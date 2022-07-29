They Just Keep Killing Superman in the Daily LITG, 29th July 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Death Of Superman, Today, in the Daily LITG 29th July 2022

LITG: The Death Of Superman

  1. DC Comics Officially Announces The Death of Superman Tomorrow. Again.
  2. Star Trek: Melissa Navia to William Shatner: Do You Even Watch, Bro?
  3. Star Trek: Melissa Navia Sees Shatner Stans for Who They Really Are
  4. The Death Of Superman, Again, This Time With Doombreaker
  5. Hot Toys Debuts Powerful Darth Vader Figure from Obi-Wan Kenobi
  6. Lucifer Co-Showrunner Has Kind Words for Netflix's The Sandman
  7. Amazing Spider-Man #900 – From Ayn Rand to One More Day
  8. Harley Quinn EPs: Nixed Season 3 Bruce Wayne Scene "Really Mean"
  9. Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
  10. Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago – Not Miller Time

No Longer Miller Time – The Daily LITG, 29th July 2021
  1. Frank Miller No Longer Attending Thought Bubble After Creator Boycott
  2. Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Part of Not-So-Great Game Show First
  3. What Will Dean Cain Say When He Hears About New Superman? (Spoiler)
  4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
  5. Kirbons And More Hellfire Gala Fallout In Today's X-Men Comics
  6. Mysterio, A Kindred Project For Two Decades? (Amazing Spider-Man #71)
  7. The Orville Season 3 Shares Seth MacFarlane Planetary Union Sign Look
  8. McFarlane Toys Announces DC Comics Collectibles Takeover
  9. Is Dean Cain The New Dave Bautista? The Daily LITG, 28th July 2021
  10. Tonight Is Dialga Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Details & Tips
  11. Good Luck #1 & #2 Secret Foil Covers Rarest Boom Variants Yet?
  12. Adam F. Goldberg & Hans Rodionoff Talk Today's New Comic Possessive
  13. Diamond's Top 400 Most-Ordered Comics/Graphic Novels In June 2021
  14. Kang The Conqueror #1 Tops Advance Reorders From Comic Book Stores
  15. Captain America Urinating On US History- What Will Dean Cain Say?
  16. Armagedron Now- Making A New Monster in Fantastic Four #34 (Spoilers)
  17. Kirbons And More Hellfire Gala Fallout In Today's X-Men Comics
  18. Mysterio, A Kindred Project For Two Decades? (Amazing Spider-Man #71)
  19. Free Comic Book Day Will Be Delayed Or Staggered In The UK 

LITG two years ago, $4.99

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. Is that a price point too far?

  1. Marvel Comics And The $4.99 Twenty-Page Comic Book
  2. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom
  3. American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series
  4. How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
  5. Buizel Spotlight Hour Tonight in Pokemon GO, But Will It Be Shiny?
  6. Cable, Like Polyamorous Father, Like Polyamorous Son?
  7. Tom King Issues Full Apology to Jae Lee, Removes Tweets
  8. Dynamite Entertainment Posts Comicsgate Statement – Is It Enough?
  9. Supernatural, Good Omens: Misha Collins, Michael Sheen's Divine Cause
  10. Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
  11. The Heroes Of The Empyre Go To War (Spoilers)
  12. Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS
  13. The Pandemic Comes to Todd McFarlane's Spawn, But Is It Our Pandemic?
  14. Why Do Cotati Prefer Wakanda To Krakoa and Mexico? (Empyre Spoilers)
  15. DC Comics Makes Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #1 Returnable

LITG, three years ago, 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'

  1. "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia": A Reigniting of "The Office" War?
  2. Bethesda Softworks Releases A Summer Roadmap For "Fallout 76"
  3. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Spawned a 2014 Russian Edition?!?
  4. "Critical Role": Changing Viewing Habits and TV's Future [OPINION]
  5. Jonah Weiland, Founder of CBR, Now Vice President of DC Comics
  6. House of X, the Second Coming of Morrison's New X-Men? [X-ual Healing 7-24-19]
  7. "The Walking Dead" Offers First-Look at Spring 2020 Spinoff [PREVIEW]
  8. Judge Makes Recommendations in Case Between Richard Meyer and Mark Waid Over Claims of Tortious Interference and Defamation
  9. Locke & Key Changes Name, New Series by Joe Hill and Martin Simmonds to be Previewed
  10. "Swamp Thing" Fails Alan Moore's "Anatomy Lesson" [OPINION]

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Chris Sprouse of Tom Strong, Supreme
  • Chris Kotsakis of Artistacomics
  • Nate Bellegarde of Brit and Nowhere Men
  • Theo Scheresky, writer of Late Sunsets Early Sunrises

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

