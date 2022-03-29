The Morning After The Slap Before in The Daily LITG, 29th March 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. And yesterday it was all about Marvel Comics finding even cheaper ways to print their comic books.
LITG: Marvel's printing and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock During Oscars Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke
- Comics Industry Reacts To… Will Smith And Chris Rock At The Oscars
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
- Supernatural Co-Star Padalecki Prompts Collins Silent But Deadly Story
- Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
- Hulk #5 Preview: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
- Better Call Saul S06E01 & S06E02 Overviews Not A Good Sign For Nacho
- Saturday Night Live: Michael Che Lets Us Know He's Not Leaving SNL
- Dark Ages #6 Preview: Cyclops and Wolverine Reunited
- Even More Comic Book Creators React To Will Smith & Chris Rock
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The Lonely War of Capt. Willy Schultz Gets Reprint at Dark Horse
- Daniel Freedman and CROM Bring Dark Fantasy Birdking to Dark Horse
- Witchcraft #5 and its Pre-Code Horror Kelly Freas Cover, at Auction
- Horror from Moon Knight's Co-Creator, Black Cat Mystery 37, at Auction
- Mary Marvel's Star Turn in Fawcett's Wow Comics, Up for Auction
- Mandrake the Magician's Mystic Arts in Magic Comics, Up for Auction
- A Couple Of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War Pages For June 2022
- Scott Snyder Tells Us What He Wants To See In The Batman Movie Sequel
- Wolverine Becomes Patch, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Chris Thompson Leaves Hero Collector & Eaglemoss to be Freelance PR
- X Deaths of Wolverine Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Magic The Gathering's New Hidden Planeswalker Debuts In First Issue
- Star Wars #45 From Original Marvel Run On Auction At Heritage
- Jason Walz YA Graphic Novel About Losing A Friend, The Flip Side
- DC Universe Infinite App For Canada, Australia, NZ, UK, Brazil, Mexico
- Simu Liu's Signing Restrictions In The Daily LITG, 28th March 2022
LITG one year ago, Jerry Update
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
- James Gunn Tells Gail Simone She Should Really Read This Article
- An Open Letter To Comic Book Publishers About NFT From Mike Deodato
- So What Exactly Is Going On with WWE Fastlane on Peacock?
- Law & Order: Organized Crime Preview Images, E01 & E02 Overviews
- Walker: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki: Embrace the Silver
- Kim's Convenience Alum Land New Projects, Including Spinoff Series
- New Pokémon Will Debut In Pokémon GO This April
- SCOOP: Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's Moon Knight #1 in July
- Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Hamm as Iron Man, Fillion as Wonder Man & More
- Amazing Spider-Man #62 Review: Surely Not "Amazing"
- The Elusive First Appearance of Captain Atom Up for Auction
- Taskmaster #5 Review: Shining A Light Into Gray Spaces
- Doctor Doom's Star Turn in Marvel Super-Heroes #20 Up for Auction
- DC To Collect Entire Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus
- Marvel To Publish Audio Version Of Their Novels From 70s, 99s and 00s
- First Story Page Of Daredevil #1 Original Artwork, At Auction
- HarperAlley To Teach Kids How To Read Comics With New Line
- Geoff Johns And Gary Frank On Geiger #1 From Image Comics (VIDEO)
- Steve Ditko's Original Art When Spider-Man Lost His Specs, At Auction
- Diamond Comics UK Agrees To Keep Distributing DC Comics Through 2021
- Rick & Morty & Jerry – The Daily LITG, 28th of March 2021
LITG three years ago – Bendis changed an ending
And Superboy was getting older.
- DC Comics Made Brian Bendis Change the Ending of Action Comics #1009…
- Sony is Trying to Make Sure DC Never Makes a Sequel to Zero Hour
- So How Old is Superboy Now? Justice League #24 Adds a New Glitch…
- 'Lois Lane is the Most Dangerous Woman in the DC Universe' – Brian Bendis
- 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2, Episode 11 "Perpetual Infinity" [PREVIEW]
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Marc Silvestri, co-founder of Image Comics, creator of Cyberforce and Witchblade
- Val Mayerik, co-creator of Howard The Duck
- Elizabeth Hand, co-creator of Anima
- G. Raymond Eddy, creator of Galen The Saintly
- Mikael Bergkvist, creator of Agent Marc Saunders
- Billy Hodge, artist on Dr Weird
- Matthew Poe, creator of Babylon Jones, Exploitation Now, Errant Story and Does Not Play Well with Others
- Sean Forney, colourist on Lark's Killer
- Martin Eden, creator of O Men, Spandex and Zeros.
- Alan Quah, artist on Anywhere, Dark Souls, X-O Manowar
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.