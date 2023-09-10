Posted in: Comics | Tagged: london, newlitg

Hot London Comics Day in The Daily LITG, 10th September 2023

So this is what I got up to yesterday, signing events in London, at Gosh Comics and Forbidden Planet for Damn Them All and The Devil's Cut.

So this is what I got up to yesterday, a couple of comic book signing events in London, at Gosh Comics and Forbidden Planet for Damn Them All and The Devil's Cut. With Charlie Adlard, Jamie McKelvie, Si Spurrier, Tula Lotay, Christian Ward, Tom Muller, Sofie Dodgson, Ram V and Lee Garbett, with guest appearances from Kieron Gillen, Lawrence Campbell, Dan Watters and more. And I went and did a TikTok… No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: London Calling

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago,Dale Keown Puts On Subscribers In His Sleep

LITG two yeara ago, Not-So-Immortal Hulk

LITG three years ago, Supernatural, Mandalorian, Pokemon

LITG four years ago, Match was the biggest thing of all.

When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.

LITG five years ago, Wolverine had hot claws.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Administrator of the Eisner Awards, and publisher as Exhibit A Press, Jackie Estrada.

Nancy A Collins , horror writer and comics writer on Swamp Thing series, Jason Vs. Leatherface, Predator: Hell Come A Walkin and Dhampire: Stillborn.

, horror writer and comics writer on Swamp Thing series, Jason Vs. Leatherface, Predator: Hell Come A Walkin and Dhampire: Stillborn. Co-creator of The Punisher, Firestorm and killer of Gwen Stacy, Gerry Conway.

Chris Tresson, writer for Something Wicked and Future Quake.

writer for Something Wicked and Future Quake. Charlie Kirchoff, Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics colourist.

Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics colourist. Writer for FTL and All The Rage, Steven G Saunders.

Travis McIntire , Editor-in-Chief at Source Point Press.

, Editor-in-Chief at Source Point Press. Writer for All The Rage, Ian Ungstad.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

London London London London London London London London London London

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!