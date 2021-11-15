More Diamond Delays in the Daily LITG, 15th November 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
LITG one year ago, all Pokémon GO, All The Time – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
LITG two years ago, Wolverine's Truths Were Revealed
And we lost Tom Spurgeon.
LITG three years ago, Snyder Got Cut
And the future was upon us.
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Heidi MacDonald, comic book editor, publisher, blogger as Comics Beat.
- James Lucas Jones, publisher of Oni Press
- Comics creator at Tugg: A Hero Among Us, Blake Ovard.
- Dr David Sweeney, comics lecturer at Glasgow School of Art
- Jordan Crane, cartoonist of The Last Lonely Saturday, We Are All Me and The Clouds Above
- Comics and Friends store owner Joe Lovece.
- Kate Rice, comics journalist, formerly of this parish.
- Atomic Basement store owner, Mike Wellman.
- Stu Schwartzberg, comics writer on Crazy.
- Comics writer on MAD, ALF, Sonic and Guardians Of The Galaxy, Michael Gallagher.
- Mike Gustovich, creator of Justice Machine and artist at Milestone, now retired and teaching at Virginia Marti College of Art and Design.
- Writer and artist on Lost In Space, Quantum Leap, Holy Cow, The Simpsons, George Broderick Jr.
