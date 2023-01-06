Hulk Smashed In The Daily LITG, January 6th, 2023

Welcome to the Daily LITG.

Hulk

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Marvel Cancels Hulk Comic After 14 Issues
  2. Frankie's Comics, Specialising In Variant Covers, Declares Bankruptcy
  3. The Fantastic Four Gets A Very Different Look For The Thing As Well 
  4. New Details Emerge About Dwayne Johnson's Alleged DC Powerplay
  5. Marvel To Launch "Grootfall" In April
  6. Norman Reedus &  Jon Bernthal on What Howard Stern Has Against Reedus
  7. Marvel Gives Krakoa An Even Earlier Origin Than Before (XSpoilers)
  8. Cable Makes His Biggest Nineties Reference Ever
  9. Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay in TikTok Video
  10. Who Has A Place At The New DC Table? New Rumblings Emerge

LITG one year ago, Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan

Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay

  1. Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay
  2. Dexter: New Blood Episode 10 Preview & We Offer Our Finale Prediction
  3. Staged Returns as David Tennant & Michael Sheen "Panic In" 2022
  4. The Flash: John Wesley Shipp on Why 90s Flash Failed; Season 8 Teaser
  5. The Book of Boba Fett: There's A Reason Why That Wookie Looks Familiar
  6. McFarlane Toys Reveals A New Spawn Figure is Coming in 2022
  7. Inferno #4 Is Even More Like Terminator Than We Thought (Spoilers)
  8. Hasbro Reveals Repackage Re-Release of Prototype Armor Boba Fett
  9. Marvel Unlimited Leaked Many January & February Comics Last Night
  10. Beavis and Butt-Head Need to Get Back Into Shape Before 2022 Return

LITG two years ago, America and The King In Black

America and The King In Black - The Daily LITG, 7th January 2021
LITG: The King In Black

  1. Comic Folk React To What The Hell Is Going On In America Right Now
  2. The King In Black Possesses The Rest Of Marvel, Today (Spoilers)
  3. The Mandalorian, TMNT, and G.I. Joe Have the Hottest Toys Right Now
  4. Who Needs Community Day? Shiny Snivy Is Live In Pokémon GO
  5. Pokémon GO Guide To Genesect's Different Drives
  6. Funko Announces Toy Fair Replacement With Funko Fair 2021
  7. WWE Botches Ending of Raw as Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre
  8. Marvel Has Officially Rebooted The Eternals (Spoilers)
  9. Burn Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
  10. Dave Bautista Reacts to Pro-Trump Terrorists Invading U.S. Capitol
  11. Peach Momoko's Demon Days X-Men Begins in The King In Black #4
  12. Tessa Thompson-Based Valkyrie Takes Her First Marvel Kiss
  13. More Printings For King In Black, Spider-Man, Star Wars High Republic
  14. Why Miles Morales Reveals His Secret Identity As Spider-Man, Again
  15. Is Professor X A War Criminal? (Hellions, Juggernaut, X-Factor)
  16. Marvel Comics Pays Tribute To Former Publisher, Mike Hobson
  17. Miles Morales' Father Changes His Name From Jefferson Davis
  18. British Comic Shops – Delays, Diamond, Lockdown Until March?

LITG three years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3

And big DC Gossip was dropping.

  1. "Castlevania": Powerhouse Animation Teasing Season 3 Dropping Soon?
  2. DC Comics Big Post-Christmas Gossip – DC Timeline, 5G, Death Metal, Three Jokers, Robins and More…
  3. "Dracula" Reveals Episode 3 Superpower: Jumping the Shark [REVIEW]
  4. Americans, You Can Just Watch The First Two Episodes of Dracula on Netflix And Then Stop If You Want
  5. "Golden Globes": Watch Ricky Gervais' "Last", Nuclear Monologue [Video]
  6. Superboy-Prime Returns In Shazam #13 – Time to Start Reality-Punching Doomsday Clock and DC Rebirth?
  7. Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Spyfall Part Two – Time To Rewrite The Time Lords? (Spoilers)
  8. Mary Jane Dons the Spider-Man Costume in Amazing Mary Jane #4 [Preview]
  9. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3 Official Trailer This Week? [Teaser]
  10. "The Walking Dead": There's "Badass" – Then There's "Maggie Badass"

LITG four years ago, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch

And Cobra Kai was casting.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • John Riordan, creator of William Blake, Taxi Driver.
  • Stan Konopka, writer of Rejected.
  • Wilson Ramos Jr, colourist, letterer, and self-publisher under the banner Section 8 Comics.
  • Dave Baker, comics self-publisher.
  • Howard Wong, writer on Grunts and After The Cape.
  • Nick Macari, writer of Ned Kelly and Soul Mates.

