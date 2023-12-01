Posted in: Comics, Movies | Tagged: grant morrison, newlitg

Grant Morrison's Movie Pitches In The Daily LITG 1st of December, 2023

Grant Morrison has written so many movie pitches and screenplays that we will never get to read. Until he makes them into comic books.

Article Summary Discover Grant Morrison's unseen movie pitches transforming into comics.

Grant Morrison has written so many movie pitches and screenplays that we will never get to read. Until he makes them into comic books. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Something Something Grant Morrison Something

LITG one year ago, The Fourteenth Doctor

LITG two years ago, That San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Gallery

LITG three years ago, I Am Not Starfire

Overwhelmingly all anyone wanted to read and talk about was Mandy Koriand'r.

LITG four years ago, John Byrne was going red.

And Thor #1 got leaked – just as King In Black will do today.

LITG five years ago… Stan Lee got tributes

And Russia was pirating Doomsday Clock early.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Frank Tieri, comic book writer

comic book writer Comics journalist Bill Watters

David Ocampo, comic book colourist

comic book colourist Deadstar publishing comics creator, David Clifford

Political cartoonist, Remi Bellocq

