Creed III Sequel Tops The Daily LITG 3rd of April 2023

Cover image for CREED #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ALLEYNE

  1. Michael B Jordan Behind Creed Sequel Set 10 Years After Creed III
  2. Is This The Uncanny Spider-Man? Fall Of X Fallout
  3. RuneScape To Launch Fort Forinthry: Unwelcome Guests Next Week
  4. Is This Marvel Confirming The Death Of Mary Jane Watson? 
  5. Flash #796 Sets Up Something Big For #800 (Spoilers)
  6. Secret Invasion Key Art Confirms June 21st Debut: Who Do You Trust?
  7. The First Trailer For Blue Beetle Is Officially Here And It Slaps
  8. The Orville: Stop Dragging Your (Mouse) Feet on Show's Fate, Disney 
  9. DC Comics Will Show Jon Kent A Zack Snyder Superman (Spoilers)
  10. Why The Comic Shop In Extraordinary Is Closed 

LITG one year ago

rick and morty
Image: Screencap
  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
  2. Superman & Lois EP Teases Supergirl/Arrowverse "Answer" This Season
  3. Willow To Be The New Vampire Slayer From April
  4. Spider Gossip: Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Set Six Months Later
  5. Kevin Smith Gets Emotional Discussing Bruce Willis: WonderCon 2022
  6. Titans Season 4: Joseph Morgan Introduces Sebastian Sanger- No Joke!
  7. Saturday Night Live Goes Rock While Please Don't Destroy Goes Goth
  8. Moon Knight Coming to Hasbro as They Debut New Marvel Legends
  9. Captain Carter to Gunslinger Spawn, WonderCon 2022 Cosplay Day 1
  10. Funko Reveals New Pride Collection Pops Featuring DC Comics
  11. Biggest Golden Age Comic: Mighty Mouse Adventure Stories, at Auction
  12. A Rare Look at Pulp Icon's Early Doc Savage Comics, Up for Auction
  13. Mike Sekowsky's Obscure Atomic Age Hero Captain Flash, Up for Auction
  14. Rarest Issue of the Most Obscure DC Comic "It's Game Time", at Auction
  15. Crush & Lobo, Cheer Up! Love & Pompoms Win GLAAD Award for Comics
  16. Captain Marvel and More in the Elusive Fawcett Giants, Up for Auction
  17. Amazing Spider-Man #93 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  18. This Week's Batman Beyond Quotes Will Smith At The Oscars (Spoilers)
  19. Seven New Comic Stores Open Across USA in MI, TX, FL, AL, NY, OH & IN
  20. Maddie Frost Auctioned Rights To Her First Graphic Novel, Wombats!
  21. Dan Of Green Gables Graphic Novel by Rey Terciero & Claudia Aguirre
  22. Gene Luen Yang Writing Clash Of Clans Comics For 2023
  23. Amazing Spider-Man Gossip in The Daily LITG, April 3rd 2022

LITG two years ago

WWE, Locke & Key, DC, The Daily LITG - Easter Sunday, 4th April 2021
  1. Smackdown Results: Logan Paul Turns Heel First Night in WWE
  2. Locke & Key Season 2: Smiley Villain, Dodge Mode & A Cold Process
  3. Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A "Pedophiliac Rapist"
  4. Target Limiting Sale Of Pokemon, Magic the Gathering And Sports Cards
  5. DC Comics' First Omnibus, Deluxe, Compendiums, Collections For 2022
  6. Deadpool Gets His Own Iron Man Suit With Sentinel Fighting Armor
  7. Pokémon TCG Releases The First Partner Pack: Alola Today
  8. Damian Wayne Vs The Father Of The Man Who Killed Alfred in Robin #1
  9. The Boys: Erin Moriarty Extends Homelander S03 Finger He Deserves
  10. Legends of Tomorrow S06E13 Might Need A Gender Reveal Stunt?
  11. Avengers #500 Double Splash Page By David Finch At Auction
  12. One Of The Rarest Star Wars Clone Wars Covers On Auction At Heritage
  13. Quantum & Woody Cover by MD Bright Currently Under $100 at Auction
  14. One Of The Joker's Creepiest Covers On Auction At Heritage Auctions
  15. Has The Anti-Christ Already Joined Teen Titans Academy?
  16. Claudia Gray's Superman: House of El Sequel – The Enemy Delusion  
  17. Daredevil #1 Original Artwork Page Sells For $288,000 At Auction
  18. Dave Gibbons' Full Challengers Of The Unknown Original Art At Auction
  19. When Tom King Sold An Unpublished Black Knight Story To Marvel
  20. Kay D's New Graphic Novel, Home For Horrors, Sold To Antheneum
  21. Deadpool, The Boys and Pokemon – The Daily LITG, 3rd of April 2021

LITG three years ago

And the direct market was not saved.

  1. "Supernatural": Eric Kripke Pens What Sam & Dean Would Be Doing Now
  2. More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
  3. John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
  4. Marvel Pauses Work On Comics, Including Black Widow and Taskmaster
  5. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  6. The "Super Mario" Remasters Will Likely Debut in One Package
  7. "Psych": James Roday, Dulé Hill Announce "Psych-tacular Binge-A-Thon"
  8. Bandai Announces Japanese Exclusive Gundam are Coming to the US
  9. "Cyberpunk 2077" Goes Deluxe with Added Motorbike from Pure Arts
  10. Juan Giménez, Co-Creator of The Metabarons, Dies Aged 76

LITG four years ago

And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.

  1. That Ending of Immortal Hulk #16 Explained (Major Spoilers)
  2. A Major Change Happens to Cyclops in Uncanny X-Men #15 (Spoilers)
  3. Thomas Wayne Removed From Batman #70, Cover Changed
  4. Neal Adams Opens His Own Comic Store in Burbank, Los Angeles This Weekend
  5. Jai Nitz Responds to Allegations of Predatory Behaviour, as More Details Emerge

Comic book birthdays today

comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Lance Fensterman, President of Global ReedPOP, organiser of NYCC, C2E2, ECCC, MCM and more
  • John Wooley, comics historian
  • Bob Rozakis, DC writer, editor, co-creator of Duela Dent, Mister E and 'Mazing Man.
  • Dave Johnson, artist on Red Son, cover artist for 100 Bullets
  • Heather Antos, comic editor for Valiant

