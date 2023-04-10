Live! From Star Wars Celebration! It's LITG 10th April 2023 Bleeding Cool and LITG is coming live from Star Wars Celebration today, ahead of this afternoion's Marvel Comics panel

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And today it's coming live from Star Wars Celebrations, which has just kicked off for its final day at the London ExCel Centre. And because it's comics day at Star Wars Celebrations Day, that's why I'm here! Especially for the Marvel Comics panel…

LITG one year ago, Jerry Michaels Is Gone

LITG two years ago, it was all about Vengeance.

LITG three years ago, Milo Manara, Todd McFarlane

People were loving those DC and Marvel Zoom backgrounds. While Milo Manara and Todd McFarlane reacted to the current situation in different, but impactful ways.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Janet Lee , co-creator of Return of The Dapper Men, creator of Sea Sirens.

, co-creator of Return of The Dapper Men, creator of Sea Sirens. James Hudnall, creator of ESPers, Harsh Realm and The Solution.

creator of ESPers, Harsh Realm and The Solution. Deirdre Brooks of Wizard Entertainment.

of Wizard Entertainment. Mariano Abrach , comic book editor.

, comic book editor. Scott Hampton , artist on Batman, Sandman, Black Widow, Hellraiser, Star Trek and Spook House.

, artist on Batman, Sandman, Black Widow, Hellraiser, Star Trek and Spook House. David G. Wohl, former EIC of Top Cow, editor at DC.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

