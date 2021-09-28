The Last Of Mephisto in The Daily LITG, 28th of September 2021
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Last of Us: HBO Releases Image of Pascal's Joel & Ramsey's Ellie
- Mephisto's Spider-Man One More Day Plan Finally Revealed (Spoilers)
- Family Guy: Mike Henry Wishes "Cleveland Brown" Arif Zahir Best Wishes
- Marvel Cancels Non-Stop Spider-Man, Replaces With Savage Spider-Man
- This Flash / Batwoman Crossover Will Be Tough for Armageddon to Beat
- Major Printing and Distribution Problems Hitting Comics Industry
- Superman Canceled From The Justice League Over Politics (Spoilers)
- What If…? Episode 8 Earns Ultron Very Concerning Key Art Poster
- McFarlane Toys Pre-orders Land with Red Hood, Batgirl, and Batman
- The Sandman Key Art Posters Introduce Us to Dream, Death & Desire
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The '70s Cold War Mod Vibe of Gold Key Scooby Doo Comics, at Auction
- Vault Comics Reverses Diamond's Variant Cover/Returnable Policy
- Euripides to Release First New OGN in 2400 Years at Image Comics
- Cates, Simone, Walker & Hamner Praise Project Wildfire on FOC Day
- Z2 Comics and Blue Note Records to Make Beautiful Music Together
- Early Green Arrow and Aquaman More Fun Comics, Up for Auction
- Lesbian Viking Comic Heathen Gets An Omnibus, and More, In 2022
- How High Will These Spawn CGC 9.8 Comics Go At Auction Today?
- Star Wars Droids #1 From Dark Horse Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Lois Lane Gains A New Member Of The Family In Checkmate #5 (Spoilers)
- Moon Knight Meets Spider-Man, Shang-Chi and More, Up for Auction
- Legion Of Forgettable Super-Villains Society is Marvel Meets Dog-Man
- Now Superman's Son Arrested By Police, Over Politics (Spoilers)
- Dynamite Launches Pantha #1 and Hell Sonja #1 In January 2022
- We Live Gets A Sequel Series From AfterShock Comics In 2022
- Jeff In The Jurassic, New Graphic Novel Trilogy by Rust's Royden Lepp
- A First Look at The Last of Us in Daily LITG, 27th of September 2021
LITG one year ago, SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO
- Saturday Night Live Season 46: Punkie Johnson Makes SNL History
- Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country
- DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
- The Boys Season 2: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loves Him Some Love Sausage
- Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Full Reveal from Hasbro
- Shiny Lapras Raid Guide For Solo Pokémon GO Trainers
- Riverdale Season 5 Update: Leather Masks, Wigs & Knives Sound Normal
- What Are the Shiny Rates For Mega Raids In Pokémon GO?
- That New Look – And New Name – for Poison Ivy, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Obscure Comics: The Dark Knight & The Dark Knight Rises Prologues
- Taboo of Black Eyed Peas Talks New Werewolf by Night Marvel Comic
- This Week, Marvel Comics #1000 Page Ties Into X Of Swords (Previews)
- Piranha Comics Wants To Employ Former Comic Shop Employees In London
- Image Comics Tell Retailers That The Scumbag is The New Deadpool
- Scout Comics Inks Distribution Deal with Simon & Schuster
LITG two years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America
And DC Comics were beginning the big returnability binge.
- Joker: Killer Smile and Death Of Superman to be Made Returnable by DC Comics
- Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
- Asterix on the New Two-Euro Coin
- "Spider-Man": Sony, Disney/Marvel Set for New Tom Holland Film [Report]
- "Crisis": Brandon Routh "Kingdom Come" Superman Image Released
- When Disney Ordered Ike Perlmutter to Stop Blocking Black Panther and Captain Marvel Movies
- Speculator Corner: Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk #1, the Hot Comic Next Wednesday?
- Spawn #300 Second Biggest Seller in 2019 – Beating Absolute Carnage, DCeased and House Of X
- Dark Horse Continues Bioware's Dragon Age in New Comic Blue Wraith
- Marvel Shows Off Their 2099 Variants for November
- Marvel Zombies Renames From Respawn To Resurrection – Did Todd McFarlane Have a Word?
- Scott Lobdell Really Wants Red Hood's Outlaws to Be the X-Men
- DC First: Flash and Superman #1 Added to New Printing of Geoff Johns' Flash Omnibus Vol 1
- DC Comics Delays Stjepan Sejic's Harleen #2 to Give Retailers a Chance to Up Their Orders
- Atari & Arcade1Up Enter Into Exclusive Arcade Partnership
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 Brings Shrimp Rick & Shrimp Morty? [Spoilers] (REDACTED)
- New Art Team for Marvel's Spider-Marriage in Black Cat Annual #1
- "WWE 2K20" Reveals More Info Content & Online Features
- Tom King's Final Word on Batman in Next Month's Batman Annual
- Young Avengers Relaunch in 2020 – To Replace Champions?
LITG three years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle
Damn. He would have only been sixty.
- Batman Artist Norm Breyfogle Died on Monday, Aged 58
- Batpenis Strikes Again – DC Comics Won't Reprint Batman: Damned #1 – and #2 is Late
- That New Sean Gordon Murphy Series is Actually Batman: Curse of the White Knight
- So About That Millennium Falcon Ride Coming to Disneyland
- The First Official Trailer For FOX's Dark Phoenix is Here
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Greg Weisman, comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show.
- GWAR comics colourist Mark Dale.
- Creator and publisher of Merrick The Sensational Elephantman, Tom Ward.
- Michael Eury, comics journalist.
- Ken Penders, Sonic The Hedgehog comics creator.
