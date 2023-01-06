Hulk Smashed In The Daily LITG, January 6th, 2023
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Marvel Cancels Hulk Comic After 14 Issues
- Frankie's Comics, Specialising In Variant Covers, Declares Bankruptcy
- The Fantastic Four Gets A Very Different Look For The Thing As Well
- New Details Emerge About Dwayne Johnson's Alleged DC Powerplay
- Marvel To Launch "Grootfall" In April
- Norman Reedus & Jon Bernthal on What Howard Stern Has Against Reedus
- Marvel Gives Krakoa An Even Earlier Origin Than Before (XSpoilers)
- Cable Makes His Biggest Nineties Reference Ever
- Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay in TikTok Video
- Who Has A Place At The New DC Table? New Rumblings Emerge
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- PrintWatch: Eight Billion Genies Start To Get Fifth Printings
- Joel Pollack Retires, Big Planet Comics In Maryland Changes Hands
- Iran Closes France Embassy Wing Over New Charlie Hebdo Cartoons
- PrintWatch: Batman #131, Timeless #1 & More Get Second Prints
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for January 2023
- Killing Off Living Characters in Ghosts- Daily LITG, January 5th 2023
LITG one year ago, Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan
- Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay
- Dexter: New Blood Episode 10 Preview & We Offer Our Finale Prediction
- Staged Returns as David Tennant & Michael Sheen "Panic In" 2022
- The Flash: John Wesley Shipp on Why 90s Flash Failed; Season 8 Teaser
- The Book of Boba Fett: There's A Reason Why That Wookie Looks Familiar
- McFarlane Toys Reveals A New Spawn Figure is Coming in 2022
- Inferno #4 Is Even More Like Terminator Than We Thought (Spoilers)
- Hasbro Reveals Repackage Re-Release of Prototype Armor Boba Fett
- Marvel Unlimited Leaked Many January & February Comics Last Night
- Beavis and Butt-Head Need to Get Back Into Shape Before 2022 Return
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Shang-Chi Gets Another Family Member (Shang-Chi #7 Spoilers)
- Graphic Novel Preview: The Man Who Shot Chris Kyle: An American Legend
- Bad Idea Releases Ryan Bodenheim's Spark Digitally For Free, Today
- Barbaric's Michael Moreci & Nathan Gooden Have New 2022 Vault Comic
- Doc Ock, Amazing Corporate Raider in Amazing Spider-Man #84 (Spoilers)
- How Jim Lee's X-Men Inspired James Tynion IV's Final Batman Run
- A Fear Of Feilong In Today's X-Men #6 (Spoilers)
- Five Nights At Freddy's In The Daily LITG, 5th January 2022
LITG two years ago, America and The King In Black
- Comic Folk React To What The Hell Is Going On In America Right Now
- The King In Black Possesses The Rest Of Marvel, Today (Spoilers)
- The Mandalorian, TMNT, and G.I. Joe Have the Hottest Toys Right Now
- Who Needs Community Day? Shiny Snivy Is Live In Pokémon GO
- Pokémon GO Guide To Genesect's Different Drives
- Funko Announces Toy Fair Replacement With Funko Fair 2021
- WWE Botches Ending of Raw as Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre
- Marvel Has Officially Rebooted The Eternals (Spoilers)
- Burn Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Dave Bautista Reacts to Pro-Trump Terrorists Invading U.S. Capitol
- Peach Momoko's Demon Days X-Men Begins in The King In Black #4
- Tessa Thompson-Based Valkyrie Takes Her First Marvel Kiss
- More Printings For King In Black, Spider-Man, Star Wars High Republic
- Why Miles Morales Reveals His Secret Identity As Spider-Man, Again
- Is Professor X A War Criminal? (Hellions, Juggernaut, X-Factor)
- Marvel Comics Pays Tribute To Former Publisher, Mike Hobson
- Miles Morales' Father Changes His Name From Jefferson Davis
- British Comic Shops – Delays, Diamond, Lockdown Until March?
LITG three years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3
And big DC Gossip was dropping.
- "Castlevania": Powerhouse Animation Teasing Season 3 Dropping Soon?
- DC Comics Big Post-Christmas Gossip – DC Timeline, 5G, Death Metal, Three Jokers, Robins and More…
- "Dracula" Reveals Episode 3 Superpower: Jumping the Shark [REVIEW]
- Americans, You Can Just Watch The First Two Episodes of Dracula on Netflix And Then Stop If You Want
- "Golden Globes": Watch Ricky Gervais' "Last", Nuclear Monologue [Video]
- Superboy-Prime Returns In Shazam #13 – Time to Start Reality-Punching Doomsday Clock and DC Rebirth?
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Spyfall Part Two – Time To Rewrite The Time Lords? (Spoilers)
- Mary Jane Dons the Spider-Man Costume in Amazing Mary Jane #4 [Preview]
- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3 Official Trailer This Week? [Teaser]
- "The Walking Dead": There's "Badass" – Then There's "Maggie Badass"
LITG four years ago, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch
And Cobra Kai was casting.
- Will Marvel Make Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch Mutants Again in 2019?
- Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka on Season 2, Karate Kid Cast
- So Go On Then, Are These The Seven Crises That The DC Comics Universe Has Undergone? And Which Saved Conner Kent?
- Why is the Wii U Selling for Over $500 on Amazon and eBay?
- Black Mirror Bandersnatch Comics On 'Sale'- But No One Can Open the Doors to the Shops…
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- John Riordan, creator of William Blake, Taxi Driver.
- Stan Konopka, writer of Rejected.
- Wilson Ramos Jr, colourist, letterer, and self-publisher under the banner Section 8 Comics.
- Dave Baker, comics self-publisher.
- Howard Wong, writer on Grunts and After The Cape.
- Nick Macari, writer of Ned Kelly and Soul Mates.
