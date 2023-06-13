Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Tales Of Comics Industry Use & Abuse in the Daily LITG 13th June 2023

The #ComicsBrokeMe hashtag continues to dominate, with tales across the comics industry. Bleeding Cool looks back over the last four years.

The #ComicsBrokeMe hashtag continues to dominate, with tales across the comics industry. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Tales Of Comics Industry Use & Abuse

Tales Of Comics Industry Use & Abuse in the Daily LITG 13th June 2023
Comics industry recommended pay levels in 1978
  1. Creators Tell Tales Of Comics Industry Use And Abuse #ComicsBrokeMe
  2. Mayans MC/Sons of Anarchy Crossovers; Jax's Trade for Bobby Goes South
  3. #ComicsBrokeMe Stories- A DC Comics Special
  4. Marvel Settles Creator Copyright Lawsuits – But Not Steve Ditko
  5. What If The Joker Were Mark Millar's Nemesis? (Batman Inc Spoilers)
  6. A Long Wait Between Green Lantern #2 &#038; #3 Because Of Knight Terrors
  7. Daniel Warren Johnson's 1:100 Variant Cover For Void Rivals #1
  8. Justified Star Walton Goggins Discusses Final Raylan/Boyd Scene & More
  9. Welcome To Showside's Ian McGinty Dies, Aged Only 38
  10. SCOOP: Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics In Void Rivals #1

LITG one year ago, Finishing American Gods

Cover image for AMERICAN GODS JACKS CROCODILE BAR PINT GLASS SET (JUL180517)
Dark Horse Comics PR
  1. American Gods: Gaiman and Whittle Agree: It's Time to #FinishTheStory
  3. Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty – Complete Expansion Review
  4. Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock: Research Day Features Boosted Shinies Today
  5. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Our Theory About Eddie's Upside Down Song
  6. The Penguin To 'Occupy Gotham' As 'Woke' Terrorist (Batman Spoilers)
  7. Mark Millar Stealing Marvel/DC's Best Artists for Millarworld/Nemesis
  8. Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy To Double-Date With Vixen & Elle
  9. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In June 2022
  10. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Answers Questions: Constantine, Death, More
  11. Jurassic World Dominion Ending Did Not Consider The Implications
  12. Andor: Fiona Shaw Names Character, Discusses "Socially Realist" Series
  13. When DC Sued Fox for Copying Batman #1 in Mystery Men #14, at Auction
  14. Thor, God of Thunder Goes to War in Weird Comics #2, Up for Auction
  15. Batman Beats Fortnite, Flashpoint & Dark Crisis In BC Bestseller List
  16. Jack Kamen's Tangi in Dagar, Desert Hawk #15, Up for Auction
  17. The Ric Flair Comic That Was From Scout Comics But Now May Not Be
  18. PrintWatch: Fox & Hare & Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer
  19. Penguin Random House Takes All Disney Book Sales As Well As Marvel
LITG two years ago – Westworld's Prodigal Son in The Daily LITG, 13th June 2021

Westworld's Prodigal Son in The Daily LITG, 13th June 2021
Westworld PR
  1. Westworld: Prodigal Son Star Reportedly Joining Season 4 Cast
  3. Zack Snyder: If A Business Degree & Axe Body Spray Had A Baby- Opinion
  4. Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero
  6. Star Wars Fan Vote Republic Trooper Figure Deploys With Hasbro
  7. Batman Takes To The Streets With A New McFarlane Toys Batcycle
  8. WandaVision Fans, Marvel Confirms: Darkhold Is Happening In September
  9. Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
  10. Green Lantern Fights Dawnbreaker With New McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Set
  11. The Marstonesque Science of Wonder Woman's Baroness Paula von Gunther
  12. When Professor X Woke Up In Bondage Gear- Original Artwork at Auction
  13. Arthur Adams Longshot and Michael Jackson Original Artwork at Auction
  14. Dale Keown's Incredible Original Hulk & Wolverine Artwork at Auction
  15. Jim Lee's X-Men, WildCATS and Punisher Original Artwork at Auction
  16. Trese: The Time She Teamed Up with Wolverine and Batman
  17. The Strange Debut of Wonder Woman's Circe Up for Auction
  20. Transformers Shattered Glass – The Daily LITG, 12th June 2021

LITG three years ago, Eric Stephenson on DC Comics

It must be said that Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson's written assault against DC Comics, leaked to Bleeding Cool three years ago and followed up everywhere, must have been particularly hard for DC publisher Jim Lee, co-founder of Image Comics, to read. And was probably the true intended audience.

  1. "Hasty, Sociopathic Decisions" – Image Comics' Publisher On DC Comics
  2. Death Metal Gets Spinoffs in DC Comics September 2020 Solicitations
  3. One Hundred Marvel Comics By Black Creators, For Free
  4. DC Comics Has News For Comics Shops, in the USA and Abroad
  5. The Mandalorian and The Child Go 10" With New Funko Pop
  6. When Harley Quinn Had Her Killing Joke Moment in Birds Of Prey
  7. Dennis O'Neil, Comic Book Legend, Dies at 81
  8. When Rob Liefeld Predicted Collapse of DC – Daily LITG 12th June 2020
  9. Marvel Launches New Iron Man #1 by Christopher Cantwell and CAFU
  10. Batman Gets a Memorial Statue from Beast Kingdom

LITG four years ago, Rob Liefeld on DC Comics

We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics and the Image Comics that never happened, if it was there at all.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Frank Cirocco, founder of Venture, co-creator of Alien Legion.
  • Brett Breeding, inker, co-creator of Doomsday.
  • Jerry Whitworth, comics archivist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

