AfterShock Comics in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Punisher Changes His Skull

LITG two years ago, WWE, Pokémon GO and Heroes

LITG three years ago… your mother was a Tracer

We thought we were so clever with 5G… but knew all about Incoming.

LITG four years ago… Eric Esquivel was cancelled.

And Doomsday Clock was even later.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Dr Christina Blanch , owner of Aw Yeah Comics, comics lecturer.

, owner of Aw Yeah Comics, comics lecturer. Doug Wheeler, Swamp Thing writer

Swamp Thing writer Chris Marrinan, artist on Wonder Woman, Nova, Champions and Doctor Strange

artist on Wonder Woman, Nova, Champions and Doctor Strange Glen Johnson , artist on Sun Runners, Beast Warriors of Shaolin, Star Wars

, artist on Sun Runners, Beast Warriors of Shaolin, Star Wars Mark Engblom , cartoonist

, cartoonist Chip Zdarsky, comic creator, cartoonist, legend in his own lunchtime.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: aftershock, newlitg