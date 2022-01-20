Marvel's Defenders In The Daily LITG, 20th January 2022
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Marvel's Defenders Will Return In Summer 2022
- What is Going On With McFarlane Toys DC Comics Figure Line?
- DC Comics Cancels And Kills Off The Justice League
- Buffy, Angel Star Charisma Carpenter Responds to Joss Whedon Article
- Daniel Cherry III, Leaving DC Comics For Kanye West
- The Witcher Showrunner: "I Am Very Sorry to Those Who I've Hurt"
- Marvel's Two Captain America Comics To Examine USA, Past And Present
- Broken Todd McFarlane Toys In The Daily LITG, 19th January 2022
- Chris Weston Annoyed Boba Fett Can Use Zips When Last Jedi Couldn't
- X Lives Of Wolverine #1 "Special Released" On Marvel Unlimited Today
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Comics Outstanding Nominations Announced For GLAAD Awards 2022
- Marvel Comics' Full Star Wars Solicits & Solicitations For April 2022
- THR Confirms Bleeding Cool Scoop On Daniel Cherry III's DC Departure
- Paul Levitz Writes His First Prose For Generation Wonder YA Anthology
- Dr Robert Bruce Banner As Dr Robert Oppenheimer (Hulk #3 Spoilers)
- Which One's Wolverine? Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Penguin Random House Extends Marvel's FOC To Wednesday Midnight
LITG one year ago, Raiding Pokémon GO
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Karate Kid 2 needs rewriting.
- Kyogre & Groudon Return To Raids In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- Godzilla Vs Kong Pop Vinyls Revealed By Funko During FUN TV
- Lucifer Season 5 Return Not on Netflix's February Calendar (For Now?)
- Clarice Preview Poster: Starling's Eyes Are The Window to The Horror
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Clears Half A Million Dollars In 2 Weeks
- Kyogre Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Doctor Who "Blink" Star Carey Mulligan on Revisiting Sally Sparrow
- She-Hulk: Marvel Studios, Disney+Series Casts Ginger Gonzaga
- Cobra Kai Creators Discuss Righting Ali Mills' Karate Kid 2 Story
- The Change Tom King Had To Ask Warners About? Batman/Catwoman #2
- Yen Press Announces 8 New Upcoming Manga and Light Novel Titles
- 286 Bleeding Cool Comics-Related Posts About Donald Trump 2016-2021
- Seven Secrets #1 Gets Fifth Printing As Every Issue Goes Back To Print
- The Return Of The Authority – But What's Up With Midnighter/Apollo?
- Slam Bradley, The Next Barman In The Next Batman #2 (Spoilers)
- Spoiler Spoilers – Stephanie Brown, Traitor in The Next Batman #2?
- JobWatch: 21 Jobs in Comics And Graphic Novels, Right Now
- The Very Dysfunctional Family Of Lucius Fox – Next Batman #2 Spoilers
- Rorschach #4 Tells Captain Carnage Story From Watchmen #1 Final Page
- Philippe Girard Creates Leonard Cohen: On A Wire Graphic Novel
- Terry Moore's Serial Comic Book Gets A Second Printing
- Let's Have Another Look At The DC Future State Timeline
LITG two years ago, Fallen Order got patched
And Hulu was updating.
- "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" Gets A New Patch With Content
- "The Orville" S04, "Castle Rock" S03 & "Veronica Mars": Hulu Updates
- Batman is Here for Our Next McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figure Review
- Elon Musk Says His Favorite Movie of 2019 Was "Parasite" And The Concept of Irony is Officially Dead
- "Assassin's Creed II" is Back As Ezio Returns Once Again
- How Target Stocks Their Batman: Caped Crusader 100-Page Giant #1
- Does Nightwing Get His Dick Back in April?! Or are DC's Solicitations Confused?
- The 100 Most-Ordered Comics and Graphic Novels in December 2019
- "Better Call Saul" S05: Kim Isn't Liking What Jimmy's Becoming [TEASER]
- The Walmart Report, DC Giants for January: Gail Simone Returns to Birds of Prey & The Atom, but no Crisis #2
LITG three years ago, DC double-cancelled Titans and Damage
And Tom King wasn't giving up comics.
- DC Comics Cancels Titans and Damage in April
- Tom King is Giving Up Comics Today
- Almost All of DC Comics' April 2019 Solicitations, Leaked
- Cyclops Rises from the Grave… Literally… in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men Annual
- Heroes in Crisis: We Already Know Who the Real Killer Is [SPOILERS?]
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Hannibal Tabu, comics journalist.
- Laura Gjovaag, comic book journalist.
- Brock Heasley, creator of Superfogeys.
- Gerry Alanguilan, comic book inker.
- Chris Callahan, writer and artist of The Misplaced.
- Keith Pollard, seventies/eighties artist on Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and Thor.
