Jon Kent Cancellation in The Daily LITG, 10th of October 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Thing-Of-Order in the Top Ten stories yesterday

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago: The Lenny Henry Show

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, He-Men and The Boys

LITG three years ago, Jonathan Hickman ended Powers Of X

LITG four years ago, Jim Lee was talking Batpenis

And Venom was slipping extra tongue onto the collector market.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Boom Studios VP Marketing, and former Lying In The Gutters editor, Arune Singh.

Comics editor, Linda Grant .

. TMNT artist Michael Dialynas.

Old Man Logan artist Ibraim Roberson.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.