Hitting The Buffer Zone in The Daily LITG, 11th of October, 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Buffer Zone in the Top Ten stories yesterday

  1. Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics
  2. Mitch Drucker, Cosplayer, Dies At New York Comic Con, RIP
  3. Batman The Animated Series 4-Pack Figure Set Unveiled by McFarlane
  4. While You Wait For Sandman Season Two, Tomorrow's Batman Vs Robin
  5. The X-Men's Nightcrawler Will Be Getting Permanent Horns Like Hellboy
  6. Peach Momoko – Too Popular For New York Comic Con?
  7. Superman Son of Kal-El Cancelled, Relaunched as Adventures of Superman
  8. All DC Comics Made Returnable Because Of DC Universe Infinite Ultra
  9. DC Universe Infinite Ultra is Now Live
  10. Saturday Night Live Review: Gleeson, Googly Eyes, Willow With The Save

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago: The Lenny Henry Show

The Lenny Henry Show - On Superheroes Getting The Black Prefix...
Lenny Henry BBC PR
  1. Sir Lenny Henry On Being A Black Hobbit In The Lord Of The Rings
  2. Steven S. DeKnight Quits Marvel Till Akira Yoshida Situation Resolved
  3. What If…? Episode 9 Review: A Bad Show Ends on Even Worse Note
  4. Marvel Comics Decided To Switch The Gender Of Venom
  5. The Punisher: Jon Bernthal on Daredevil/MCU Rumor, Frank Castle Return
  6. Scream Official Poster Is Revealed, Trailer Imminent
  7. Fanboy Rampage: 28 1/2 Years Of Arguing Over The Creation Of Venom
  8. Saturday Night Live: The Deep vs Peacemaker for Kim Kardashian West?
  9. Retailer Ejected From New York Comic Con For Refusing To Wear A Mask
  10. A Letter From A Comic Shop Owner To Marvel About Penguin Random House
  11. Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Kazuki Takahashi Creates Spider-Man/Iron Man Mangas.
  12. Icon & Rocket #3: Season One Review: Wonderful
  13. Transformers: Halloween Special Review: Terrifies
  14. Morbius the Living Vampire vs Blade in Marvel's Fear #24, at Auction
  15. Good Asian #5 Review: The Struggle To Be Accepted
  16. Winter Guard #2 Review: A Lot To Like
  17. Minding the Decimals & Science in early Fantastic Four, at Auction
  18. Superman: Son Of Kal-El #3 Review: Great Elements
  19. Debut of the New Teen Titans, He-Man in DC Comics Presents, at Auction
  20. Scout Comics Launches Latinx Imprint Chispa With Acapulco #1 At NYCC
  21. Batman Beats Amazing Spider-Man In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  22. A Thing Called Thank FOC It's Sunday, 10th of October
  23. What's The Furthest Place From Here Topped Advance Reorders
  24. The Lenny Henry Show On The Daily LITG, 10th October 2021

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, He-Men and The Boys

  1. Deerling Is The New Seasonal Unova Release In Pokémon GO
  2. New Eggs & Shadow Mewtwo Coming To Pokémon GO
  3. Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull Play Set Returns from Mattel
  4. The Boys: Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy Has Your Back, Homelander!
  5. Giratina Origin Forme Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
  6. Niantic Responds To Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Backlash
  7. Transformers Abominus Rages As Newest Hasbro Pulse Exclusive
  8. Transformers Newest Import Soundblasters Arrives at Hasbro Pulse
  9. New Funko Soda Includes Roger Rabbit, Flash, Bebop, and More
  10. Helstrom: Hulu, Marvel Live-Action Series Previews First 10 Minutes
  11. SCOOP: Donny Cates Launches Two New Comics, Flood and Wereworld
  12. Trion World/Gamigo Challenges Marvel Over Glyph Trademark
  13. LATE: JJ Abrams' Spider-Man and Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Delayed
  14. Mark Bagley to Draw Spider-Man's Most Brutal Fight, Not Pat Gleason
  15. List Of Notable Items Stolen From Diamond UK Warehouses

LITG three years ago, Stan Lee was celebrated

But selling it was fireable.

  1. Marvel Make Selling "Celebrate Stan Lee" Comics a Firing Offense
  2. Jonathan Hickman Fooled Me Twice, Shame On Me – Powers Of X #6 Finale Spoilers
  3. Doctor Doom Does Brexit in New Marvel Comic
  4. Did the House Of X Sow the Seeds of Its Undoing in Powers Of X #6 Finale? Spoilers…
  5. "Mortal Kombat 11" Fans Trolled By Terminator Victory Screen
  6. This Preview of Amazing Spider-Man #31 is Not Approved by the Comics Code Authority
  7. The Doom Signal Starts a Hostile Takeover in DC Comics (Hawkman, Supergirl, JLO, Harley Quinn, Deathstroke and Catwoman Spoilers)
  8. How DC Comics' 85 Year History May Reveal Leviathan in Event Leviathan #5 – and Even Doomsday Clock (Spoilers)
  9. Was WWE's Hell in a Cell Fiasco Part of Long-Term Scheme to Make Roman Reigns "The Guy?"
  10. "Magic: The Gathering: Arena" to Make Emergency Ban Announcement
  11. No, We Won't Get a Batman/Thor Crossover For Their Final Issues – But We Will Get Beta Ray Bill For 2020
  12. Today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 Narrows the Odds of Kindred's Identity (Spoilers)
  13. Is Rob Liefeld Going to Sue Marvel Comics?
  14. Damian Wayne, Definitely Vegetarian No More – and a Tease For 5G? Superman #16 (Spoilers)
  15. Green Lantern Brings The Willpower In New XM Studios Statue

LITG four years ago, Superman was killing Batman

And Immortal Hulk was working itself out.

  1. Superman Shares His Plan to Kill Batman With Superboy (Superman #4 Spoilers)
  2. The Ending of Immortal Hulk #7 Entrenches It as a Horror Comic (Spoilers)
  3. Welcome to the X-Men, Mukus, Hope You Survive the Experience – New Character Debut in X-Men Mojo Black
  4. DC Publisher Jim Lee Talks About Changing Black Label Comics In The Shadow Of The Batpenis
  5. Venom's Green Saliva Explained in Today's Venom #7 (Spoilers) 

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Colin McMahon, owner of Pittsburgh Comics
  • Wonder Woman and Secret Files editor and Teen Titans Go writer Ivan Cohen
  • Cartoonist Jim Woodring
  • Letterer and colourist Kathryn Meyer

