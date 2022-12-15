Greg Capullo to Marvel in The Daily LITG, 15th December 2022

Greg Capullo Jumps To Marvel Comics
LITG: Greg Capullo To Marvel

  1. Greg Capullo Jumps To Marvel Comics For New Project
  2. James Gunn Writing Superman Film; Henry Cavill Out; DCU Slate Done
  3. Even More Batman Figures Are On the Way from McFarlane Toys
  4. C.B. Cebulski Has Advice For Asian Comic Creators Looking To Marvel
  5. Stargirl/Titans Crossover Is Either Happening or The Best Swerve Ever
  6. Forge Vs Ultron is Going to Happen Now, Isn't It? (Dark Web XSpoilers)
  7. Spider-Man, X-Men Send In The Clones In Dark Web (Spoilers)
  8. Marvel's Spider-Man Steals, Then Burns Manga (SpiderSpoilers)
  9. Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends Caught in The Dark Web Inferno
  10. Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Michael Connelly Post Confirms Filming Wrap 

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, From Magmar To Magneto

Magmar in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
  1. Tonight Is Magmar Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2021
  2. Knights Of X Will Be The Otherworld X-Men Comic Book
  3. Batman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)
  4. Mark Waid & Dan Mora's Batman/Superman: World's Finest For 2022
  5. Who's In The New X-Force Comic From Marvel For Destiny Of X?
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Review – This Is Exactly What You Think It Is
  7. The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Johto
  8. Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
  9. Batman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)
  10. More 2022 Marvel Big Books – Shuri, Jane Foster, Contest Of Champions
  11. Hasbro Reveals New Disney Villains Style Series Fashion Dolls
  12. Scott Snyder & Co. Announce We Have Demons Single Issues
  13. BOOM! Celebrates 25 Years of Buffy with FCBD Yearbook Special
  14. Something is Killing the Children Returns in March
  15. Image Brings Back Zombies vs. Robots with New Bonus Content
  16. Archie Promises to Give Away Best Archie Comic Ever for Free in 2022
  17. The Ghost in You: Brubaker & Phillips' Next Reckless OGN Set for April
  18. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124 Preview: Silent Night
  19. Mattel and Dark Horse Release Analog He-Man NFT with No Blockchain
  20. Full Gold Free Comic Book Day 2022 Solicits – Including Dog Man
  21. Kevin Eastman's TMNT: Shredder In Hell #3 Cover On Auction
  22. Clea To Replace Doctor Strange As The Sorceress Supreme
  23. Three Bisexual Male Superheroes In One DC Comic? Welcome To 2022
  24. You Really Won't Believe What Batman Does Today (Clickbait Spoilers)
  25. Future State And Magistrate Legacy In Batman Comics Today (Spoilers)
  26. Marvel To Publish Ghost Rider 50th Anniversary Special
  27. Four Big Hardcovers From Image Comics For 30th Anniversary In 2022
  28. More Azrael Coming From DC Comics For 2022 For His 30th Anniversary
  29. Shiny Pokémon In The Daily LITG, 14th December 2021
  30. Hero Collector March 2022 Solicits For DC Comics Graphic Novels

LITG two years ago, Orlando Jones was fired from American Gods

And we were number crunching comic store data.

  1. "American Gods" Star Orlando Jones Announces Firing [VIDEO]
  2. Are These The 25 Biggest Comic Book Stores in the USA?
  3. Looks Like Stjepan Sejic is Serious About His Poison Ivy Sequel to Harleen, Isley
  4. In Hell Arisen Finale, Lex Luthor and Batman Who Laughs Fight Over Who Will Reboot DC Universe
  5. Art Thibert Finally Talks About Getting Blacklisted at Marvel, to Promote His Comic, Chrono Mechanics
  6. "Rick and Morty" S04 "Rattlestar Ricklactica" Preview: Rick's Not "Walken"
  7. No, The Amazing Mary Jane is Not Cancelled With #5 – And Here's The Proof
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. Is Captain America Still Worthy Enough to Lift Thor's Hammer in Avengers #28? [Preview]
  10. "Modern Family" Season 11 "The Last Christmas": Ho-Ho-Hoping Santa Brings "Less Ethnic Stereotyping" This Year [REVIEW/OPINION]

LITG three years ago… DC canceled Border Town

And we were watching Aquaman.

  1. DC Comics Cancels Border Town in Light of Allegations Against Its Writer? (UPDATED)
  2. Konami Releases Info on Upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Duel Power Cards
  3. Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Aquaman? (No Spoilers)
  4. Heroes In Crisis, Spoilers and the Lessons of Armageddon 2001
  5. Jason Momoa Comments on Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck Reportedly Leaving the DC Universe

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • J. M. DeMatteis, co-creator of Moonshadow, Justice League International, Maxwell Lord, Scooby Apocalypse.
  • Reginald Hudlin, writer of Black Panther, Django Unchained, Marvel Knights Spider-Man.
  • Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing at BOOM! Studios
  • CW Cooke, writer of Solitary, Jail Bait, Stillwater.

