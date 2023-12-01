Posted in: Comics, Movies | Tagged: ,

Grant Morrison's Movie Pitches In The Daily LITG 1st of December, 2023

Grant Morrison has written so many movie pitches and screenplays that we will never get to read. Until he makes them into comic books.

Grant Morrison has written so many movie pitches and screenplays that we will never get to read. Until he makes them into comic books. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Harley Quinn Reads Grant Morrison's Multiversity

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Something Something Grant Morrison Something

  1. The DC Comics Grant Morrison Pitches That Warner Bros. Turned Down
  2. Avengers Inc. Cancelled Early By Marvel
  3. Wolverine Now Has The Predator As Part Of His Weapon X Origin
  4. CEO Bob Iger Throws The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta Under The Bus
  5. Pokemon TCG Will Feature Shiny Illustration Rares in Paldean Fates
  6. Fall Of X, Orchis & Returning Mutants in Today's X-Men (Spoilers)
  7. Duke #1 Makes G.I. Joe History With Nearly 70,000 Orders
  8. Si Spurrier Does With Nightcrawler What Chris Claremont Wasn't Allowed 
  9. McFarlane Toys Debuts New Alex Ross The Joker Purple Craze Statue
  10. Iman Vellani Gives Ms Marvel Her Bangle Back

LITG one year ago, The Fourteenth Doctor

The First Fourteenth Doctor Story in The Daily LITG 1st December 2022

  1. First Appearance of Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who Magazine Hits eBay
  2. A New Bone Graphic Novel from Jeff Smith and Friends For 2023
  3. The Flash, Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew Not on The CW Midseason Sched
  4. Another Example Of Woke Marvel/Disney Storytelling In X-Terminators #3
  5. Reacher: Alan Ritchson Clarifies His Stats, Intros New Funko Friend
  6. The First Mistaken Super Fight From 1,000,000 BC in Avengers Assemble
  7. Wesley Snipes' The Exiled #1 Has 40,000 Orders Already
  8. Gundam Evolution Set To Launch On Consoles On November 30th
  9. NECA Selling Hard To Get TMNT Figures On Black Friday
  10. Marvel Launch The Family Snikt Wolverine Digital Comic Today
  11. SCOOP: DC Has 3 Free Comic Book Day Titles Including Dawn Of DC
  12. The Fascinating History Behind V-Man in Fox's V-Comics, at Auction
  13. The Return Of Crescent & Io To Marvel Comics In 2023
  14. Tony Harris & Tom Feister Page From Ex Machina #25 Hits Auction
  15. Flame Girl Catches Fire in Rare Wonderworld Comics #30, at Auction
  16. Fox's The Eagle Gears Up for War, Up for Auction
  17. High School Principal Keeps Gender Queer In School After Reading It
  18. Lily Joiner's Welcome to Dandelion Port, From Oni Press In 2024
  19. Separated at Birth: NY World's Fair 1940 and Big 3 #1, Up for Auction
  20. Bad Idea Sneaked Another Comic Into Comic Shops- The First Seven Days
  21. Alan Ritchson Gets Reacher Funko in Daily LITG, 30th November 2022

LITG two years ago, That San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Gallery

Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021
That Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con, 1st December 2021
  1. A Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021
  2. The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con in Daily LITG, 30th November 2021
  3. Shiny Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem Come to Pokémon GO in Huge Update
  4. Tonight Is Beldum Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event
  5. The Death Of Superman From DC Comics, Today (Spoilers)
  6. The Rookie Season 4 Episode 8 Preview: A Surprise Visit for Bradford
  7. The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con- Daily LITG, 29th November 2021
  8. DC Comics Confirms Shadow War Batman Event With Ghul Family In 2022
  9. Agatha: House of Harkness Star Kathryn Hahn Tackles Mephisto Question
  10. Dr Chase Meridian And Arkham Tower Come To DC Comics (Spoilers)
  11. Everyone Knows Roy Harper Is Alive Except For The Roy Harper Academy
  12. G Willow Wilson Teases Poison Ivy Series For 2022
  13. Clown Hunter To Be Ghost-Maker's Robin-With-A-Sword…
  14. Secrets About Kid Kawaii, XXL, Flatline And More Confirmed (Spoilers)
  15. Amanda Waller Makes A Land Grab For Future State In Batman (Spoilers)
  16. DC Comics Promise More Poison Ivy In 2022 – But Which Version?
  17. Danny DeVito's Penguin & Catwoman Forcibly Vaccinate World (Spoilers)
  18. Comic Store In Your Future Has A Year To Be Thankful For

LITG three years ago, I Am Not Starfire

From Mandy Koriand'r to Rick & Morty - Daily LITG, 1st December 2020
From Mandy Koriand'r to Rick & Morty – Daily LITG, 1st December 2020

Overwhelmingly all anyone wanted to read and talk about was Mandy Koriand'r.

  1. Meet Starfire's Gay Goth Daughter Mandy, in I Am Not Starfire YA OGN
  2. Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Begins "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Countdown
  3. Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
  4. The Walking Dead: World Beyond S01 Finale: CRM, Conspiracies & More
  5. The Mandalorian: Ashley Eckstein Offers Thoughts on Ahsoka Tano Debut
  6. The Bleeding Cool Review: Batman/Catwoman #1 by Tom King, Clay Mann
  7. Halloween 2 Loomis/Laurie Two Pack Form NECA Is Hitting Stores Now
  8. Speculator Corner: Big Surprise In Daredevil #25 No One Saw Coming
  9. Hunt For Chonkachu: What Vivid Voltage Offers Pokémon TCG Players
  10. Kyurem Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
  11. That Was UCS Comic Distributors' Final FOC For DC Comics
  12. The Bleeding Cool Review: The King In Black #1 by Cates and Stegman
  13. Fred Perry To Bring Gold Digger To An End – The Road To #300
  14. Julia Kaye's New Graphic Novel Tells Of Six Months In Transition
  15. First Look at Ridley Pearson's Indestructibles Graphic Novel From DC
  16. Black Canary Novel by Alexandra Monir, Breaking Silence Sneak Peek
  17. Hachette Launches DC Comics Collections With Neil Gaiman, Alan Moore
  18. Gosh Comics of London Joins Bookshop.Org

LITG four years ago, John Byrne was going red.

And Thor #1 got leaked – just as King In Black will do today.

  1. DC Comics Keep Rafael Grampa's Cover on Dark Knight Returns Despite Chinese Protests
  2. "Buffy" & "Supernatural" Crossover That Was Meant to Happen [Opinion]
  3. John Byrne on the Colouring of the Sensational She-Hulk Omnibus Cover
  4. Sony Reveals December 2019 Free Games For PlayStation Plus
  5. "The Good Place" Season 4: Where Beginning of End Left Us [Spoilers]
  6. Star Wars: The Black Series Guide for the Holiday Season
  7. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  8. Jonathan Hickman is Trying to Get Fired from X-Men… What Would Rob Liefeld Think?
  9. Donny Cates Wishes a Happy Thanksgiving to the Comic Shop That Leaked Thor #1
  10. The Jim Shooter Files – Stan Lee on Effeminate Heroes and Ugly Women

LITG five years ago… Stan Lee got tributes

And Russia was pirating Doomsday Clock early.

  1. Stan Lee Tributes on the Cover of Marvel Comics Titles in December
  2. 9 Photos From 'Outlander' Season 4 Episode 5, "Savages"
  3. The Russians Leaked Doomsday Clock #8?
  4. FedEx Has Uncanny X-Men Writer Matthew Rosenberg's Package and They Won't Deliver It
  5. Vincent D'Onofrio, Others React to 'Marvel's Daredevil' Cancellation

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Frank Tieri, comic book writer
  • Comics journalist Bill Watters
  • David Ocampo, comic book colourist
  • Deadstar publishing comics creator, David Clifford 
  • Political cartoonist, Remi Bellocq

