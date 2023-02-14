Love Rosalía Coca-Cola In The Daily LITG, 14th of February, 2023

Love Rosalía Coca-Cola In The Daily LITG, 14th of February, 2023
Credit: Coca-Cola Creations

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Coca-Cola Creations Announces New Move Flavor Featuring Rosalia
  2. Batman Dark Detective Gets Jokerized with New McFarlane Toys Figure
  3. Captain Marvel? Shazam? DC Comics Will Now Just Call Him The Captain
  4. Warren Ellis Tells His History Of The Authority
  5. The Orville Delay In The Daily LITG, 11th of February, 2023
  6. Marvel Promises Most Shocking Spider-Man Since The Death Of Gwen Stacy
  7. Can Wildstorm's Mr Majestic Really Be From Krypton? (Spoilers)
  8. Flashpoint Superman Save the Day with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
  9. Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #4 Preview: Love You to Death
  10. Bryan Hitch Drawing The Authority, But Not Paid For Creating The MCU

LITG: Ten more stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Doctor Emo

Image: Sesame Street Workshop
Image: Sesame Street Workshop
  1. Sesame Street Spoils Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who Series 14 Plans?!
  2. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  3. Frank Cho Spider-Gwen, Zatanna, Mary Jane & Man-Thing Sketch Covers
  4. Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Bummed "Boba Fett" Killed Off [SPOILER]
  5. Law & Order S21 Promo: For Jack, Making a Statement Isn't Enough
  6. Tom Brevoort Says New Punisher Is What Born Again Was To Daredevil
  7. Harley Quinn Season 3: Peacemaker Influence Even Impacting Alan Tudyk
  8. Big Sky S02E09 Preview Images: Jenny & Cassie Search for Answers
  9. Nope Trailer Is Here, Jordan Peele Film Opens In Theaters July 22
  10. Saturday Night Live: Kanye West/Pete Davidson Beef's Odd MCU Turn
  11. No More ComiXology Subscriptions For Non-Americans
  12. The Debut of Kyle Rayner in Green Lantern #48, Up for Auction
  13. Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  14. Battle of the Baxter Building in Fantastic Four #40, Up for Auction
  15. Guy Gardner's First Appearance in Green Lantern #59, Up for Auction
  16. Titan Comics To Publish Final Blade Runner Comic, Blade Runner 2039
  17. Game of Thrones and the Debut of Wonder Man in Avengers #9, at Auction
  18. Alan Moore & Brian Bolland's Killing Joke, Currently $276 At Auction
  19. Tango Hotel Continues "Batman: The World" Exclusive Clothing Range
  20. When James Gunn Likes Your Silly Tweet- Daily LITG, 13th February 2022

LITG two years ago, Darth Vader and Gina Carano –  the ten most-read stories yesterday…

Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of
Darth Vader and Gina Carano – The Daily LITG, 14th February 2021
  1. Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
  2. The Mandalorian: Ex-Cast Member Gina Carano Issues Statement
  3. If You're Lucky, You Might Encounter a Feebas! Is Pokémon GO Trolling?
  4. Buffy, Angel Stars James Marsters, J. August Richards Post Support
  5. Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis & Lesley-Ann Brandt Look Devilishly Sharp
  6. Roman Reigns to Defend Title Against Winner of Elimination Chamber
  7. Buffy Writer Marti Noxon Posts Support; Carpenter Responds to Richards
  8. Titans: Birds of Different Feathers Flock Together on Season 3 Set
  9. Law & Order: SVU – Ice-T Makes Bold Stabler/Benson Reunion Promise
  10. The Todd McFarlane Designed Batman Gets New Variant Figure
  11. Dr. STONE: Shonen Jump Announces Spinoff With Special Promotion
  12. Original Art Auction Bargains From Ryan Ottley, Joe Madureira, More
  13. 2000AD Audios: Joseph Fiennes as Dredd & the Best of UK Acting Talent
  14. Huda Fahmy Of @YesImHotInThis Sells Her Graphic Novel For Six Figures
  15. Mark Bagley's Miles Morales Spider-Man Cover Art Sells For $225,000
  16. Something Is Killing The Children #16 May Have Never Existed
  17. Steph Mided Sells New Graphic Novel Club Kick Out to Harper Alley
  18. From League To Violator Vs Badrock – Nineties' Alan Moore At Auction

LITG three years ago – Parasite became a comic

And Aurora joined X-Factor.

  1. Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Storyboards Released as Graphic Novel
  2. Marvel Reveals New X-Factor Costume Designs, Adds Alpha Flight's Aurora to the Team
  3. SCOOP: New Marvel Brexit British Superhero Team Comic Launches In Empyre
  4. Was That Really How Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy #6 Was Meant To End? (Spoilers)
  5. Meet Gwen Stacy's New (Old) Boyfriend – Gwen Stacy #1 [SPOILERS]
  6. "Star Wars": Harrison Ford Breaks Cameo Silence on "Kimmel"
  7. DC to Publish Generation One: Age Of Mysteries Through To Generation Five: Age of Tomorrow
  8. Marvel Finally Puts a Label on Mystique and Destiny's Relationship in Tomorrow's X-Men #6 [SPOILERS]
  9. SCOOP: Art, Details For Dark Nights Sequel, Death Metal, by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
  10. Alan Moore Calls Resident Alien 'A Pitch Perfect Narrative' – Will You Agree?
  11. "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!

LITG four years ago, Poison Ivy controversy began

And there was no post-credit scene for Aquaman.

  1. Poison Ivy Death on the Cover of Heroes In Crisis #7
  2. Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Aquaman? (No Spoilers)
  3. SCOOP: Jeff Lemire to Create Black Hammer Crossover With DC Comics Characters
  4. Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Will Launch Lost Art Promotional Cards in January
  5. 22 Revealed DC Comics Covers for January From Bill Sienkiewicz, Jae Lee, Artgerm, Ben Oliver and More

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • John Cassaday of Planetary, Captain America and Creative Director of Humanoids
  • Niko Henrichon of Doctor Strange
  • Phillip Vaughan, Course Director – Comics and Graphic Novels, University of Dundee.
  • David B. Quinn, co-creator of Faust
  • Michael Kasinger, sketch card artist.
  • Suzanne Dechnik, comics colourist
  • Chad Bowers, writer on Youngblood, X-Men 92, Swordquest, Deadpool.

