Everyone's Talking DC Comics In The Daily LITG, 8th April 2022
LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. And it seems that whatever will happen with Warners will happen today.
LITG: Jerry and Mharti in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Everyone's Gossiping About DC Comics – Without Reason, Yet
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars TVC Mandalorians, A Clone, and An Alien
- Steven Moffat Delights/Disappoints Doctor Who Fans; "Sea Devils" Art
- Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow & More vs [Spoiler] in Arrowverse Event
- Warner Bros. Reportedly Pauses All Projects Involving Ezra Miller
- Star Trek: Picard – Wil Wheaton Fan-Fics Jean-Luc/Wesley; TNG Reunion
- New Comic-Inspired Star Wars Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro
- Marvel Cancels Black Widow Today – For Now
- New Mutant History Revealed On Krakoa Today (Krakoan X-Men Spoilers)
- Fantastic Four #1 CGC 9.2 Sells for Record $1,500,000 at Auction
- Captain America Comics #1 CGC 9.4 Sells for Record $3,120,000
- No Justice League But Tom King & Chris Burnham's Dark Crisis Superman
- Anna-Laura Sullivan's Debut MG Graphic Novel The Marshfellows, at IDW
- Will Jae Lee Propel Boom's Grim Over 50,000 Copies?
- Frank Miller's Third Dark Knight Returns Cover, At Auction Today
- Captain America #1 Has Bids Of Almost Two Million Dollars
- Preview Of Bad Idea Comic, Free With Bad Idea Doughnut, This Weekend
- Moon Girl To Join The Avengers In July
- The Ill-Effects of Pickled Herring, New MG OGN from Alex Schumacher
- Monstrous, a New YA Graphic Memoir by Sarah Myer from First Second
- Rick And Morty's Jerry And Mharti in the Daily LITG 7th April 2022
LITG one year ago, Phoenix, King In Black & Moon Knight
- New Phoenix Of The Marvel Universe, Revealed (Avengers #44 Spoilers)
- The Latest Hero To Wield Mjolnir? (King In Black #5 Finale Spoilers)
- Titans Season 3 DoP Boris Mojsovski Posts Superhero Second Team Look
- Fear the Walking Dead: AMC Releases Massive Season 6 Image Preview
- Marvel Announces New Moon Knight Series Bleeding Cool Told You About
- Everyone's Talking Omniverse At DC Comics These Days
- Everyone Changes In King In Black #5 Finale Week (Spoilers)
- Alice In Wonderland Gets Trippy With New Black Light Funko Pops
- Jordan Peterson's Red Skull Vs Captain America and Agatha Harkness
- Magic: The Gathering "Quantum Quandrix" Deck Is Remarkably Neat
- Devin Grayson, Yana Adamovic Battle Climate Change in Rewild OGN
- Comic Store In Your Future – Walk Like A Penguin
- Asadora! Vol. 1: Naoki Urusawa's Heroine in the Age of Kaiju
- Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Became $2 Billion Richer During the Pandemic
- Ruthye, "Your Newest Favorite DC Character" – Tom King on Supergirl
- Peter Tomasi & Brad Walker's Snipe & Slug from Geoff Johns' Mad Ghost
- Latest Preparations For Hellfire Gala in Excalibur #20 & Marauders #19
- X-Men Villain Malice – A South Yorkshire Goth? Excalibur #20 Spoilers
- King In Black #5 Spoilers – What Future For Marvel Vampires?
- 1 Year Ago, Zoom Backgrounds Were A Thing – Daily LITG 7th April 2021
LITG two years ago, Zoom was everything
And 5G went on on pause
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- DC Comics Puts Black Label and Generation Five Titles on Pause
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Diamond Comic Distributors Will Ship to Retailer Home Addresses
- The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
- The Marvel Comic With a DC Cover, on eBay for Over a Million Dollars
- First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed
- All Comics Published This Week From Marvel, DC, Image and More
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Trailer: End of the Line for Morgan
LITG three years ago – Tom King got kinky
And we learnt about the origins of a DC pandemic.
- A Drunk Lois Lane and Catwoman Left Alone With Lots of Superman Robots (Batman #68 Preview)
- The Origin of the Zombie Pandemic Revealed in DCeased #1 Preview
- Chris Evans, Brie Larson Wanted to Talk 'Scott Pilgrim' At 'Avengers: Endgame' Event
- DC to Collect Walmart 100-Page Giant Stories For Comic Stores From July
Comic book birthdays today
- Michele Wolfman, comic book colourist
- Martin Powell, writer for Gravestone, Necrosope, Caliber Presents
- Laurie Windrow Greenstein, SVP Sales & Marketing at IDW Publishing
- Anthony Desiato, comic book documentary maker
- Matt Slay, artist on Equilibriun, TMNT, Icarus
- Billy Dallas Patton, artist on Mutant X, Threshold, Bad Apples, Belladonna
- Tom Campbell, of Sonic The Hedgehog comic, Rose Black and Amanda Swan
