Posted in: Comics | Tagged: keith giffen, newlitg

Would've Been Keith Giffen's Birthday… Daily LITG 30th November 2023

This week saw DC Comics celebrate Keith Giffen in their comic books. Today would have been his seventy-first birthday.

Article Summary DC Comics honors the late Keith Giffen on what would've been his 71st birthday.

Bleeding Cool's Daily LITG shares comics, TV, movies, and more.

Top stories roundup includes surprising Sean Hannity agreement.

A look back at Keith Giffen's legacy and other comic industry birthdays.

This week saw DC Comics celebrate Keith Giffen in their comic books. Today would have been his seventy-first birthday. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Something Something Sean Hannity Something

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Reacher Funko

LITG two years ago, The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con

LITG three years ago, Batman and Catwoman up a tree, *******

But Bleeding Cool can reveal that it's not just Batman and Catwoman…

LITG four years ago, John Byrne was going red.

And Thor #1 got leaked – just as King In Black will do today.

LITG four years ago… Kyle Rayner was out.

And DC Nation hit the skids too.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. It would have been Keith Giffen's birthday today.

Lady Death creator Brian Pulido.

Rob Croonenborghs , FUBAR contributor

, FUBAR contributor Comic book journalist Seb Patrick.

Comic book journalist and cosplayer Erin Manzo

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Keith Giffen Keith Giffen Keith Giffen Keith Giffen Keith Giffen

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!