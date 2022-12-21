AfterShock Comics in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2022
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- AfterShock Comics Files For Bankruptcy, Owes Creators Five Figure Sums
- Fat Jack's, The Oldest Comic Shop In Philadelphia, Needs Help
- Wally West, The Flash Remembers He Was Once Written By Scott Lobdell
- Ryan Ottley Moves From Marvel To Creator-Owned Comics In 2023
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In December 2022
- Now Heavy Metal Is Having Difficulty Paying The Bills?
- Grant Morrison Returns To Sea Guy Eternal On Substack
- Full Creative Teams & Lead Characters in DC's Harley Quinn Romances
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #103 Preview: Lord Zedd Spills the Beans
- Which Came First? Batman Vs Failsafe or Dark Crisis?
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Darkwing Duck #1 Three Weeks Late, Gets A New FOC
- Patton Oswalt & Rachel Leigh Cook Spinoff Radiant Black's No/One
- Asterix Gets FabCaro as New Writer of the World's Best-Selling Comic
- DC Comics' Tribute To Kevin O'Neill, In This Week's Comics
- Fat Jack's Needs You in The Daily LITG, 20th December 2022
LITG one year ago, Punisher Changes His Skull
- The Punisher Gets A New Devil Skull Logo For 2022
- Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Steppenwolf Arrives with Iron Studios
- Jason Aaron Reinvents Marvel's Punisher For 2022
- Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol – Steven Moffat's 1st Overbaked Special
- Ben Reilly Vs Peter Parker In Spider-Man Beyond Before Relaunch
- Holiday Glaceon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
- Hawkeye E05 Kate/Yelena Scene Proves Writing & Acting Masterclass
- McFarlane Toys Teases New DC Multiverse Figures Are Coming Soon
- Comic Store In Your Future: Did Substack Set Comics Back?
- New Conan In Hour Of The Dragon in Ablaze Comics March 2022 Solicits
- Boba Fett Mania Runs Wild With Star Wars #68 At Heritage Auctions
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer's 25th Anniversary From Boom Studios
- Full Comics Creator Credits In Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spoilers)
- Star Wars #100 CGC 9.8 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- No American Comics In British Comic Shops Next Week
- First Bishop Appearance In Uncanny X-Men #282, CGC 9.8 At Auction
- Who Is Sleeping With The New Wonder Woman? (Spoilers)
- The Beano Changes 67-Year Old Character's Name Spotty To Scotty
- Disney Plus The Daily LITG, 20th of December 2021
LITG two years ago, WWE, Pokémon GO and Heroes
- WWE TLC Results: Randy Orton Murders Bray Wyatt Live on PPV
- New Years & Holiday Costumes Found In Pokémon GO Code
- Heroes: Tim Kring, Ali Larter Respond to Leonard Roberts' Claims
- Is The Galarian Mr. Mime Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Prodigal Son Cast Teases Season 2 Twists, Turns; New Images Released
- Always Sunny, Schitt's Creek & 3 More Eps Making Our Holidays Bearable
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Before Dennis? There Was Dr. Cooper
- Doctor Who: Moffat, Smith, Gillan & Darvill Join Christmas Carol Rewatch
- How Will Niantic Handle 2021 Community Days in Pokémon GO?
- Sons of Anarchy: Scott Glenn on Clay Recast; Bikers Not SAMCRO Fans
- Very Objectionable: Supernatural & "Sexy Implications" of Ghost Comics
- Batman Fanservice Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – 20/12/2020
- A Single Collector Negotiates To Buy All King In Black Original Art
- Crossover, Daredevil, Star Wars: High Republic Top Advance Reorders
- Obscure Comics: Batman Arkham Asylum: The Road To Arkham #1
- Travis Charest, Frank Quitely & More With Mark Millar For 2021/2022
- DC Future State Gossip: Why Does Supergirl Hate Superman?
- DC Future State Gossip: New Wonder Woman Gets Even More Political
- DC Future State Gossip: What Future Is There For Teen Titans?
LITG three years ago… your mother was a Tracer
We thought we were so clever with 5G… but knew all about Incoming.
- A-List Marvel Creator Admits to Tracing Other Creators' Work
- 3,124,461 Thoughts About Marvel's Incoming #1, Out On Thursday (Spoilers)
- Everything You Wanted To Know About 5G* (*But Were Afraid To Ask)
- "Sea Of Thieves" Launches "Year In Review" Feature
- Jonathan Hickman's New Image Comic, Decorum, on Front of Next Week's Diamond Previews
- REVIEW: Money Shot #3 — "Their Quest To Screw Their Way Through Space"
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Future Of The DC Universe – According to Doomsday Clock #12 (Spoilers)
- Preview of Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston's Decorum #1 From Image Comics
- REVIEW: Doomsday Clock #12 — "Selling Its Brand And Not Its Ideas"
LITG four years ago… Eric Esquivel was cancelled.
And Doomsday Clock was even later.
- DC Comics Confirms Eric Esquivel Dropped From Nightwing, But Will Be Listed In Previews
- Dow Jones Drops 600 Points Day After Extermination #5 Released (Spoilers)
- LATE: Doomsday Clock #9 Slips A Week
- Roy Thomas' Final Thoughts on the Kree/Skrull War Debate
- Grapeshot Games Releases an Extended Trailer for Atlas
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Dr Christina Blanch, owner of Aw Yeah Comics, comics lecturer.
- Doug Wheeler, Swamp Thing writer
- Chris Marrinan, artist on Wonder Woman, Nova, Champions and Doctor Strange
- Glen Johnson, artist on Sun Runners, Beast Warriors of Shaolin, Star Wars
- Mark Engblom, cartoonist
- Chip Zdarsky, comic creator, cartoonist, legend in his own lunchtime.
