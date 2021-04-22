Cancelled Superman In The Daily LITG, 22nd April 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Cancelled Superman, and Batman/Fortnite

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, Jesse James & Yen Press

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. At least there was normality from Yen Press.

LITG, two years ago – Tom King and naked Bane

The past is a foreign country, they do things differently over there. The obsessions of two years ago seemed so strange to the denizens of the pandemic apocalypse.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bryan Hitch, co-creator of The Authority, artist on The Batman's Grave.

co-creator of The Authority, artist on The Batman's Grave. Elaine Lee, writer/colourist of Starstruck comics, as well as Ragman, Saint Sinner, Indiana Jones, BrainBanx

writer/colourist of Starstruck comics, as well as Ragman, Saint Sinner, Indiana Jones, BrainBanx Yanick Paquette, of Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing and Batman

of Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing and Batman Dirk Wood of IDW Publishing

of IDW Publishing Jeremy Clark of Grimm Fairy Tales

of Grimm Fairy Tales Comics journalist, Paul Miranda

Dave Land, Dark Horse editor

Dark Horse editor Santi Guillen of webcomic Mind Palace

of webcomic Mind Palace Don Mathias, of Peanizles comic strip

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.