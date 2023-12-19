Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jane Howlett, newlitg, Weapon X-Men, wolverine

Jane Howlett, A New Wolverine in The Daily LITG, 19th December 2023

Bleeding Cool's Weapon X-Men scoop got confirmed by Marvel yesterday, including a brand new Wolverine, Jane Howlett....

Weapon X-Men got confirmed by Marvel yesterday, including a brand new Wolverine, Jane Howlett. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

