhere Men
- Theo Scheresky, writer of Late Sunsets Early Sunrises
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.