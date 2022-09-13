Dripping Minnie In The Daily LITG 13th September 2022
Comments
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Dripping Minnie
- Minnie Mouse No Longer "Dripping With Excitement" At Disney
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- (Super Spoilers) *That* Kiss From Superman: Son Of Kal-El
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El To Come Out To The DC Universe This Week
- Beast Boy, Deathstroke And More Bleeding Cool Dark Crisis Gossip
- Michael Sheen "Defends" Neil Gaiman's Lord of the Rings: TROP Writing
- Doctor Who Star Yasmin Finney Offers Some Additional Info On Rose
- Paper Girls Co-Creator Cliff Chiang Shares Thoughts on Series Ending
- Flash Movie Prequel Reveals Where The Flash Gets His Suit (Spoilers)
- The Batman Who Laughs Becomes the Darkest Knight with McFarlane
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- Know Your Station Skewers Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos in December at BOOM
- Twilight of the Gods and the End of Super-Magician Comics, at Auction
- Star Wars Collectors: Hell Of A Deal On CGC Books Is On Auction Today
- Marvel's Free D23 Expo Amazing Fantasy #1000 Go For $330 on eBay Each
- Wonder Woman #200 in High Grade, Up for Auction
- A Week In The Life Of Banned Graphic Novel, Gender Queer
- Blackstone Remembers the Fifth of November in Super-Magician Comics
- Comic Creators Keep Reacting To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
- Walking Dead: Clementine Book Two by Tille Walden For October, 2023
- Will The Approach's Nationwide Tour Trigger a Boom Bump at FOC?
- Jon Kent's Big Change In The Daily LITG 12th
LITG one year ago, Substack and Comic Shops
- Comic Store In Your Future: Chaos and Substack
- Fortnite Teases Chapter 2 Season 8 With Aliens & Unicorns
- Cobra Kai Creators New 4-Year Sony TV Deal Includes Franchise Spinoffs
- SCOOP: DC To Launch Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #1 In April 2022
- Brian Bendis Teases Legion Of Superheroes – The Gold Lantern Saga
- Pokémon GO Hints At Another Secrets Of The Jungle Event
- Hasbro Teases Upcoming Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Figures
- Tasks For Psychic Spectacular 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Batman Takes On Azrael In New McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 2-Pack
- Jeff The Land Shark Gets a Marvel Comic by Kelly Thompson & Gurihiru
- Frank Cho Original Harley Quinn, Power Girl, Storm Covers At Auction
- Simon Bisley Original Art For Cancelled Lobo Video Game At Auction
- Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton #4 Review: Much To Enjoy
- Y: The Last Man Cover by J. G. Jones Hits Auction
- Green Lantern #6 Review: Engaging Superhero Stories
- Alan Davis Original Painted Fury Art From Captain Britain At Auction
- Eve #5 Review: "There's No Future In Despair"
- Harley Quinn Poses With Power Girl On Frank Cho Variant Cover
- Green Lantern 2021 Annual #1 Review: Interesting
- The Me You Love In The Dark #2 Review: Engaging Elements
- Nice House On The Lake #4 Review: Literary Quality
- Dracula Meets Transformers In The Daily LITG, 12th of September 2021
LITG two years ago, Hugo Weaving, Supernatural, Cresselia
- Matrix, Lord of the Rings Actor Hugo Weaving Talks Missing Franchises
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- Full Cresselia Raid Rotation For September 2020 In Pokémon GO
- The Walking Dead Pre-Season 10 Finale Marathon Lets TWD Fans Decide
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Manga Improves on the Novel
- Cresselia Raid Guide: Catch A Shiny Moon Goddess In Pokémon GO
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan Needs Hope, Visine
- DC Comics Spoilers 2021: Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: A New Name for Poison Ivy
- American Gods Season 3: Wednesday Stage-Dives, Bilquis Rages & More
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: Bane and The Joker
- Read Hundreds Of DC Comics Digitally Free Including Milestone Returns
- What's Censored In John Ridley's Other History DC Fandome Panel?
- This New Rorschach is Obsessed With Hannah Arendt Instead Of Ayn Rand
- DC Fandome Gives Us Our First Look At New Batman Villain, Henchmaster
LITG three years ago, Tom King went CIA on Trump.
Not sure Trump noticed.
- Tom King, Batman Writer and Former CIA Officer, Addresses Donald Trump Over 9/11
- "Lucifer": Kelly Clarkson Wants Netflix to Give the Devil His Due [VIDEO]
- One More Time – Crunching Mister Sinister's Gossip Column in Powers Of X #4
- "Justice League" Trinity Get Busty with New Beast Kingdom Series
- IDW Brings John Byrne to New York Comic Con
- "X-Men: The Animated Series" & More: Disney+ Lands Marvel Animation
- Working Out The Blind Items Of Mr Sinister's Gossip Column in Powers Of X #4 (Spoilers)
- Donna Troy and Jim Gordon Infected by Batman Who Laughs in December [Confirmed]
- Could HOXPOX Tempt Kieron Gillen Back?
- Forbidden Planet Comic Stores in the UK Get Actual Dark Crystal Puppet Window Displays
- The New Codename for Red Robin in Today's Young Justice #8, Revealed – But Makes No Sense (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Sends Absolute Carnage, Immortal Hulk, Powers Of X, Conan and Captain Marvel For Seconds
- "Preacher" Season 4 "Fear of the Lord" Preview: Humperdoo Breakdances
- Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk, Joker/Harley, HOXPOX and Spawn Top Advance Reorders
- Batarang Therapy – Spoilers For Batman #77 and Event Leviathan #4
LITG four years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.
And much hilarity ensued.
- Today, Nightwing Begins to Lose His Dick
- Infinity Wars #3 – Your Second Appearance Of Doopool
- Iceman Time-Travelling The Gay Away? X-Men Blue #35 Talks About It…
- Nightwing To Lose His Dick
- Henry Cavill Responds to Today's Superman Dust Up
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Matt Hawkins, President of Top Cow Comics
- Rapid City Below Zero writer Josh Dahl
- Jon Hayes, owner of Comic Paradise Plus in West Virginia.
- Infinite Loop and Star Wars Adventures writer Pierrick Colinet
- Mike Grell, creator of Jon Sable: Freelance and Green Arrow writer/artist.
- Lynn Cohen, Marvel Comics editor
- Gary Kwapisz, artist on Punisher and Conan