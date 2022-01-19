Broken Todd McFarlane Toys In The Daily LITG, 19th January 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

The Daily LITG, 19th January 2022

  1. What is Going On With McFarlane Toys DC Comics Figure Line?
  2. Buffy, Angel Star Charisma Carpenter Responds to Joss Whedon Article
  3. Chris Weston Annoyed Boba Fett Can Use Zips When Last Jedi Couldn't
  4. The Witcher Showrunner: "I Am Very Sorry to Those Who I've Hurt"
  5. Marvel's Defenders Will Return In Summer 2022
  6. Amazing Fantasy #15 Milestone Edition CGC 9.8 On Auction
  7. Tini Howard, Nico Leon & Sozomaika's Catwoman #39 Booms On eBay
  8. Penguin Random House Apologieses To Comic Book Stores For Outage
  9. Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo on Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood
  10. Joss Whedon Offers "Buffy" Reax: "Sometimes You Had to Yell" & More

LITG one year ago, Revisiting Karate Kid 2

The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Karate Kid 2 needs rewriting.

  1. Cobra Kai Creators Discuss Righting Ali Mills' Karate Kid 2 Story
  2. Doctor Who "Blink" Star Carey Mulligan on Revisiting Sally Sparrow
  3. Deleted Pokémon GO Promises – The Daily LITG, 17th January 2021
  4. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Clears Half A Million Dollars In 2 Weeks
  5. The Unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO – Part Four
  6. Kyogre & Groudon Return To Raids In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
  7. WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Explains Her Sokovian Continuity in MCU
  8. PUBG Mobile Version 1.2 Has Officially Been Released
  9. Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
  10. Niantic Posts & Deletes Promise To Improve Pokémon GO Community Day
  11. Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job #1 Sells Out But No Second Printing
  12. Every Single 2000AD/Judge Dredd/Rebellion Graphic Novel For 2021
  13. TheftWatch: Rob Liefeld New Mutants Cover Stolen 30 Years Ago
  14. Chris Bachalo's "Death (Of the Endless)" Sandman Sketch Hits Auction
  15. Immortalize Sunday Paper Cartoons With This Garfield Original
  16. Tintin Original Art Sells For $3.1 Million – But It's Not A Record
  17. Seth's Graphic Novel George Sprott, Now A Vinyl Opera In November
  18. Simon Saint, the Man Behind Future State Magistrate, in Batman #106
  19. Image Adds Goni Montes Radiant Black Cover For Power Rangers Feels

LITG two years ago, Ezio Returned Again

And X Of Swords was on the way.

  1. "Assassin's Creed II" is Back As Ezio Returns Once Again
  2. "The Orville" S04, "Castle Rock" S03 & "Veronica Mars": Hulu Updates
  3. Does Nightwing Get His Dick Back in April?! Or are DC's Solicitations Confused?
  4. How Target Stocks Their Batman: Caped Crusader 100-Page Giant #1
  5. Jonathan Hickman Says You Don't Have to Buy Every X-Men Book if You Don't Want to
  6. Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang Introduce New Gen Z X-Men in Children of the Atom this April
  7. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  8. "Modern Family" S11E11 Broke Our Hearts, Left Lasting "Legacy" [Review]
  9. "Supergirl" S05E10 "The Bottle Episode": Lex Luthor… Ally?!? [PREVIEW]
  10. Joker War is Coming to Batman Comics, And it Starts in April

LITG three years ago, Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.

  1. Samuel L. Jackson Tells Jimmy Fallon How He Became Nick Fury
  2. Kate Mulgrew Shares her Favorite 'Star Trek: Voyager' Memory
  3. Final Fantasy XIV's Blue Mage Job is Completely Ridiculous
  4. 12 DC Comics Covers Revealed – Rob Liefeld's Superman, Artgerm's Wonder Woman, Frank Cho's Catwoman and More
  5. Will West Coast Avengers be Cancelled in April?

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

The Daily LITG, 19th January 2020, Happy Birthday
Joe Staton, photo by Luigi Novi

  • Joe Staton, longstanding DC artist and co-creator of The Omega Men.
  • Tom Yeates, Prince Valiant and Zorro artist, co-creator of Time Spirits.
  • Tim Townsend, inker on X-Men, Doctor Strange, Captain America and Spider-Man.
  • Jenny Frison, comic book cover artist on Wonder Woman.
  • Andrew Satterfield founder of Cincinnati Comic Con.
  • Jay Leisten, inker on X-Men, X-Factor, Witchblade.
  • Brian Gorman, writer/artist on New Dawn Fades.
  • Matthew David Smith, writer of Amazing Age, Bee Sting

