Cancelled Superman In The Daily LITG, 22nd April 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Cancelled Superman, and Batman/Fortnite
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Cancels Superman in July; Will Replace With Younger Model
- Comic Shops Heavily Underestimated Demand For Batman/Fortnite Comic
- Marvel Comics to Launch New Spider-Man Event, Sinister War, In July
- Bryan Hitch Not DC-Exclusive, Returns To Marvel With Sinister War
- Marvel Comics July 2021 Solicitations, Frankensteined
- Get A Harley Quinn Fortnite Skin From Batman/Fortnite Comic (VIDEO)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney's Steak Nothing Sexual
- When Graphic Novel Volumes Just Don't Stack Up On The Bookshelf
- DC's New Superman #1 Comic – 22 Pages For $4.99?
- Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Signals Last Day; Thanks Cast, Crew & Marvel
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Kyle Higgins and Felipe Watanabe Launch Ordinary Gods at Image in July
- Mother of Madness: Emilia Clarke to Launch Comic Book at Image
- Dan Jurgens and Ryan Sook's Blue & Gold From DC Comics in July
- Batman/Fortnite Comic Gets 3rd Print As 1st Print Hits $117 On eBay
- Man-Eaters: Cursed #1: Cain, Miternique and Niemczyk Return
- Jamie McKelvie Returns To Captain Marvel For One Issue Only
- Tim Sheridan and Clayton Henry's New Shazam! Comic From DC in July
- The Way Of X-Men – Krakoan Mutants, Morality and Magneto (Spoilers)
- Lunar Gives Comic Shops Extra Chance to Order Batman/Fortnite #4
- We Only Find Bigger TPB Orders Than Something Is Killing The Children
- Bad Idea July 2021 Solicits With Marguerite Bennett & David Lafuente
- A New Nation For Vampires In Avengers #45 (Spoilers)
- Comic Distro Launches As New Comic Printer/Distributor
- Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie Gets A Name – Mighty Valkyries #1 Spoilers
- The Last Book You'll Ever Read by Cullen Bunn, Leila Leiz From Vault
- Harley Quinn And Her Fortnite Skin – The Daily LITG, 21st April 2021
LITG one year ago, Jesse James & Yen Press
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. At least there was normality from Yen Press.
- Jesse James "Under Attack For Selling Comics"
- Yen Press Announces May 2020 Manga and Light Novel Solicitations
- Evangelion Activates Beast Mode with New Infinity Studio Statue
- Comics Publishers Blindsided By DC Comics Distribution Punchline
- Cinderella Gets a New Statue from the J. Scott Campbell Collection
- Batman McFarlane Toys Figure Gets a Special Classic Variant
- Exclusive: Secrets of the WWE Smackdown Hacker Revealed
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode Titles Feed Our Speculation
- DOOM Eternal Composer Mick Gordon Is Angry With Bethesda
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
LITG, two years ago – Tom King and naked Bane
The past is a foreign country, they do things differently over there. The obsessions of two years ago seemed so strange to the denizens of the pandemic apocalypse.
- Tom King Explains Why Bane Loves to Get Naked, Promises More Naked Bane
- New Identities for Captain America, Captain Marvel and Thor in Avengers Endgame Tie-In for FCBD 2019 (Spoilers)
- What's Happening With Doomsday Clock Hardcover?
- First Image of New Selina Kyle from Gotham Finale is Uncanny
- Comic Store In Your Future – 17 Hot Comics Right Now
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bryan Hitch, co-creator of The Authority, artist on The Batman's Grave.
- Elaine Lee, writer/colourist of Starstruck comics, as well as Ragman, Saint Sinner, Indiana Jones, BrainBanx
- Yanick Paquette, of Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing and Batman
- Dirk Wood of IDW Publishing
- Jeremy Clark of Grimm Fairy Tales
- Comics journalist, Paul Miranda
- Dave Land, Dark Horse editor
- Santi Guillen of webcomic Mind Palace
- Don Mathias, of Peanizles comic strip
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.