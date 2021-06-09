Walking Dead Finale A Little Too Final- The Daily LITG, 9th June 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Yesterday that meant a naming issue with the new Captain America. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale – The Daily LITG, 9th June 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final
- Tonight Is Shiny Abra Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Of Course, It's Jed MacKay Killing Off Doctor Strange At Marvel Comics
- Marvel Comics Presents – The United States Of Genitalia?
- A Slow Discovery Begins In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- Finally, Marvel Puts The Truth: Red, White And Black Back Into Print
- More Marvel Omnibus, Masterworks, Treasury, Epic Collections For 2022
- WWE Is Currently Testing A New Ring They Might Use Soon
- Bad Idea Comics Told You What They Were Doing Three Weeks Ago
- Titans DoP Shares Season 3 Snaps of Nightwing, Conner, Filming & More
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- That Time I Jumped The Rope For This Tom Hiddleston Loki Spoiler
- New Black Widow Character Appearance On #6 2nd Printing 1:25 Cover
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn's Universe #1 Has "Well Over" 200,000 Orders
- Spoilers: Robins, Foxes & Peacekeepers in Batman Comics Today
- Spoilers: Another Brand New Villain For Batman: Urban Legends
- J-Novel Club to Hold Panel at Anime Expo Lite 2021
- Bad Idea's "Final Five" Comics Will Have To Be Ordered Blind
- Spoilers: Zealot Returns Sooner Than Thought To Batman Urban Legends
- Tom King Explains The Difference Between Rorschach and The Comedian
- Erica Stars In New Stranger Things Original YA Graphic Novel
- Captain America By Any Other Name – The Daily LITG, 8th June 2021
LITG one year ago, Swimsuit Specials
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. And it was Warren Ellis' memories of Christian Cooper and the Marvel Swimsuit issues who still got the most attention.
- Warren Ellis Remembers When Marvel Illustrated Swimsuit Went Gay
- Tee Franklin Calls Out Stephen Amell – and Gets a Tweet Back
- The Flash Star Hartley Sawyer Fired for Racist, Misogynistic Tweets
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Rules Change Forthcoming
- Mile High Comics Launches 'DC Sucks' 50% Off Sale
- Is This How They'll Bring Back Kitty Pryde?
- Opinion: The Ending Of The Last Of Us Is Not That Deep
- Rumours About Big DC Comics Digital Publishing Initiative
- Cowboy Bebop Writer: Netflix Adapt Won't "Scarlett Johansson" Anime
- Marvel Releases Free Comic Book Day Venom and X-Men Comics in July
LITG two years ago, Doom Vs Doom
Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago. With DC and iD still fighting over who gets to use the word Doom.
- Doom Vs Doom Patrol – DC Comics Vs iD Software Over Trademark Application
- What If… Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp Go to The Silver Surfer Next?
- "Lost" Reboot: Evangeline Lilly Takes a Hard Pass
- "Doctor Who": Our Prescription for a Better Series 12 [OPINION]
- The First 5 Pages of Blade Runner 2019 #1 – Like Tears In The Rain…
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- George Pérez, Avengers, Teen Titans, Wonder Woman, Solus artist/writer, co-creator of Sachs & Violens, creator of Crimson Plague.
- Steve Yeowell, co-creator of Zenith.
- Bob Bolling, creator of L'il Archie.
- Chris Kalnick, Robotech artist
- Tim Eldred, Robotech artist, as well as Strangers and Prime.
- Giovanni Spinella, comic book writer, and Conservative councillor for Camden.
- Tom Chu, colourist.
- Chris Gavaler. comics scholar+.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.