Dripping Minnie In The Daily LITG 13th September 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Dripping Minnie

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Substack and Comic Shops

LITG two years ago, Hugo Weaving, Supernatural, Cresselia

LITG three years ago, Tom King went CIA on Trump.

Not sure Trump noticed.

LITG four years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.

And much hilarity ensued.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Matt Hawkins, President of Top Cow Comics

President of Top Cow Comics Rapid City Below Zero writer Josh Dahl

Jon Hayes , owner of Comic Paradise Plus in West Virginia.

, owner of Comic Paradise Plus in West Virginia. Infinite Loop and Star Wars Adventures writer Pierrick Colinet

Mike Grell , creator of Jon Sable: Freelance and Green Arrow writer/artist.

, creator of Jon Sable: Freelance and Green Arrow writer/artist. Lynn Cohen , Marvel Comics editor

, Marvel Comics editor Gary Kwapisz, artist on Punisher and Conan

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, newlitg